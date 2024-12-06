Less than 24 hours after Gameweek 14 came to its conclusion, we’re back with another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team selection.

We delayed putting out the Scout Picks for a few hours this evening to assess the lay of the land with the Merseyside derby, although it doesn’t look like anything will be announced tonight. As it stands, the match is on – but with Storm Darragh set to batter the west coast tomorrow, that situation could change.

With that caveat ringing in your ears, and on the assumption the game goes ahead, here are our Gameweek 15 Scout Picks. There are two Liverpool players in here, hence the word of warning.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana (£5.2m) is selected in between the sticks for Manchester United’s home encounter with Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have scored just two goals in their last four matches, which boosts the shot-stopper’s chances of serving up a seventh clean sheet in 15 league appearances.

With rotation and early substitutions rife among Ruben Amorim’s backline (including pre-60th minute subs for the starters), Onana feels like the safest route in at present.

DEFENDERS





