68 Comments
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    That'll do Robinson. Never miss a minute in the league, rested for the cup.

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Surely we have to start him this week?

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Would you lose any of my back 5 to have Aina?

    TAA Gabriel Robinson Muñoz Hall

    Would you lose Jesus to have Wood/Wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      1. Not this week
      2. Not this week

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Not this week

      Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not now bro

      Open Controls
    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gabriel or TAA honestly.

      Open Controls
  3. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Broja must have a very low pain threshold if he didn't need to go to hospital. My wife had less gas and air giving birth to my kids

    Open Controls
  4. rjcv177
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Morning all

    Gvardiol and l.diaz
    for
    Munoz and Bruno

    Madness???

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      "for" or "to" ?

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Sorry, u are right
        "To"

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          Personally I'm hoping to save some FTs over the next few weeks - so if not sure then hold.

          Open Controls
  5. Hazardous1983
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Start greaves anderson or.mykelenko

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Andersen

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Play Andersen, then perhaps upgrade Greaves to a Forest defender next week.

      Open Controls
  6. Hazardous1983
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Or i could upgrade one of them eith 0.9m in bank

    Open Controls
    1. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Surprised he got so popular on here, he has never been a consistent FPL pick

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Potential Muniz injury but would Raul by still that good pick vs wh with new manager bounce?

    Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Iwobi still did nothing, then. What a surprise.

    Shameful pick up by me there.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      7jrngs

      Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      This gwk last chance saloon

      Open Controls
  9. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Alison
    TAA Gabriel Martinez
    Rogers Salah Palmer Gordon
    Wood Jackson Isak

    Fabianski, Enzo, Milenkovic, Greaves.

    A. Roll
    B. Martinez > Hall
    C. Enzo > Amad vs Southampton at home.
    D. Jackson > Mateta.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Roll FT.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Wouldn't ditch Martinez ahead of saints.

      I've done D because I'm sick of Jackson, but he will probably haul now.

      You don't need to do anything tbf

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        Thanks mate!

        Can understand the Jackson move. Incredibly frustrating. But the moment I sold Mbuemo & J Pedro they hauled. You’re probably right

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Bought Jackson 4 gameweeks ago for the princely total of 7 points (and a bit of lost team value to boot).

        Got a few days to decide whether to hold him for the next 4. He's now a bit of a differential and I honestly can't see who else I'd want (own Isak and Wissa also).

        Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      C or D are very good moves for me. Mateta is a amazing differential. Not owning Amad/Bruno could hurt your rank this week.

      Open Controls
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Take value out the the equation. Who is the better pick out of Amad and Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Bruno(Amad owner)

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Amad is the value pick.
      Bruno is the better pick.

      I own Amad but will not double up. If I didn't own I'd get Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Own Amad atm, but the way I'm playing this season of rolling until I get 5FT, I've got a spare one and a load of cash to "upgrade" to Bruno if I need to. Not doubling up, that's for sure.

        Open Controls
  11. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bench/Play

    TAA/Gabriel/Robinson (bench one, play two)
    Wood/Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Bench Rogers and Robinson

      Open Controls
  12. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    4ft 4.9itb

    Sanchez
    Taa Munoz Gabriel
    Palmer(c) Salah Sarr Amad
    Pedro Isak Wood

    Iversen Rogers Castagne Oshea

    A) Roll
    B) Pedro > Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I’d wait closer to the deadline for Pedro news. Could even play Rogers over Pedro and save the transfer

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  13. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) VVD
    B) Hall
    C) Robinson

    The other defender is TAA

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      CS odds say C)

      Open Controls
    3. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      You should play all 3

      Open Controls
      1. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        That’s a shout if Pedro is injured, would be between Enzo or one of those

        Open Controls
  14. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Morning! These are today's FA Cup press conferences, rather than the GW21 ones, but there could still be some useful nuggets in there:

    9am - Slot (LIV)
    9.30am - Howe (NEW)
    12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
    1pm - Iraola (BOU), Maresca (CHE)
    1.15pm - Amorim (MUN)
    1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Frank (BRE), Glasner (CRY), McKenna (IPS), Juric (SOU)
    2pm - Postecoglou (TOT), Pereira (WOL)

    Times in GMT and come from Sky.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Good morning Skonto, I’m just off to bed, having retired to mine chambers, to read a book and fall asleep!

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah, that greeting was a bit Anglocentric, my bad. Good Knight!

        Open Controls
  15. cescpistols111
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Good to go on this? Have 1FT but planning to roll.

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer (c) Sarr Amad Rogers
    Haaland Jimenez

    Fabianski S.Larsen Castagne Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Return to this plane upon five morns for the answer you seek. I fear you, and the community, are not yet ready for this question!

      Open Controls
  16. moonies013
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Amad (for Enzo) OR Wood (for jackson) for -4? Or keep and play Enzo OR Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Play Jackson

      Open Controls
  17. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Sarr or Rodgers to Amad too sideways (or backwards?)

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I did Roger’s to Amad on WCard may get back in 2/3 of week time

      Open Controls
    2. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'd keep Rogers, looks like season keeper imo, especially if you got him around 5.2m

      Open Controls
  18. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Sels Valdi
    Hall Munoz Robinson (Murillo Greaves)
    Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Amad (Choudbury)
    Isak Haaland Wood

    I’m done with tinkering and set to go on WCard… Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      A few things to consider but each to their own.
      Assuming you’ve not used your BB? Your bench is very thin.
      1x Liverpool and 0 Everton with their upcoming double.

      I’ve tinkered with some drafts but not activated it yet. Mine are very different but I’ve gone without Erling.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Alisson Henderson
        Hall Munoz Robinson Aina Milenkovic
        Salah Palmer Gordon Fernandes Mbeumo
        Isak Pedro Wood

        This is my other option, don’t really want Pedro but not many other options at the price

        Open Controls
  19. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Howe on Isak: "We think he's pretty good. He's seeing his physio at the moment. Given him a couple of days' rest. But no, we think he's in a good place. He'll report back tomorrow and we'll have a good look at him.

    "Not [a serious injury or big concern] from the initial assessment, fingers crossed he's going to be okay.

    "It would have been the case [that he would have been given a breather anyway v Bromley] but we would have probably involved him in the game in some way. But I think with what's happened, he'll probably be given this game to rest and get himself right for the future schedule that we have."

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Good news

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours ago

      Cheers. Anything on Pope /Vlachodimos?

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Howe on Pope: "He's not far away, he's doing well. He hasn't trained with the group yet but that's mainly because we haven't had a huge amount of training days because of the amount of games that we've played.

        "He's done goalkeeping training one on one with the coaches, he's done diving, kicking, he's done a lot. I just think there's a bit longer needed before his knee is fully strong enough to play. We're not looking too far away, I think probably after this- *stream cuts out*"

        Reaffirms that he wants to keep Dubravka.

        Wilson is on the grass today! This is it, this is definitely the real comeback.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Oh sorry, I hadn’t seen this

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Great, thanks Neale. Thought Dubravka was a done deal but I guess I'll have to keep an eye on it

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            Yeah if it wasn't for Pope's knee we'd have definitely cashed in on him now. The fact that he's been very good in Pope's absence has raised his stock too. I reckon Howe's also thinking at the back of his mind that he doesn't want a repeat of the 2023 EFL Cup final when we had our third-choice 'keeper (Karius) playing!

            Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Nothing on Pope/Vla but the below on Dubravka

        Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab during the January window: "Nothing's changed. I've got no updates to give you really. It's been business as usual with Martin, as far as I am concerned. He's still here and very much part of what we are trying to do and he's been playing really well.
        "Martin's been in a difficult situation, like any player who's coming to the end of contract in the summer. There's always that feeling of doubt. He will naturally want some conclusion to his future - whether it's a new contract with us or whatever is the outcome.
        "I've been really pleased with him and he has more than played his part in our recent fixtures. Against Arsenal, I thought he was really, really good and I hope we can reach some sort of an agreement with him."

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Appreciate it

          Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Lets go...

      Open Controls
  20. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Morning all. GTG? Roll FT? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Hendo (Fab)
    Gab - Robinson - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Enzo - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak (c)

    Subs - Kerkez, Greaves, Ui-Jo

    Ta!

    Open Controls
  21. New Article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/10/fpl-qa-keep-or-sell-jackson-gameweek-21-captain-man-utd

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Suggestions or advice here? Dropped from 60k to 300k since gw15. I’m pretty happy with the team I guess but I’m still tempted to WC. I’d drop Arsenal defence, sort front 3, get 3x pool and 1-2 Everton. Currently just thinking Diaz to Bruno.

    Raya
    Timber, Robinson, Mazraoui
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon, Sarr
    Isak, Jackson

    Vald, Pedro, Davis, Lewis 1ft 1.5itb

    Thank you

    Open Controls

