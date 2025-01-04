Having already seen one Premier League fixture postponed due to high winds, Liverpool could see a second match fall due to the weather on Sunday.

The league leaders are scheduled to face Manchester United in a 16:30 GMT kick-off.

However, heavy snow is forecast for Merseyside overnight on Sunday. A significant amount of rain is set to follow.

HOW SEVERE WILL THE WEATHER BE?

An ‘amber’ weather warning is in place for the region:

The concern is likely as much the icy conditions as the amount of snowfall.

The Anfield pitch – unlike Burnley’s Turf Moor in 2021 – will probably be fine: undersoil heating and drainage will almost certainly see off whatever falls.

It’s likelier that the decision will be based on conditions near the ground, ie how much it will affect supporter safety.

WHAT’S THE NEXT STEP?

Sky Sports’ Alan Myers reports that Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group will meet on Sunday morning to decide whether the match will go ahead or not.

Liverpool City council's Safety Advisory Group will hold a meeting tomorrow morning ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Liverpool area tonight and tomorrow morning. — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 4, 2025

WHICH MATCHES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED FOR SAFETY CONCERNS IN THE PAST?

Over the last decade or so, we’ve found four Premier League matches that have been postponed on safety grounds due to the weather – all in the north-west, coincidentally.

Everton v Crystal Palace, February 2014

Manchester City v Sunderland, February 2014

Manchester City v West Ham United, February 2020

Everton v Liverpool, December 2024

Storm Ciara saw off the Man City v West Ham fixture in 2020. Storm Darragh did likewise to the Merseyside derby last month.

Again, in 2014, it was high winds that forced the postponement of two top-flight matches.

The big freeze in January 2010 is perhaps a more pertinent example.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur was one of the games postponed, with the Reds issuing the following statement back then:

“Although the Anfield pitch is perfectly playable for the game, the problem we face is the icy condition of the approach roads and paths in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. “The safety of our fans is paramount and an assessment of both the prevailing conditions and the weather forecast for the next 48 hours has been made in arriving at the decision to call off the match. Both local police and the City Council were fully involved in this assessment.”

We won’t have long to wait before finding out whether history repeats itself, 15 years on.



