The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 24 get underway on Thursday.

Six managers face the media, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s #FPL Press Conferences 🕊️ 1pm – Hurzeler

🐺 1.30pm – Nuno

⚒️ 1.30pm – Potter

🦊 1.30pm – van Nistelrooy

😇 1.30pm – Juric

⬜️ 3pm – Silva

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Mats Wieffer (quad) and Solly March (muscle) are out of the trip to Nottingham Forest, while Pervis Estupinan (muscle) is a big doubt.

“I don’t think that they’re available. Doesn’t look good, Pervis we have to wait but the others won’t have a chance to be available.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Messrs Estupinan, March and Wieffer

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are also sidelined.

Fabian Hurzeler reported no major fresh concerns elsewhere, at least.

“Small issues but hopefully nothing big for the weekend. I hope that we have the players available that we had the last time.” – Fabian Hurzeler on if he has any fresh injury concerns

Evan Ferguson (ankle) could return, too.

“He trained the first time yesterday, he is in a good shape and we’re very happy that he’s back in our squad. “I think if everything goes well with the last training sessions then for sure he will be an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Evan Ferguson

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) remain out for Monday’s clash with Chelsea, while Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) remains a big doubt.

There are more positive noises around Jarrod Bowen (foot), however.

“Füllkrug is a ‘no’ and Summerville is very doubtful and taking a bit longer than we anticipated. “With Jarrod, we’re more positive. He’s obviously got a few more days to train but it’s looking hopeful. He’s had more time [to recover], with the nature of the injury. He’s trained the last two days, and we’ve still got some more training sessions to go so, as I said, we’re hopeful for him.” – Graham Potter

In terms of fresh issues, the Hammers will assess Lucas Paqueta (groin).

“With Lucas, we’re just again monitoring and looking after him. We’re hopeful that he can train at the back end of the week as well. Obviously, we’ll have to see. He hasn’t trained so far this week, but again, we’re hopeful that he will at the back end of the week.” – Graham Potter

We didn’t get any update on Jean-Clair Todibo (unknown), who has missed the last few games, but Konstantinos Mavropanos returns from a ban.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) could follow fellow long-term absentee Danilo in making a return to the Forest squad this weekend.

The Tricky Trees will be without one player, however: Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin).

“Callum is out. Callum is not going to be involved in the game. Big absence for us. “Still assessing [Callum], still assessing. It is something that we hope to improve soon but he is not going to be available for this game. “The rest is basically the same. Ibrahim and Danilo are ready; they joined the squad.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain out, although the latter is nearing a return.

The Cottagers have one new addition to the injury list: Harry Wilson sustained a stress fracture in his foot last weekend and will be out for at least eight weeks.

“It’s tough news for us about Harry. He’s going to have surgery soon, he has a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal. “He’s going to be out for between eight and ten weeks, probably more. Let’s hope now the surgery can go well and he we can start his recovery to get him to his best level.” – Marco Silva

Silva confirmed that Fulham were in the market for replacements in both Wilson and Tete’s positions.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) remain out for the Foxes but Mads Hermansen (groin) could make a return.

“Mads was part of team training this week so he’s making good progress. All being well, he is available for selection on Saturday. “Every player that is back that can help the team is a big one, in Mads’ case as well. I have to say that Jakub [Stolarczyk] has done an excellent job coming in, from day one at Liverpool on Boxing Day. He’s had an excellent run and shown the progression he’s made into a proper Premier League keeper. We’re also very happy that we’ve developed him over these games.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

“Ricardo is recovering. He’s still in his individual training with the physios. He’s moved outside to that part of rehab, so he’s on the grass with the physios. So, his rehab is going according to plan. “Wilfred Ndidi is making good progress. He is partially involved in team training this week. We’ll look to bring him into full team training over the course of next week.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton team news was pretty positive.

Ryan Fraser and Nathan Wood are fresh additions to the injury list but likely wouldn’t have started anyway.

Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) are also thought to remain out.

But strike pair Tyler Dibling (ankle) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (hamstring) could be reunited up top.

Aaron Ramsdale (torso) may also return, while Jack Stephens (unknown) is back in training.

“Kamaldeen and Dibling, they trained today with us, and they will be with us. We had problems with Fraser and Woody, not big ones, but they will be out for this game. “Aaron Ramsdale did one part of the training today. Tomorrow, I think he will be OK.” – Ivan Juric, via the Daily Echo

“I’m very happy that Stephens is with us and I have to say that the recovery of Stephens, [the fitness staff] did a great job. “He did with us two trainings without problems, and sometimes it’s not like this. I see him very well.” – Ivan Juric on Jack Stephens, via the Daily Echo

New signings Welington and Albert Gronbaek are also in contention.

“He did a good week. He’s an interesting player, a very interesting player in attack because he’s quick, very good technique, and he did a very good week. Maybe even he can play.” – Ivan Juric on Albert Gronbaek, via the Daily Echo

“Yeah, now I know him better. I think he trained very well, and I will give him a chance against Ipswich, either in the beginning or during the match.” – Ivan Juric on Welington, via the Daily Echo