  1. LeytonOrient
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    How essential is Saka?

    I don’t have him and sweating.

    1. Cully
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      3rd highest points in the game and liverpool no game. He's pretty essential and has been for a while now.

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      With Salah not playing, Saka will get even more captaincy

  2. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start

    A- Flekken

    Or

    B- Verbruggen

  3. grooveymatt65
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    hi guys, who's best to captain out of?

    a Palmer
    b Saka
    C Watkins
    d Bruno

    thanks!

    1. BHA_Seagull
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m on Watkins. Fortune favours the brave

      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sooo brave to captain your attacker vs SOU !!

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I've gone with Palmer

  4. GoonerGirl
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench?
    A)Ait nuri
    B)Hall

  5. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to start ?

    A. Robinson
    B. Aina

  6. afsr
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A - Bruno to Bowen and captain Bowen
    B - Bruno, Semenyo -> Amad, Bowen (-4) to get funds for TAA next week

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Man U game postponed ?

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Captain Bruno

  7. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Isak captain, need to live a little bit

  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Ran or Robinson first on bench?

  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    just now

    3 transfers done! (-4)

    Haaland to Watkins (C)
    4.4 mid to Saka
    Wood to Evanilson

    We move!

