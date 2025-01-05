252
  1. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Game on, yes!!!!

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Best wishes to the 72yr old Edna.

  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    The game is on
    The game is on
    The game is on
    Oh, it's on the street
    The game is... on

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      cue Triple H music - Time to play the game

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      That's a huge surprise and amazing news. The world can continue to turn unhindered now.

  3. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Edna owners in tears

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wataru Endo 1
      What about Edna 0

  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    I dreamt last night that Liverpool went 2-0 up after just 7 minutes
    I lost the thread of the dream after that
    Watch this space

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Looks like no snow jam today.

    Last Man Standing Update (442 teams)

    Current safety score : 27
    Top score : Alex Masters with 75

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  6. Mighty Duck
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Have no idea who's the Edna everyone's talking about but hope the old lady is ok.

      1. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        just now

        She'll do her job - top professional

    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Hopefully Salah and Diaz both Hattrick and Trent assisting them

      1. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Stuff of dreams

    • Captain Mal
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Game on means Pedro stays on my bench. But I would be down to 10 men with Greaves among them, so it was a lose/lose situation I guess.

      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Very happy that the game is on.

        I would've been down to 9 men. A bit fortunate I suppose but I'll take it!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          My worry would have been VC Watkins. 3pt "bench jam" from Enzo and Muñoz wouldn't have been enough.

      • RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        If the game hadn't been at risk I would have selected Luis Diaz as a third Liverpool player on my wildcard, instead of Mbeumo, so it's all turned out pretty well for me.
        Now for lots of points (hopefully) from Salah (C) and Trent!

