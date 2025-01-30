123
123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    What to do with 2 FT’s and 1.3m itb?

    Raya
    TAA,Munoz,Aina
    Salah,Palmer,Bruno,Gordon,Rogers
    Isak,Wood

    Fabianski,Jimenez,Robinson,Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hope for DGW25 lol

      Depends on Players TV value. Mine really only has Salah and Palmer, so pretty poor.

      Wood to Gapko

      2. Bruno to Mbuemo (i'd keep Gordon>Bruno personally). But can be either.
      3. Raya to Pickford.
      4. Aina to Myko.

      4 i like the least.

      2>3 if Raya is OK.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I have £1m tied up in Aina. Bought at 4.4m. Bought Robinson at 4.5m.
        Players I can let go :- Castagne,Munoz,Gordon,Bruno,Wood,Jimenez.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Nice one. I would sell Bruno and wood (fixtures) to Gapko and Mbeumo

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Proving Raya is OK

            Open Controls
  2. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    2FT 0.7 ITB

    Raya (Fabs)
    TAA, Myko Munoz Hall (Castange)
    Gordon. Salah (C), Palmer, Rogers (Sarr)
    Mateta Isak Gapko

    Will do Gordon to Mbumbo and Do Kluvert from Sarr next week. Then Rogers on GW26. May have to FH29 (not sure as yet). This week will tell us.

    Is Raya to Pickford worth the 2nd FT or hold? (no Arsenal Cover in defence).

    Bench order correct? Or play Sarr over Hall?

    Interesting stats.

    Bournemouth have the lowest goals conceded at home (8)
    Palace have the lowest goals concede away (11)
    Salah has scored more points away from away than at home.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I think your gtg as you have it.
      Personally I’d keep Raya

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        cheers mate

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Is Raya injured?

          Thoughts on Bruno > Szob

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            The first person on the thread had the Raya quote from Arteta after the gain. Just said, he could not play, he was injured?

            If he is out i would do Raya to Pickford, but i do like Mbeumo against Spurs. (was v lucky last week mind lol)

            Bruno to Szob is a good idea if you have to do the Raya to Pickford, or any other keeper. Or Fab upto Kepa/Hendo etc. Lots of money tied up in keepers though. I guess Pickford has Palace away (we dont score many at home or concede away), Man Utd and Forest could be OK and a good GW29 fixture?? You could do Alison, It always a tough transfer especially not knowing the landscape. (for me anyway, I have 8 players atm the moment, it could be 4 or i could roll them FH, and keep Bournemouth players in until the DGW33. It depends on the FA Cup too.

            I just hope Raya is foit so I can forget about it as you like me don't have another Arsenal defender/GK.

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Set up my team wrong. Hall or Munoz this week? Leaning Munoz.

              Open Controls
  3. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Chances of Flappy playing?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      i think those chances have gone unless Areola balls up.

      Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I have 3 ft's and not sure if I should jump on the Gakpo hype or perhaps get Pickford and Myko?

    Raya
    Gabriel / Robinson / Munoz
    Gordon / Mbuemo / Salah / Palmer
    Wissa / Mateta / Isak

    Fab | Rogers | Kerkez | Greaves

    What do you think is the best move(s) here?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe greaves to Myko or Raya to Pickford if you are happy to play him every week (if Raya is out or not)?

      Mateta to Gapko or Gab to Trent or Robinson to Konate

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks, I was thinking of the Mateta > Gakpo, but put off over Gakpo away returns.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.