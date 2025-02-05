30
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    If Arsenal progress, are people tempted to move Isak onto Havertz or is that just double game week madness?

    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hello no

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Very tempted. Isak -> Havertz/Richarlison/Jimenez could all be moves I'd make if they have DGW.
      Not tempted by Watkins/Villa forward though.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      You'll want him back by gw28, so no.

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        True. Arsenal reaching the final means he plays 29, so pretty much have to use two transfer to get him out and back in. Would only be an option for those with saved up FT's I reckon

    4. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      He's got no confidence. I've owned Havertz for a while now and he seems to score chances where he doesn't have time to think about it, in the box, on his left foot preferably rather than his head where most of his chances seem to fall, or through sheer luck when the ball hits him and goes in (Leicester, Ipswich). You give him a decision to make he will mess it up. A confident striker probably buries his big miss vs City and they don't pass to Odegaard for his goal either, they take it on themselves and score. But his goal vs City was really well taken under some pressure in the box, same for his goal vs Villa which he had to hit instantly. Technical ability is there, mentality and instinct for a top class striker are not. Fine for a potential double/3 game punt if you have enough transfers but not a very long-term hold particularly if they do blank in 29.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Havertz owner here and I agree with what Jimmy said, except the last bit. He's a annoying most of the time, as you'd expect from a CAM playing striker. When he missed that chance vs. City I could feel my hair turn gray.

        66 points in 12 games I played him for an average of 5,5 ppg. Didn't own him while Odegaard was out.
        For comparison Mbeumo is averaging 6,2 ppg this season and he's considered a damn good option for his price.
        Gordon 4,8 ppg.

        Arsenal second most goals scored averaging 2 goals per game. As things stand he's nailed until the game is decided or his legs fall off.

  2. CONNERS
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Literally no idea who to bench this week out of the below. Any suggestions?

    Rogers (IPS - H)
    Kluivert (SOU - A)
    Isak (MCI - A)
    Mbeumo (WHU - A)
    Gakpo (WOL - H)
    Wood (FUL - A)

    1. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Wood. As mental as it seems after a hat-trick, I'd say Fulham are the least porous defence out of all your above choices oppositions.

        I definitely can't see Forest going wild again.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Agreed

        2. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Wild

      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Will Gakpo be on that list if Liverpool win tonight?

        Anyway difficult choice, probably Rogers as all the others are penalty takers. If you want to play the fixtures than probably Isak or Mbuemo

      • CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks all.

    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Southampton concede so many goals that I wouldn't bench Kluivert.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        What an odd thing to say in isolation.

      2. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Reply fail to Conners.

      3. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes he probably shouldn't be on the list in all honesty.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          His card has been marked, East Germany style.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      When will the mods acknowledge that reply fail is clearly a big issue for the website and it is a bit shoddy that this issue has been allowed to linger for several years. With so much downtime in FPL (aka right now) I can't understand why it hasn't been fixed. You have time to give us 3 articles a day on a minor injury to Trent but no time to pass this onto your web dev team.

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        How do they fix it - get rid of posters that do it?

        1. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour ago

          Ability to delete the post and then make it to the right comment?

          1. FFS ManU
            • 2 Years
            59 mins ago

            This.

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Correct.

      2. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        Reply failing is a skill issue.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Are you saying that it's kinda endearing in a Scouty kinda way?

    4. Dennis System
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      totally disagree

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        😆

    5. Dennis System
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      corn on the cob maybe but no

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's what she said.

        😆

