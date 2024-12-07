8
Pro Pundits December 7

FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

8 Comments
With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his plans for Gameweek 15 and beyond.

General Gameweek 13

Gameweek 14 Review

Gameweek 14 was another good one. That’s three green arrows on the bounce, climbing from 750k to 85k. Hopefully, I can keep this momentum going during the festive fixtures. I banked the transfer so there are two available for the Gameweek 15. 

The Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) auto-sub will go down as one of the highlights of my season! Having a defender from a Sean Dyche team as the first sub is always a viable play. The assist was a welcome bonus. Everton’s fixtures take a nasty turn now however, so I hope he’s not needed again! The William Saliba (£6.0m) goal, clean sheet and three bonus points ensured the arrow would be a green one. Keeping it simple and choosing him as the Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m) replacement a few weeks ago has worked out well. Now that he’s fit again, I’d like to get the Liverpool defender back soon. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m) has somehow managed to post back-to-back zero-pointers since he joined the squad. He might not stay around for long if he keeps that up…

Having Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) as captain would’ve put the icing on the cake in what was a great Gameweek but I never really considered it. I was always going to give the armband to Cole Palmer (£11.0m) for the Southampton fixture. Getting just one attacking return when Chelsea put five past the Saints was frustrating. It might be time to perma-captain Salah. Ten double-digit hauls in 14 matches is ridiculous. He’s still the king of FPL! 

It’s six blanks in his last seven appearances for Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m) and with the next five fixtures for Brentford looking tricky, I’m inclined to let him go. Choosing the replacement is the hard part. Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) and Chris Wood (£6.5m) are possibly on the chopping block this week too.  

Gameweek 15 Bus Team

8 Comments
  1. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Dunk ever going to drop?

    Open Controls
  2. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    gonna sell demba ba and bring in loic remy... allows me to have funds to upgrade fuchs to ivanovic for the good fixture run. thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I wish there were records of my early teams. I think I had okocha in my first ever team in 2006.

      Open Controls
  3. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Verbruggen (Fab)
    Gvardiol-Mazroui-RAN (Hall, Konate)
    Salah-Palmer-Bruno-Mbuemo (Rogers)
    Jackson-Pedro-Cunha

    2FT, 1.8 itb

    A. Konate>Trent
    B. Konate + Bruno > Saka + Digne
    C. Any other suggestions 🙂

    Really appreciate any input.

    Open Controls
  4. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Noticed FPL stats have caved and now have Trent 97% towards a rise. He was -11% a couple hours ago.

    Hub still have him at -10%

    Looks like Live may have been right all along on it

    Open Controls
  5. Mata of opinion
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fab
    RAN Kerkez Maz
    Salah Palmer Amad Rogers
    Jackson Pedro Haaland(c)
    Pickford Mbuemo Hall Robinson

    Gtg? And is bench order correct? Currently got armband on Haaland

    Open Controls
  6. Wayne Enterprises
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Roll my FT? Only got 1 and 0.6 itb

    Onana

    Gomez Gabriel AWB

    Salah Bruno Saka Palmer

    JPedro Jackson Wissa

    4.0m RAN O’Shea Winks

    Open Controls
  7. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Any punts worth it?
    A) Mbeumo to Odegard
    B) Mbeumo to Bowen
    C) Winks to Semenyo
    D) RAN to Timber

    Got WC to play at some point soon. 1FT and 1.4itb

    Flekken
    RAN Gvardiol Gabriel
    Saka Palmer Salah Mbeumo
    JPedro Jackson Cunha

    Valdi Winks Robinson Harwood

    Open Controls

