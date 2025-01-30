Raya, Maddison, Nunez: The early FPL Gameweek 24 team news

The managers of Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and West Ham United held their pre-Gameweek 24 press conferences on Thursday.

You can read the headline updates from those clubs here.

We should hear from the other 14 head coaches on Friday. Until we do, this article rounds up the early team news from their respective clubs.

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remained absent for Arsenal’s win over Girona.

Mikel Arteta said last week that White was “close” to rejoining training but he wasn’t spotted in midweek.

There’s one fresh concern in the shape of David Raya. The goalkeeper was absent from the UEFA Champions League squad in Spain, with Arteta providing little in the way of a helpful update after full-time.

“He certainly could not play, he’s injured and that’s it. “Let’s see how it goes.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

There’s one bit of good news: Myles Lewis-Skelly‘s Gameweek 23 red card has been rescinded. The defender is therefore available to feature against Manchester City this weekend.

ASTON VILLA

Villa lost Matty Cash to a muscle injury after just 30 minutes of their clash with Celtic on Wednesday.

Pau Torres (foot), Amadou Onana (hamstring) and Ross Barkley (calf) remained out for that game, too, but Barkley and Onana should not be too far away this weekend.

Tyrone Mings (knee) was a new addition to the injury list last weekend. Emery said on Tuesday that the stopper would be out “only a couple of weeks”.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and James Hill (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Julio Soler is still at the South American U-20 Championship.

Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) have all been absent of late but were back in individual training as of two weeks ago, so we might be seeing one of those in action soon.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (knee), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Gustavo Nunes (back), Igor Thiago (joint infection) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) have all been out for some time.

There were a couple of bits of good news this week, however. Hickey should return to full training very soon, while Pinnock could be in contention as soon as this weekend.

Michael Kayode should be available, too: he wasn’t signed in time to receive international clearance for Gameweek 23.

The positivity is offset by a new blow for Rico Henry, who is sidelined again with a “minor” hamstring injury. He had only recently returned from a year-long lay-off.

Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard were taken off against Crystal Palace but Thomas Frank said afterwards that it was a “precaution” and that he was “pretty sure they will be fine”.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (muscle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain sidelined.

We’re not aware of any fresh concerns for the Blues.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There was a double blow for Palace this week regarding the knee injuries sustained by Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure. Riad could be out for the season with an ACL issue, while there are fears that Doucoure may also be sidelined for a long period.

Adam Wharton (groin) is expected to return to training either this week or next, while Joel Ward‘s availability is unknown: he has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue.

Matheus Franca (groin) is back in training again but Oliver Glasner previously suggested he would need some significant time on the grass before being considered for a first-team return.

EVERTON

Armando Broja (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Seamus Coleman (calf) look set to remain out for the Toffees this weekend.

Tim Iroegbunam (foot) returned to training last week, so it remains to be seen if he can follow fellow long-term absentee James Garner in making a matchday squad return in Gameweek 24.

David Moyes said last Friday Dwight McNeil may need surgery on his niggly knee issue. We might get confirmation of that from the Everton boss on Friday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are fresh concerns from Gameweek 23. Moyes said he was “worried” about the pair, with Belgian media suggesting Mangala could be out for the season.

Moyes will hopefully also tell us if there are any lingering concerns over Iliman Ndiaye.

IPSWICH TOWN

We’re expecting Wes Burns (knee) to join Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) on the long-term injury list after the winger was stretchered off at Anfield last weekend. Kieran McKenna said after that match that it “looked like a serious one”.

McKenna said a week ago that Sammie Szmodics (ankle) and Conor Chaplin (knee) would “fall short” of the Liverpool game, so it remains to be seen how close they are to involvement in Gameweek 24.

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez missed Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven due to illness. We should get an update on him in Arne Slot’s press conference on Friday.

The same goes for Joe Gomez (hamstring), Diogo Jota (muscle) and Curtis Jones (muscle). Slot explained just over a week ago that he was expecting Gomez and Jota to be out for “weeks” and not months, later saying “let’s see” if Jones could be back for PSV or Bournemouth.

There remains a possibility that even if they are ruled out of the first match of Liverpool’s Gameweek 24 double-header, they could return for the second fixture against Everton.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias (adductor), Nathan Ake (muscle) and Jeremy Doku (unspecified) all remained out for the midweek win over Bruges.

Pep Guardiola said ahead of that game that he expected Doku to be out for a “while”, adding that he wasn’t expecting him to feature against Arsenal.

Rodri (knee) is also a long-term absentee.

Oscar Bobb (leg) is back in training after being sidelined since summer 2024, although his anticipated appearance against Bruges didn’t materialise.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jonny Evans (muscle), Mason Mount (leg) and Luke Shaw (hamstring) have all been on the sidelines since December.

Mount and Evans remain out as of Wednesday but Shaw is back in training. The left-back isn’t involved in Thursday’s clash with FCSB, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Wilson and Barnes are expected back around Gameweek 25.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Micky van de Ven (hamstring) will make a return to action in the Europa League on Thursday.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) won’t be involved, however, and looks set to miss out in Gameweek 24, too.

James Maddison has also joined the injury list for 2-3 weeks with a calf issue.

“Micky is good. He is good to go and we will try to get him some match minutes tomorrow. That’s the plan. Let’s see how much we can get out of him tomorrow. He has a good week, 10 days training with the team and is in good condition so he is fine. “In terms of the other guys, Madders has a calf strain so he is probably two to three weeks. He picked that up in the Hoffenheim game which was a week ago almost.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

“Cuti’s still a bit of a slow burner. We’re mindful his injury was a bit different and he’s still got to tick a few boxes so, yeah, not for the horizon at the moment in terms of this weekend. We’ll see how he goes after.” – Ange Postecoglou on Cristian Romero, speaking on Wednesday

Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) remain out for the Lilywhites.

Richarlison has at least trained after coming off with a sore groin in Gameweek 23. Djed Spence (knock) is back in training and available for Premier League duty, too.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out but Boubacar Traore (knee) is back in training after a long-term lay-off.

Joao Gomes will sit out Gameweek 24 through suspension after his dismissal for two yellow cards a week ago.

Carlos Forbs (knee/ankle) missed Gameweek 23 and Jorgen Strand Larsen (muscle) came off early in the defeat to Arsenal but Vitor Pereira said after full-time that neither injury was thought to be “serious”.