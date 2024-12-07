FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his plans for Gameweek 15 and beyond.

Gameweek 14 Review

Gameweek 14 was another good one. That’s three green arrows on the bounce, climbing from 750k to 85k. Hopefully, I can keep this momentum going during the festive fixtures. I banked the transfer so there are two available for the Gameweek 15.

The Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) auto-sub will go down as one of the highlights of my season! Having a defender from a Sean Dyche team as the first sub is always a viable play. The assist was a welcome bonus. Everton’s fixtures take a nasty turn now however, so I hope he’s not needed again! The William Saliba (£6.0m) goal, clean sheet and three bonus points ensured the arrow would be a green one. Keeping it simple and choosing him as the Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m) replacement a few weeks ago has worked out well. Now that he’s fit again, I’d like to get the Liverpool defender back soon. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m) has somehow managed to post back-to-back zero-pointers since he joined the squad. He might not stay around for long if he keeps that up…

Having Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) as captain would’ve put the icing on the cake in what was a great Gameweek but I never really considered it. I was always going to give the armband to Cole Palmer (£11.0m) for the Southampton fixture. Getting just one attacking return when Chelsea put five past the Saints was frustrating. It might be time to perma-captain Salah. Ten double-digit hauls in 14 matches is ridiculous. He’s still the king of FPL!

It’s six blanks in his last seven appearances for Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m) and with the next five fixtures for Brentford looking tricky, I’m inclined to let him go. Choosing the replacement is the hard part. Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) and Chris Wood (£6.5m) are possibly on the chopping block this week too.

Gameweek 15 Bus Team



