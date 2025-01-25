234
234 Comments
  1. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hopefully if I bring in Moyes he won’t pull his Hammy.. haha

  2. Manani
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    save FT?

    Sels
    TAA Gab Hall
    Palmer Gordon Salah Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Havertz
    (Vald Sarr Robinson Bednerak)

    1. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      easy save

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Sanchez > Pickford the best move here? 1ft, 0.6m itb

    Sanchez
    Taa Gabriel Robinson
    Salah palmer Gordon rogers
    Isak gakpo wood

    Valdi sarr huijsen greaves

    1. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gordon to mbeumo perhaps, but agree sanchez is dire

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sanchez needs to go man, might even get dropped after so many mistakes.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maresca dreams of that.

  4. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    47 mins ago

    My last 2 messages have been deleted. Have i been blocked after 15 years! Ha ha

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      This one got through! Torres mate, is something going on here?

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Naughty word filter perhaps?

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I mentioned Bennerman in a nice way. Tried again using a * (the same way i do when referencing H*tler). But genuinely in a nice way. I think i am blocked here! x

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Torres working graveyard?

  5. Mata of opinion
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gtg here?

    Pickford
    TAA Myko Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Bruno
    Gakpo Isak Mateta
    Fab Amad Kerkez Robinson

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bruno TC?

    2. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Going to AM on moyes

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Do you have TC left?

        1. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I do. Just not feeling it. Tough fixtures. Plus the extra games in between.

          1. Khalico
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Same boat, when would you use TC?

            1. Mata of opinion
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Not sure yet. There will be better fixtures later i feel. Could backfire of course!

              1. Khalico
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Think this will be on everyone’s mind. Not sure if there will be another double gameweek to use TC other than this upcoming one

                1. Mata of opinion
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeh maybe. Not going to overthink. It's probably the least valuable chip. If it means playing it on a decent sgw then I'm ok with this

      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wow really?

    3. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Very good team, gtg

  6. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Considering the current form of Bournmouth and Everton is it over thinking it to not Triple Captaining Salah?

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      It’s a big gamble not to pay it as I assume 80% or f active players will hit it

    2. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm in the same conundrum but feels like a decent floor of 10-15 pts with 3 returns, not bad as you can play other chips in future DGWs. What do you think?

    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      just thought the same thing as well. Salah also not doing the crazy numbers like in December as well

    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m not playing it

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m considering holding too. Very unpredictable games.

  7. Price Changes
    Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    RISES
    Gakpo : 7.5 -> 7.6
    Kluivert : 5.6 -> 5.7
    Kerkez : 4.8 -> 4.9
    Mykolenko : 4.3 -> 4.4

    FALLS
    Ødegaard : 8.3 -> 8.2
    N.Jackson : 7.9 -> 7.8
    Savinho : 6.5 -> 6.4
    Nkunku : 5.8 -> 5.7
    Evanilson : 5.7 -> 5.6
    Vardy : 5.5 -> 5.4
    Cucurella : 5.2 -> 5.1
    Onana : 5.1 -> 5.0
    Sánchez : 4.8 -> 4.7
    Faes : 4.0 -> 3.9
    Ruddy : 4.0 -> 3.9

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers matey

  8. Aftermath
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? Want to get mbeumo but only way would be foden out this gw, would you do it for a hit?

    Pickford
    TAA Hall Munoz
    Salah(TC) Palmer Foden Rogers
    Gakpo Wissa Isak

    4.0 Eze N.Williams HB

    0.1 itb

    1. Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      What about playing eze vs utd. I feel he always gets something against them

      1. Aftermath
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Considering it, will see how eze and rogers play tomorrow

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Definitely not ; Foden is doing just fine

      1. Aftermath
        • 9 Years
        just now

        cheers will hold then

  9. Manani
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    with everton and bournmouth both in pretty solid form, and Salah not ganyone else going assistant manager Everton instead? (assuming already have 3 pool)

    1. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would be a big gamble since its the first time ever we get a chance at playing, I'm personally willing to wait and watch the mavericks, analyse and then decide the best option in 33 or 36

    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep just pulled the trigger on Moyes, they should beat Leicester and I want at least 1 underdog game while using the chip so the Merseyside derby is as good as any, 1.1m itb so will switch it to probably Emery 25, Bournemouth, Brighton, or Spurs 26

  10. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    I expect ridicule, but just putting it out there! Anyone considering selling Salah after the double next week? Ignoring penalties his return has been very average recently and against Lille he was dreadful!. Not sure i have the guts to do it, but considering it x

    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      For who?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      They have Wolves at home next!

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Sorry, i meant after Wolves lol

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      But you can't "ignore penalties". That's part and parcel of his appeal.

    4. Manani
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      will be near impossible to bring him back in with the price change/profit
      I'd rather play safe and keep him for longer than necessary than selling him prematurely

    5. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      What do you need the money for exactly?

    6. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Haven’t considered it. Have you worked out the captaincy in future gameweeks? I’m definitely holding but interested in your strategy

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        As said (and confirmed by the expected ridicule) he is a keep (for reasons discussed below) but not sure he is a captain. He is clearly not the same player as a month ago, somewhat lethargic, but still class!

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Did you watch the game today per chance?

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Saw the highlights, yeah!

    7. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fair play all, i called this one wrong!! I just remember the days when an expensive player underperformed you sold. This year when Haaland is not the same and every other player is stupidly cheap, i guess it no longer matters. Good luck all x

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        They have messed up a good few prices this season because they thought everyone would go both Salah and Haaland. Those two are the only premiums this season.

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          Agree. Without Haaland, pricing is almost irrelevant this year

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            just now

            100%

      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        He blanked twice in a row in 21 and 22 (two tough fixtures, as well as the first time he's blanked twice in a row all season). Clearly he's set the bar so insanely high that this is considered 'underperforming'

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Did you watch the Lille game? In the second half he didnt touch the ball for 30 mins! I dont dispute his quality, but this game is about making tough choices. All the best x

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            But Lille was a bit of a conservation game. They were all playing slow.

          2. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I did see it yeah, and he was quiet in the second half but let's not forget he scored a very well taken goal, the type that he makes look easy because we're so used to him scoring from there but also the type that many less clinical players could miss. He almost scored a spectacular second goal too

    8. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      No

    9. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      He's got 31 G/A so far in the prem this season and it's JANUARY. These are unprecedented levels...

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        Of course, but i am talking about current form! x

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          See my above reply...

        2. Bounce
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Stop rage baiting and go to bed. Hope this helps x

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Eh, read my comments again. No rage baiting, mainly self deprecation! Seriously mate!

  11. zensum
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hi folks
    Just wondering if there is any chance of a back to back double game week or even a double game week with a span of three GWs? If so that will be the best opportunity to bring in the Assistant Manager Chip ☺️

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Salah TC in dgw 24 or wait?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Personally not feeling it

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do the managers prices change?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don’t think so

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nobody knows

  14. Bounce
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Hall Muñoz Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gorden Amad Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Show me a better team

    Pro tip: you can't

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You ranked 1 then? Grats!!

    2. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      just now

      good team but no brentford attack for those fixtures is crazy

