FPL Gameweek 31 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

Four Gameweek 31 matches took place on Sunday – and we’ve got all of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and bonus points here.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).
This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised.
GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 31: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
|Manchester United
|0 – 0
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 – 1
|Southampton
|Fulham
|3 – 2
|Liverpool
|Brentford
|0 – 0
|Chelsea
1 hour, 9 mins ago
Marmoush on bench worked but sarr blanked.... Salah not captained worked but Isak probably won't play.... another disappointing GW...