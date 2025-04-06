63
Scoreboard April 6

FPL Gameweek 31 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

63 Comments
Four Gameweek 31 matches took place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised.

GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Manchester United0 – 0Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur3 – 1Southampton
Fulham3 – 2Liverpool
Brentford0 – 0Chelsea

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Marmoush on bench worked but sarr blanked.... Salah not captained worked but Isak probably won't play.... another disappointing GW...

    
  2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gvardiol 9 pointer cemented on my bench, started Saliba Munoz Trippier

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would have started the same

      
    2. bialk
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      I have started the same trio, but Gvardiol last on bench. If Trippier won't play - Konsa 1 point.

      
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should've started Gvardiol instead of Saliba mate

      
      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks xx

        
  3. bialk
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Start Saliba or Gvardiol?

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gvardiol

      
  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    please Isak punish these cringe salah perma cappers

    
  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    End of the last article. Obviously I'm playing my triple Newcastle and triple Palace, have I got the other 4 outfield bench positions right?

    Def: Play Gvardiol, bench Kerkez?
    (Other defender is Gabriel)

    Fwds: Play Salah, Saka & Marmoush bench Savinho?

    
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think so, but it's tough!

      
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah, sounds good

      
  6. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Was always going to happen with Foden wasn't it.. I'll hold for the double as plan. What a mud bath though

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      What exactly were you expecting? I can't believe people looked at Fodens form and thought he was a good idea

      
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Got swayed by people selling taking the punt on him. Thinking of past glories. Exact money to afford it, made it tempting. Looked good on paper, fixtures wise.

        Still my decision. Only myself to blame.

        
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Which game of the double do you expect him to start, away at Everton or home to Villa. Could get a good 4/5 points over the 2 games..

      
    3. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I am switching him to Rogers

      
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thinking same. Hopefully doesn't get rested.

        
    4. bialk
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      FPL Harry has him.

      
  7. putana
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    does Maresca survive if Chelsea dont make top 5?

    
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bottomed, Do we actually see any points for Palace next dgw, City A & NewC A after getting done over by relegated team A?

    
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Points, probably not. A goal or two though shouldn't be out of the question.

      
  9. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Rogers/Munoz/Gvardiol on my bench...

    
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ouch, any chance of some bench jam?

      
      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Isak(c),Barnes,Livramento still to go...

        
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Still got BB chip?

      
      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        yes gw33

        
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Big mistake, you’ll be lucky to get close, hate the chip.

          
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should've BBed this GW mate

      
  10. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which one to bench?
    A) Saka (mins?)
    B) Savinho (mins?)
    C) Evanilson

    
    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      
    2. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b

      
  11. DL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    I don't usually like hyperbole - especially when it comes to complaining - but I do think this is the most boring Premier League season I can remember. Both in terms of competition (title and relegation sealed by February) and the quality and excitement of the football. That Manchester derby just epitomised it.

    I'm sure there are several causes, but I think the complaints about player fatigue must be justified. They're just not performing at their peak.

    (Forest's success obviously the exception. And, needless to say, VAR contributes massively to ruining the spectacle).

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      It's the worst season (quality wise) since Leicester won.

      
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      VAR is killing the game, clear & obvious errors, how many have we seen & the VAR don’t intervene & it does when not obvious.

      Yet the games, stop start stop, 6 mins to make a decision obviously not clear & obvious

      
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yes VAR isn't helping, but the quality of matches and "top teams" is so bad this season.

        
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Depends what you want from football. A lot of televised games aimed at the neutral, haven't been great, but I'd rather watch Newcastle of this season than the nadir of Bruce's Newcastle team in covid season(s).

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Forest games are a good watch & actually getting decent TV coverage

        
    4. diesel001
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Don't think it is VAR. Think it is just that Liverpool have won it and the relegation teams are all but mathematically relegated very early in the season. i.e., there is no jeopardy. That also means lots of teams have thrown the towel in with respect to the PL and are focusing on other targets e.g., FA Cup, CL, Europa League etc.

      
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Most of the traditional big teams aren't playing well.
      Promoted teams looked doomed from the off.
      LFC have it sewn up pretty early.
      Forest, Cherries, CPL been some bright spots.
      Not been a great league.
      Not many great personalities about, either. Even Ange is a curmudgeon

      
    6. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      100% agree with Var - needs to be adjusted - destroying the game - what
      is the point of fans attending - geared for home audience - atmosphere - celebration of goal lost.

      More hamstring injuries due to the way the game is being played out from the back
      & stop/start rushing to close down which has rob lots of the top teams of first eleven players

      
    7. Captain Mal
        1 min ago

        Individual quality also leaves something to be desired. How many players are you genuinely excited to watch?

        
    8. The_FF_King
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      I swear Pep in post-match interviews acts like the interviewer just asked him to solve world hunger. Every question gets this smug, 'Are you stupid?' face. Mate, no one’s trying to outwit you, just stop being a walking sarcasm seminar and answer the damn question.

      
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        What if Pep is really looking at ways to solve world hunger and wants the interviewer to ask him those questions?

        
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Better than assessing?

        
      3. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No, Pep doesn’t do that much

        Klopp did that when he didn’t win, Ange does it when he doesn’t win

        
    9. Dotherightthing
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Drop 1 pls:

      A - Saka (BRE)
      B - Marmoush (CRY)
      C - Rogers (sou)
      D - Salah (WHU)

      Thank you

      
      1. cfc_andrew4
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        In the same boat, massive errors with my bench this week, almost bench boost-able as they all got returns.
        I’m tempted to say drop Saka, but I think with him and Rogers it might be a case of how many CL minutes they get

        
        1. Dotherightthing
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yh CL will play a big part…
          ATM I’m leaning towards marmoush though, only because I’ve got Munoz too

          
      2. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        just now

        If Saka plays the 90 v Madrid i dont think he starts at the weekend.

        Rogers played 90 mins v SOU at home and got 2 points. So one of those 2.

        
    10. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Keep or sell Bowen ? I'm on bb32....cheers

      
    11. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I can see my bench in 33 outscoring the dgw players?

      Play Saka or risk cameo?

      Raya,
      Munoz, Burn, Milenkovic,
      Sarr, Salah, Saka, Gordon,
      C Isak, Marmoush, Mateta,

      Areola, Foden, Gvardiol, Timber

      .4

      2FT

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        32 ffs

        
      2. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yup Gvardiol could easly outscore Munoz and Foden could outscore Sarr/Saka (maybe benched) but i think you gotta roll the dice with the dgw players

        
      3. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Risk cameo - Saka coming back &
        will most likely not have full 90mins as
        playing Champions League against Real
        Madrid

        
    12. The Red Devil
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Best replacements for khusanov & Gabriel?
      Thinking Gvardiol and kiwior (can afford someone upto 5.1 only) have to do the moves otherwise I might not have 3 defenders (konsa might get benched again)
      Is kiwior a trap? Isn't arteta keen on a left footed defender as LCB?

      
    13. World XI
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Villa defenders look like a mindfeild to pick. I thought Konsa was the safe pick, but is it actually Diasi we should be looking at?

      
    14. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would you do:
      A) Frank to Glasner
      B) Evanilson to Mateta

      
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        
    15. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Some benching dilemmas, need to bench one from each (assuming all fit):

      1. Konsa
      2. Gvardiol

      A. Savinho
      B. Sarr
      C. Saka
      D. Rogers

      
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        2. Gvardiol

        C. Saka

        
    16. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Damn Rogers and Gvardiol on the bench. Please Howe, give Burn and Gordon a day off.

      
    17. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Is Foden injured?

      https://x.com/SamLee/status/1908933892423221384

      Nothing in Pep's post match press conferences ... Foden's mum and his form came up, but nothing about an injury.

      Open Controls

