  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    2FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts? Thinking to roll.

    Raya
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers
    Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

    (Valdimarsson - Enzo - RAN - Bednarek)

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      roll

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Roll 100%

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Very high chance I roll this week.

    Chris Wood worth playing over any of my current starters?

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Foden Amad Rogers
    Isak Jesus
    (Fabianski Wood Greaves VdB)

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      GTG for me

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Dont think so. Maybe Rogers if I have to.

    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think I'd be tempted play Wood ahead of Rogers, away at Goodison isn't easy at all and whilst I appreciate Forrest are facing Pool, they are at home and Wood has a habit of nicking unexpected goals.

    4. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      roll

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Reasons why Neco Williams is not being considered in the same way as Aina/Mili?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Alex Moreno

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        One bad performance and he loses his place?

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Wouldnt say one but there will always be a doubt for next few games.

          Positive for Neco is he is one of their own whereas Moreno is on loan.

  4. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need a defender for Gomez, 4.8 is the budget. Munoz the best possible option? or should I go for a Forest or Everton's defender?

    Gabriel, Robinson, Gomez, Huijsen, Greaves is my defense

  5. Snoopydog
      18 mins ago

      On Haaland...

      Been toying with this but think it's too early still (for various reasons). In theory, could do:

      Fab Valdi
      Timber Konate Milenkovic Myko 3.9m
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Nwaneri
      Haaland Isak Stewart

      Don't like losing a strong fifth midfielder (and Nwaneri not nailed of course as an effective budget option). Bench very weak/non existent and defence takes a hit though the three starters would be ok.

      This is with team value of 105.8 (nothing left in the bank). No ability to play asst manager chip without further sacrifice.

      All told, not persuaded. But if Haaland bags a hatful next GW or two, who knows?

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Murphy or Amad? And why?

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        I prefer Murphy due to form - Amad will tick along though so both fine picks.

      2. Captain Mal
          1 min ago

          Amad because of minutes. Plus I don't trust Newcastle enough to double up on them.

