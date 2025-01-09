109
  royals forever
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    For the next few GWs (21 - 23) which player would you out of each of these following combinations

    1.Aina
    2.Hall
    3.Munoz

    a.Jesus
    b.Solanke

    Rest of Team

    Sels Flekken

    Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko xxxxxxxx Porro

    Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

    Gakpo Isak xxxxxxxx

    2FTs 0.8 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Bobby Digital
      7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      2.
      b.

      CONNERS
        6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Or not 2b

    Pep bites Kun
      8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      3a

  Letsgo!
    8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Do u think watkins will start vs everton?

    boc610
      12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      No

    Bobby Digital
      7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Why wouldn't he?

    Make FPL Casual Again
      6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Don't know, with Duran possibly back, not sure if Watkins did enough to get himself back into the team

    Amartey Partey
      5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes

    Funkyav
      15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      need to hear about durans additional ban, fingers crossed we hear soon so we know for sure

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Sanchez
    VVD Gabriel Andersen
    Salah Palmer(vc) Bruno(c) Foden Sarr
    Isak Raul

    Matthews Pedro Milenkovic VDB

    Bobby Digital
      7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Looking good. A bit different from the template, I like it!

    Pep bites Kun
      8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks g2g.

  Cheeky Onion
    7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    5 FT & 0.1m ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA - Gabriel - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Jackson - Isak - Cunha
    Fabianski - Konsa - Winks - Keane

    Jackson & Konsa > Wood/Raul & Munoz/Robinson
    Considering replacing Sanchez but has a couple plum upcoming fixtures

    Thoughts?

    Pep bites Kun
      8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Jackson & Konsa > Raul & Munoz

      Raul would be for the short-term good fixtures, then Wood later

      Cheeky Onion
        7 Years
        19 mins ago

        I like Raul with his fixtures and Wood would make my squad too template

        Pep bites Kun
          8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Difficult to ignore his long-term form, but fair enough, your call

          Cheeky Onion
            7 Years
            just now

            Jackson also has some good fixtures upcoming but feel wasteful burning a transfer

    Emery Christmas
      11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Keep Jackson

  Emery Christmas
    11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA VVD Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Eze
    Isak Jackson Pedro
    (Robinson, Enzo, 4.0)

    If Pedro injured will play Enzo, then VVD + Pedro -> Konate + Wood GW22

  Sean Dyche sacked
    Emery Christmas
    11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Sean Dyche resigned

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Touch and gone

      Skonto Rigga
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        FPL dream team of Coleman and Baines in charge tonight:

        https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1877391957766320277

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Coleman could make history by being the first player eligible for two spots in your team if they don't sort a manager out soon.

          Skonto Rigga
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Hoh! Hadn't even thought of that.

    Royal5
      13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Sacked*

      Skonto Rigga
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Now official on the Everton site: https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2025/january/09/club-statement/

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Will be interesting to see the effect Dyche's sacking has on the Everton defence. As maligned as he is/was, he knew how to get clean sheets.

    Bobby Digital
      7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      And I just got rid of Rogers for Amada :/

    Pep bites Kun
      8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Wasn't expecting that ..

    F4L
      10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      oh, might put a hold on the Pickford in transfer then

      Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
        14 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Maybe they start conceding, but DCL starts scoring.

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Not even God herself could get him scoring

    keefy59
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Everton fan here
      Strange timing not the best preparation for tonight's cup game
      Also a week into the January transfer window

      Pep bites Kun
        8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not great timing at all. Any news on who the new manager could be?

        Mother Farke
            24 mins ago

            Moyes i having talks on Friday according to El Bobble (primary Everton source).

          x.jim.x
            10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Mourinho bookies’ favourite

            Pep bites Kun
              8 Years
              just now

              Yeah I read that just now. A bit surprised his name is even in the frame for Everton. Moyes, as stated above by Mother Farke, seems more credible/viable.

      Amartey Partey
        5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Great news for triple captain Salah DGW24

      g40steve
        6 Years
        55 mins ago

        Defo going down without Dyche, might not be sexy football but solid at the back

      The Big Fella
        8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I hope they go down. And West Ham for the entitled fans pushing Moyes out after winning their only trophy (and a European one at that) since the early 80s. West Ham will survive I think. Everton will be opening their new stadium in a match against Derby.

    Pep bites Kun
      8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Enzo > Bruno & Foden > Gordon - long-term moves. What do you think?

      Bobby Digital
        7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Good moves

        Pep bites Kun
          8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Thanks Bobby

      NZREDS
        11 Years
        just now

        Yeah id go for that, good moves, Bruno could do some damage against saints

    Warby84
      9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Sels Valdi
      Hall Munoz Robinson (Murillo Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Gordon Amad (Choudbury)
      Isak Haaland Wood

      Murillo or save 0.3 with Williams is my only dilemma..

      I’m set on my Wildcard, and gtg??

    You Know Chippy Chips?
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 hours ago

      I have the best chip strategy but can't say because it's so good

      Men in green tights
        6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Hopefully covered in curry sauce

        Warby84
          9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          The best!!

    NejiHyuuga01
      7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I feel like Damsgaard or Schade, no matter how well they perform FPL wise, will never be discussed as options being in the shadow of Mbeumo.
      Meanwhile, we have the fraud Sarr being talked to us by pundits and being an absolute disappointment.

      You Know Chippy Chips?
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Buy those players and you'll benefit from greater rank rises

        NejiHyuuga01
          7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I am happy with Amad/Rogers for the time being

          You Know Chippy Chips?
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Then stop whining about Damsgaard or Schade

            NejiHyuuga01
              7 Years
              1 hour ago

              You miss the point made.

      Warby84
        9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Strange I was tempted by Damsgaard as 5th Mdf would need to find 0.4 on Wildcard, maybe only way is Sels to Henderson? Currently on Dibling..

    Warby84
      9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thoughts on bringing in Livramento over Hall???

      Bobby Digital
        7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Trippier is a threat

      NZREDS
        11 Years
        just now

        Hall way more attacking

    Make FPL Casual Again
      6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      All these modern day tactics, over coaching the skills out of players, tiki tika messing about, players falling down at the slightest of contact makes me miss the olden days of free flowing men's men football.....

      https://youtube.com/shorts/iSpuvg6kuFg?si=CFbZ8v3SaPfzilG9

      You Know Chippy Chips?
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ange watching this video every night

      Jimmy B
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Like Brightons defence vs Chelsea. Speaking of which Dunk and Igor are injured so Websters due another run in the side.

    Dotherightthing
      9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Bench 1 of each pls:

      A - Gabriel (TOT)
      B - Robinson (whu)

      1 - Mbeumo (MCI)
      2 - Luis Diaz (nfo)
      3 - Rogers (eve)
      4 - Jackson (BOU)

      Thank you for your help

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        B3

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough A/B options, but B3

    15. GW21 fixtures and clean sheet odds
      G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      GW21 fixture odds can be found here:
      https://prnt.sc/KHDowmkwQbVW
      (Provided by William Hill.com)

      GW20 clean sheet results:
      AST: 45% ❌
      MCI: 43% ❌
      FUL: 42% ❌
      LIV: 42% ❌
      BOU: 37% ✅
      ARS: 33% ❌
      CHE: 31% ❌
      NFO: 31% ✅
      BRE: 25% ✅
      SOU: 24% ❌
      WOL: 24% ❌
      NEW: 20% ❌
      EVE: 18% ❌
      BHA: 17% ❌
      CRY: 17% ❌
      TOT: 17% ❌
      IPS: 14% ❌
      LEI: 10% ❌
      MNU: 8% ❌
      WHU: 8% ❌

      Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 43.47% (down from 45.45% on the previous GW)

      GW21 clean sheet odds:
      MNU: 44%
      NEW: 40%
      ARS: 38%
      LIV: 35%
      BHA: 32%
      CHE: 32%
      CRY: 32%
      AST: 31%
      MCI: 28%
      EVE: 27%
      FUL: 27%
      WHU: 23%
      LEI: 20%
      IPS: 18%
      NFO: 14%
      BOU: 13%
      BRE: 11%
      SOU: 10%
      WOL: 10%
      TOT: 8%
      (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

      Clean sheet totals:
      Nottingham Forest: 9 (+1)
      Liverpool: 8
      Arsenal: 7
      Everton: 7
      Newcastle: 7
      Man Utd: 6
      Bournemouth: 5 (+1)
      Brighton: 4
      Chelsea: 4
      Crystal Palace: 4
      Man City: 4
      Spurs: 4
      West Ham: 4
      Brentford: 3 (+1)
      Fulham: 3
      Wolves: 3
      Aston Villa: 2
      Ipswich: 2
      Southampton: 2
      Leicester: 1

      *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

      Hope you have a good GW and may your arrows be green 😀

      G

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Very surprised MUN are so high, I can see them conceding

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Cheers G!

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No worries bruv!

    16. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Dyche gone - Mourinho in?

    17. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Who is the MVP over-achiever of the season so far?

      A - Cunha
      B - Wood
      C - Mbeumo?

      1. Captain Mal
          35 mins ago

          In FPL you mean?

          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            yep

            1. Captain Mal
                18 mins ago

                Probably Wood.

                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  fair. yeah wood and mbeumo only 2 players with a 30%+ goal conversion rate from players with 5 or more goals. Semenyo has a 6% conversion rate...oof

                  1. Captain Mal
                      5 mins ago

                      He's also a much older player, such a rise was completely unexpected. When season started we weren't even sure if he is 100% nailed. Even FPL got it wrong, had him at 6m.

            2. Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              Wood

            3. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              A …achieved so much with a weal team.

            4. Pep bites Kun
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Wood for me. He was a place-holder to begin with

          2. The Mandalorian
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Dyche sacking

            New managers always want a pre-season to train the team.

            Everton also about to open their new stadium.

            Everton fans are very proud and will suffer alot of abuse from LFC supporters if they go down.

            Sacking should have waited until Everton were safe from relegation.

            Sad day

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              Exactly this. Dyche kept them up when other managers would’ve took them down twice.

              Who seriously wants this job?

              DCL has been terrible & why they want to hold on is crazy always broken & zero confidence.

            2. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              Didn’t they finish 10th/11th last season without point deductions?

              DCL up front, Tarkowski at the back and Young at full back

              Dyche did a good job with them

              1. The 12th Man
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                He did, I’m a little surprised.
                However the new owners have a reputation for making changes.

                I hope it doesn’t backfire. I suppose it depends on who we get in.

                1. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Southgate

                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Boringgate

                2. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I hope it does. The fans are so entitled.

            3. Pep bites Kun
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Very surprised! Bad timing

          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Not a clue who to captain this gw..

            A Salah
            B Palmer
            C isak

            Cheers

            1. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              13 mins ago

              Seems like you have some clue.. Between A and C for me.

            2. Ale Seizer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              B. He's due.

            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              wolves are getting some CBs in/back, sticking with salah

            4. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              unless you have Bruno or Amad I would probably stick with Salah

              I have amad and am seriously considering it

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Bruno would be my pick. I have amad but surely a bit too risky?

            5. Captain Mal
                11 mins ago

                It's tricky. Newcastle seems to be in better shape than Liverpool and Chelsea right now and has the best fixture of the bunch.

              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers all.

            6. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              Bruno in for Odegaard 4ph?
              Looks like I will be without Pedro leaving me with just Wood and Collins.

            7. JBG
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              Dyche being sacked makes Everton defensive assets even less desirable now...

              1. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yeah I was all set on bringing in Pickford for the DGW but no chance now. Triple captain Salah not in doubt. They’re going to get a bumming.

            8. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              38 mins ago

              baines and Coleman taking charge of everton.

              Takes me back to 13/14 season when the two were essential in FPL, feeding Lukaku from the wings

            9. DeSelby
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              Can we now use that idiotic manager chip on Coleman and get his points as a player and manager (such as it is)?

              1. Emery Christmas
                • 11 Years
                just now

                No don’t think so

            10. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              So with Pickford no longer a realistic option, it’s Becker for the DGW or Sels. I’m torn, as I was set on Pickford.

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Too early to tell imo. I'm keeping this one open until the double

            11. You Know Chippy Chips?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Brune Fernanj

            12. You Know Chippy Chips?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              Andre isn't even my name mate

              You know what I mean

            13. Rajveer
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Had 2 fts..1 ft already made Diaz》》Gordon.Planning to save the other FT..

              Henderson
              TAA Gabriel Hall
              Salah (VC) Palmer Gordon Sarr Amad
              Isak (C) Jackson

              Fabianski Wood Robinson Harwood Bellis

              1 ft with 1m ITB..
              Gtg?

            14. You Know Chippy Chips?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Do you think the relegation battle goes down to the last GWs?

            15. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              https://youtu.be/wcIT-Y3J64o?si=XhYncI2hBm-rkYNO

