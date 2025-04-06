387
Dugout Discussion April 6

Man Utd v Man City team news: Foden + Marmoush start, Savinho benched

387 Comments
Share

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Manchester United play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 BST.

Ruben Amorim makes two changes to the side that lost to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund both earn recalls. They replace the injured Matthijs de Ligt and benched Joshua Zirkzee.

Luke Shaw is named among the substitutes for the first time since December, too.

As for City, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden come in for Nico Gonzalez, Jack Grealish, Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

Abdukodir Khusanov, who was rested in the midweek win over Leicester City, is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Kukonki, Lindelof, Shaw, Eriksen, Mount, Obi, Zirkzee

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gundogan, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Gonzalez, Reis, Savinho, Khusanov, Lewis, McAtee

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

387 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Only 1FT ahead of GW32. I have 0.4 ITB

    Is Semedo > Livramento/Burn the better option here? Or Kluivert > Rogers? Or something else?

    GLASNER

    Sels

    MUÑOZ Ait-Nouri Kerkez

    Salah Bruno Saka Mbeumo

    ISAK MATETA Marmoush

    4.0 Robinson Semedo Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd sell Kluivert and bench Mbeumo probably

      Open Controls
    2. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Mbeumo/Bruno/Kliivert to Sarr or Eze (2 DGWs)

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Do we actually see any points for Palace next dgw, City A & NewC A after getting done over by relegated team A?

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't care about the team result. As long as players continue to score

      Open Controls
    2. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      City not exactly
      dominatimg and Newcastle 2 CSs in last 12

      Open Controls
  3. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Martinez
    Muñoz, Burn, Gvardiol
    Salah, Saka, Sarr, Murphy
    Mateta(vc), Isak(c), Marmoush

    (Raya, Foden, Konsa, Gabriel)
    2FT, £0.0m

    a) roll, 3FT for 33
    b) Foden out, bench Saka

    Open Controls
  4. Dank Squid
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Gvardiol, Guardthegoal. Interesting/fascinating gameweek. Rotation already making an impact (Saka/Palmer...). Improving rank isn't easy, small decisions (like bench order) suddenly become important. The game keeps changing, I love it.

    Open Controls
  5. Original Sin
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    BB played this week, 19 points. Not bad, right?

    Not sure whats the logic of BB in a DGW, since its very hard to field 15 DGW players in any DGW

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Good score yea.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Logic would be it's hard to have a great 15 any week. So having some with two games is better than one game.

      Probably too much emphasis on it though. Nuking the squad before/after DGW probably counterproductive. Needs a lot of planning and availability luckily.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        *availability luck

        Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Its never about 15 dgw players though, most years our budget is taken up by Salah/Haaland/Saka/Palmer and we want 2 cheap defenders and a mid who have a dgw, players you would normally bench.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yep, this.

        Open Controls
    4. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      you have a point
      max DGW players in 33 is 12, so only 1 max extra match which might or might not be a good one

      Open Controls
      1. ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        although, no one is dropping Salah, right, so maybe it's more like 2 extra matches

        Open Controls
  6. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Can I get some thoughts on these moves please.

    Bruno > Palmer
    Bowen > Eze, Murphy, or Gordon

    For a -4.

    Current team for 32 is:
    Sels
    Gvard - Cucu - Munoz
    Barnes - Salah - Bruno - Mbeumo
    Isak - Mateta - Wissa

    Alisson, Bowen, Kerkez, Robinson

    If I make those moves, I will bench Wissa.

    Open Controls
    1. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      wouldn't do Bruno to Palmer for a hit even if it is IPS

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably just do Bruno > one of the doublers.
      Keep Bowen for Southampton in 33

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks both. I will FH in 33, so would bring Bowen back in for that. Just not keen on double Brentford vs Arsenal and need a Newcastle or Palace player.

      I get your concerns with Palmer. It might be a total waste of a transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could you do Bruno, Wissa > Murphy, Watkins? Could be spicy

        Open Controls
  7. GCHILD2K16
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Target teams who play Southampton (relegated) and Leicester going forward. Both team will be on the beach with nothing to play for.

    Bowen and Wan B for Gordon and milenko after his impending price rise during next week (by Thursday perhaps).

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I am a bit of a nerd so I made a list. There are only 3 teams who face fodder two more times this season.

      Arsenal
      Everton
      West Ham

      On my brief assessment, I didn't think there was much to gain. Those easy fixtures are spaced out a lot for Arsenal and West Ham. An Everton player in for 35, 36, and 37 however will probably be good.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Leicester have still got to play Ips and Sou, but they are so bad, I excluded them from the above.

        Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        This is helpful mate, thanks

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          NP. Shame its not Ipswich who have 2 more games to play, Delap would be a real option. Delap in for 36, 27, and 38 might be tasty regardless.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.