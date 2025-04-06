Man Utd v Man City team news: Foden + Marmoush start, Savinho benched

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Manchester United play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 BST.

Ruben Amorim makes two changes to the side that lost to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund both earn recalls. They replace the injured Matthijs de Ligt and benched Joshua Zirkzee.

Luke Shaw is named among the substitutes for the first time since December, too.

As for City, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden come in for Nico Gonzalez, Jack Grealish, Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

Abdukodir Khusanov, who was rested in the midweek win over Leicester City, is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Kukonki, Lindelof, Shaw, Eriksen, Mount, Obi, Zirkzee

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gundogan, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Gonzalez, Reis, Savinho, Khusanov, Lewis, McAtee

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.