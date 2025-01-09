There’s no Premier League action this weekend, with the next deadline for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers not until Tuesday 14 January.

Instead, the FA Cup third round takes centre stage.

All 20 top-flight clubs will be in action across four days, starting unusually early on Thursday evening.

And with competitive matches come pre-match press conferences.

While there’ll be more team news (for most teams) to come before the Gameweek 21 deadline, here’s what we’ve heard on Wednesday and Thursday – with a bonus Bournemouth update in the article below, too.

KEY INJURY UPDATES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro (ankle) is a Gameweek 21 concern after being – virtually if not completely – ruled out of the FA Cup clash with Norwich City.

“I would love to have him on the pitch, also in the FA Cup. But in the end, he twisted his ankle yesterday in training and we have to wait for the MRI. If we have any clear results about that then we can let you know but before, I think we have to wait for the results.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck (ankle) could be back in the squad this weekend.

Lewis Dunk (calf) and Mats Wieffer (quad) are still sidelined, however.

The game also comes too soon for Jack Hinshelwood (knee), who is back in training after two months out, and new signing Diego Gomez.

“With Danny, we have to see tomorrow if he will be part of the group. Jack [Hinshelwood], it will be too early. Mats Wieffer, too early. I think also Joao [Pedro] will be missing this game, Lewis Dunk will miss the game. So, we have some issues. “I think it will be too early for [Gomez].” – Fabian Hurzeler

Of the names not mentioned, Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Igor Julio (thigh) are set to be out for months to come.

James Milner (hamstring) has been out since August, while we haven’t seen Evan Ferguson (ankle) this side of Christmas.

Expect some rotation this weekend – but not too much.

“There won’t be too many changes but for sure there will be changes.” – Fabian Hurzeler

BOURNEMOUTH

We’re expecting Andoni Iraola to face the media on Friday ahead of Bournemouth’s FA Cup clash with West Bromwich Albion.

But already this week the Cherries have provided news of a double injury blow in attack.

First, on Tuesday, it was announced that Evanilson had undergone surgery on a fractured foot.

“Evanilson has undergone a successful procedure to repair a fractured metatarsal sustained during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Everton. “Another tireless performance from the Brazilian striker, who has been instrumental in the club’s recent good form, was brought to an end when he was substituted with discomfort in the final stages. Further assessment following the match revealed a broken bone that would require surgery. “The club’s medical staff will now provide Evanilson with their full support through the rehabilitation process, ensuring he has the best possible recovery.” – Bournemouth club statement

Then, a day later, it was revealed that Enes Unal was set for a spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

“We are devastated to confirm that Enes Ünal has suffered a tear to his right anterior cruciate ligament during a training session this week. “The Turkish striker, who has featured in every Cherries game since September, scoring two vital goals in our current club-record unbeaten run in the Premier League, experienced the contact injury in a routine drill on Tuesday morning. “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Enes at this moment as he begins to process another significant period of rehabilitation ahead. He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the coming days and the club’s medical and performance staff will support him in every way possible throughout. “We are all behind Enes and will provide updates on his recovery progress when appropriate.” – Bournemouth club statement

Budget FPL forward Daniel Jebbison has been recalled from his loan at Watford, although the Cherries will surely also seek reinforcements in the January transfer market.

ASTON VILLA

Jhon Duran remains banned following his Gameweek 18 red card. He’ll complete his initial three-match suspension in the cup tie against West Ham United but further punishment could still follow.

John McGinn (hamstring) has been added to the injury list, meanwhile. Unai Emery would only say that he would miss the clash with the Hammers in Thursday’s presser but last Saturday had estimated anywhere between 2-5 weeks.

“John McGinn, he is not available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery

Pau Torres is out for two months with a metatarsal injury.

Diego Carlos (foot) and Jadon Philogene (unknown) missed out with more minor issues in Gameweek 20 but are linked with moves away anyway. Philogene’s transfer to Ipswich Town is reportedly at an advanced stage.

EVERTON

Armando Broja “has got a chance” of being involved in Everton’s FA Cup third-round clash with Peterborough tonight.

The striker was subbed off early in Gameweek 20 after kicking the ground and appearing to jar his back.

“Armando has got a chance, it has settled down a bit today. He’s been on the grass but we’ll have to see how that reacts to being in training today. Not training with the team, training with the physios.” – Sean Dyche

Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Dwight McNeil (knee) will miss out again, however, along with longer-term absentees James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ankle) is also a fresh doubt.

“Youssef is going to be out a while, longer than we’d hoped. It’s not going to be days, that one will be weeks. “Dwight won’t make it this week. We’re waiting on more news on that. It seems to be taking a long time to settle down. “Dom [Calvert-Lewin] has reported an ankle problem today so we’re going to have to deal with that as well.” “Jimmy [Garner] might get a chance to join in with us properly, as in the main group, next week. Tim [Iroegbunam] is probably about a week behind that. There are positive signs from the work they’ve done not just with the physios but [also] the sports science group, so we’ve got to blend that in with training.” – Sean Dyche

We didn’t hear anything new on Seamus Coleman (muscle).

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Cottagers, likely till February.

But Marco Silva should be able to welcome back Sander Berge (ankle) and Harrison Reed (knee) by Gameweek 21, if not this weekend.

“Not many differences, not really from [Sunday]. “Nice to see Sander Berge around the team already, not fully fit yet but in some of the drills already participating with his teammates. The next few days are going to be better and better for sure. “Harrison Reed is probably going to be involved in the squad list, in contention for the game as well. Ready or not for the full game but for some minutes too.” – Marco Silva on his latest team news

Silva pledged to make changes on Thursday – as no doubt many other Premier League managers will do in the FA Cup third round.

“We are going to make some because the load of the games is intense for us.” – Marco Silva on whether he will make changes against Watford in the cup

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Danilo is set to make a return to action against Luton Town this weekend.

The Brazilian has been out of action for five months after breaking his ankle on the opening weekend but has returned to training in the last few weeks.

The midfielder will be included in the FA Cup squad on Saturday.

That leaves only Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring), another long-term absentee, on the sidelines.

In welcome news to owners of Chris Wood et al, Nuno Espirito Santo pledged to rotate against the managerless Hatters.

“The players are working very hard, all of them. If we could, we could play them every game, but it’s not possible – so the FA Cup and particularly this game at home, I think they deserve. There’s a lot of players in our squad that didn’t have enough minutes that they are working for and deserve so much, so it’s a good moment [to rotate].” – Nuno Espirito Santo

LEICESTER CITY

Jannik Vestergaard and Kasey McAteer will be assessed ahead of Leicester City’s cup tie against Queens Park Rangers.

Vestergaard was withdrawn on the hour in last Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Aston Villa.

McAteer has not featured since mid-December.

“Jannik has been assessed. He’s made his steps after he had to come off. We’re looking to get him on the [training] pitch today or tomorrow and get him ready for QPR but it’s doubtful. “Kasey is back in full team training. Based on today and tomorrow, he could be available for the game.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Mads Hermansen (groin) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) remain out, however.

“As I said on Mads, there’s no update in terms of team training. He’ll be out for a bit longer so he’s still in that process. That won’t change over the coming weeks. “[Ndidi] is continuing his individual training. He’s not yet with the team. He’s pushing harder on an individual basis. Hopefully, we can welcome him to team training over the coming weeks.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Elsewhere, Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are still on the injury list.

Loanee Odsonne Edouard can play against QPR but won’t be able to feature in Gameweek 21 against his parent club.

WEST HAM UNITED

Graham Potter was officially appointed as West Ham boss this morning and faced the media an hour later – so the former Chelsea and Brighton head coach hadn’t even met his new players, let alone assessed their fitness.

Jarrod Bowen (fractured foot) and Michail Antonio (leg) will of course still be out.

Lukasz Fabianski (head) has now been sidelined for over 12 days so should be available after observing the concussion protocol.

West Ham lost Emerson Palmieri to injury before the Manchester City defeat, while Jeanclair Todibo hobbled out of that game. In his final bit of media work as Hammers boss, Julen Lopetegui said he was “not optimistic” on the latter.

“That’s the key word you’ve used: balance. You can talk about attacking football and style of play but if you’re not balanced, if you’re conceding goals like that, then it becomes very difficult. So, balance is the key. That’s how I’ve always thought about football. Of course, you want to attack and you want to play good football but I think like life, there needs to be some balance and that’s something we will look to address. I need to work with the players and find out about them. I know quite a lot from the outside but until you get under the bonnet you don’t know for sure. But that’s what I’m excited about, just to meet them and help them and get to know them and build good relationships and do my best.” – Graham Potter on balancing attack v defence

