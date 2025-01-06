119
119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Place is dead nowadays...

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      The old guard all now have OnlyFans accounts and do their FPL business on there...

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        *VPL

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Nude team reveals? :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Ha, ha...the thought 😯

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      First Monday back at work after Xmas, have to pretend to do work for at least one day of the year

      Open Controls
  2. FPLSuarridge
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Repost got pushed to last comment

    Raya (TOT)
    Robinson (WHU), Timber (TOT), TAA (nfo)
    Sarr (LEI), Mbuemo (MCI), Diaz (nfo), Palmer (BOU), Salah (nfo)
    Isak (WOL), Pedro (ips)

    Fab (FUL), Wissa (MCI), Gvardiol (bre), VDB (MCI)

    2FT, 0.9m ITB.

    Thinking of doing Diaz to Bruno, what do you guys think? Bench correct? Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Diaz to Bruno could be a good move. Bench looks alright

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Two questions:

    1. When is first DGW likely? Involving which teams?

    2. Best second GK, alongside Sels? Henderson?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      1. GW25 for Everton and Liverpool

      2. Depends if you're preparing for BB or not. I went Sels/Stolarczyk on my WC last GW, but Hermanssen is back soon for Leicester.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers Bobby...

        Open Controls
  4. One for All
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Flekken
    Hall, Gabriel, Van Dijk
    Diaz, Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Gordon
    Isak, Pedro

    Vald, Wood, Aina, Greaves

    0FT

    Team look okay?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah looks great

      Open Controls
  5. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Iwobi to Eze sound like a good move?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
  6. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Rumours that it's SlipperySlopetegui's last match in charge of West Ham tonight

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      *last afternoon, not last match

      Open Controls
  7. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A. Mbeumo
    B. JPedro
    C. Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C. I think Eve Avl will be lowscoring

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.