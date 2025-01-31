4
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will Raya start? Is Arteta doing a Charles and Eddie?

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    If Villa get DGW25 - are people going to buy Watkins for it, or not?

    If I use AM in GW24 (and 1 transfer in GW25 TO switch AM)...

    ... if I buy Watkins too in GW25 that's a -4, and another -4 to sell him for GW29.

    Also 1-2 less transfers for BGW29 to circumnavigate.

    1. pablo discobar
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins in for sure

