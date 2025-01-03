85
  1. STRNATOR
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Play Pedro or sell to Wood for -4?

    thanks

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Play Pedro. 100%.

    2. space mercenary
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm playing Pedro here. For his price, underlying stats and fixtures, he is a hold for me at the moment.

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Play Pedro

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Vote for him too?

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          nah

    4. fantasykid
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Take a hit and get Wood in.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Some tantalising quotes today from Howe on what's going to happen with his back four going forward.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      After saying the below about Burn, are you telling me that, when Botman is back, Eddie won't push Burn to left back and bench Hall?

      “Without a doubt he’s one of my best signings. He’s been incredible - even better than I thought he would be for us.”

      “We knew he was talented & would be a difference maker but when you add the leadership skills and consistency, he’s been a tower of strength for us & fundamentally important in everything we’ve done.”

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Doesn't necessarily mean he should be played out of position

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Burn has played extensively at LB.

          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Indeed. In fact many were saying he should have been in the England squad for the Euros as a left back.

          2. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            just now

            “I think my strongest position is centre-back,” Burn said.

            “It’s the position I’ve played since I was a kid. I feel most comfortable there.

    2. Hits-Taken
        9 mins ago

        Skipped Howe's presser. Irrelevant to me. Pep, Cooper, Emery... don't give trustworthy info

      • Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Quest of the week.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Big news. Slot confirms that Trent will definitely start on Sunday.

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      What amazing value for money Fofana was for Chelsea. Well done Todd. Brilliant transfer. That really stringent medical for him that you insisted on was really worthwhile.

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Play one:
      A. Robinson
      B. Amad

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Easy A.

        Great film, btw.

      2. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        B

      3. fantasykid
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A

    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      I wonder what Big Ange we got today in the press conference ... Was he all matey or all angry with the reporters?

    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Tempted to sell Enzo for a hit to Gordon.

      - I don't see Maresca forcing Lavia to start this weekend
      - Spurs missing a number of first team players

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        By all means sell him but not for a hit.

      2. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I have Gordon this week but i don't think he's worth a hit. Not hugely explosive and early kick-off away game - can wait a week i think

    8. PulseB7
        46 mins ago

        Cunha to Watkins for -4? Or play Semenyo?

        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Semenyo has a decent fixture so maybe save the hit

          Depends on how long you intend to keep Ollie, Nailed for 90 in next couple and pens but Duran will be back in the frame soon

      • popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Start

        A) Pedro (ARS) 343
        B) Aina (wol) 442

        No Cunha has me looking at Aina and a rare 442

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          B for the same reason

        2. fantasykid
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

      • Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Will Sanchez be back?

        If not, best GK replacement?

        1. Cotnie
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Sanchez not injured

      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Wildcard

        0.0 ITB

        Any changes you would make?

        Sels 3.9

        TAA Gabriel Muñoz Robinson Hall

        Salah Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Rogers

        Jesus Isak Raul

        1. Jönny
          • 15 Years
          19 mins ago

          I'm going Diaz over Mbuemo myself

        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Can you squeeze 1 Everton player in?! Ready for the double in 24/25. Maybe Mykolenko?! Or even Pickford.

          Midfield is spot on. Gakpo over Jesus but that’s just my preference

        3. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          A bit heavy on defence, likes of Myko, Castagne could save funds for the Raul slot..Diaz a more explosive option than Gordon

      • SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Can I get away with saving ft here with rogers out? 1 ft, 4.4m itb.

        sanchez
        gabriel gvardiol robinson huijsen
        salah palmer semenyo sarr
        isak jackson

        valdi pedro greaves rogers

        1. Jönny
          • 15 Years
          16 mins ago

          Don't know who your 4th defender is, I'd probably play pedro, so yes you can...

          1. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Is Sanchez nailed (see my question above)?

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Hopefully just rested midweek and starts the next few . But plan to sell him eventually for Pickford before the dgw.

          2. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cheers. Huijsen - Bou defender

            1. xuwei
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              What are you saving that money for? I’d be tempted to upgrade with it.

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Where?

      • FootballRookie
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Best replacement for Bowen from these lot please?

        A) Mbeumbo
        B) Diaz
        C) Johnson
        D) Iwobi
        E) I.Sarr

        1. Jönny
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          B

        2. Cotnie
          • 1 Year
          just now

          B or C

      • Jönny
        • 15 Years
        35 mins ago

        Can never resist the early wildcard... final decision:

        a. Castagne, Enzo, Wood
        b. Robinson, Sarr, Armstrong
        c. Robinson, Enzo, Evanilson

        Attackers to be rotated for final two attacking spots with Jimenez. (Although defence is stacked, particularly if I go Robinson, so might be 4 at the back at times.) Leaning b, would rarely if ever play Armstrong.

        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          what about Murphy over Enzo?

          think i prefer C

          1. Jönny
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Already got 3 Newcastle (Gordon, Isak, Hall) otherwise I would.

            Thanks!

        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B imho

      • FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Reckon Trent will be sold in January? Slot was non committal.

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          It won’t be up to him if offers keep coming

        2. nolard
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          No.

        3. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          I assumed it was a smoke screen so that Trent can leave for free in the Summer and act like it was Liverpool's fault for not getting a fee for him.

        4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          As a non-owner I think he should be put in the Reserves to think about it.

      • Hooky
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        If the Liverpool game gets called off, how many players are you down to this GW? Would be 9 for me with triple pool (including Alison), Rogers, Timber and Fabianski all out.

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Why called off?

          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Snow warning for Sat/Sun night

            1. Sun God Nika
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Ah damn im boned if so

        2. Sharkytect
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Oh good points.
          I'd have salah, amad, timber and rogers out and I have a 4.5mil bench fodder mid as well who never players. So also down to 9.

          Maybe I need to waste a transfer sorting out that bench fodder. Don't want to sell rogers or timber.

          Also got fabianski out but have sels as main keeper.

          1. Hooky
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Difficult price point the 4.5m midfielder, think Dibling is about the only option. If you can afford to upgrade a bit then Elanga/Murphy or a Fulham mid look the best bets.

            1. Sharkytect
              • 10 Years
              just now

              No spare cash at all.
              I suppose I could swap amad for elanga. But having given it some thought I'm more inclined to build up the transfers as I have haaland and I expect I'll want to sell soon and will want to spread the cash in multiple transfers, plus brining in Liverpool players at gw24

        3. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          VC could be important with the expected whiteout.

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Forecast is snow for Saturday and rain for Sunday, if it was in Manchester I’d be more worried about it due to it being close to the Pennines but Liverpool tend to get less snow due to it being more coastal so high probability it should go ahead…

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              We don't need sense and facts, we need some snow panic!

            2. Hooky
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Good info thanks

      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any new info on the postponed Liverpool Everton game? Higher change to be played in GW24 or GW25?

        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          No news, still just pure guesswork from everyone at the moment

      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Flekken
        Gabriel, Saliba, Robinson
        Salah(c), Palmer, Mbeumo, Sarr
        Solanke, Isak, Pedro

        Fabianski, Van Den Berg, Greaves, Rogers

        1ft 2.9 itb.

        A) Saliba to TAA
        B) Roll

      • HAMMERTIME107
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Which combo in this team please:

        A | Jesus & Gibbs-White
        B | Wood & Martinelli or any other suggestion?

        Sels
        Hall | Aina | Saliba
        Salah | Mbuemo | xxx | Palmer
        Isak | xxx | Watkins

        Fabianski | Enzo | Gomes | Faes

      • boombaba
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        Jota and Timber to MBoomo and Robinson for free ?

        1. Cotnie
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Hold Timber, and pick Diaz

      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        GW24 is in a month and we still don't know the prices for AM chip. Nothing better than good planning in advance from FPL.

      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        To be honest...at the end of the day...its night time

        Open Controls
        1. Hits-Taken
            just now

            Fair...enough

        2. JayBees
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Need to change my defence up and need a defender to play this weekend. Want to ship out Dalot and Emerson. Plan to bring Munoz in but thinking to wait until after Chelsea game. City fixtures looking good but form still a worry. Gvardiol worth the extra money than Lewis?! Other better options?

          Current defence:
          Robinson Hall Timber* Dalot Emerson

        3. putana
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Bradley back in training, surely he gets one game in the double?

          Think I'll be doing trent and enzo -> konate and gordon/mbuemo in the next couple weeks

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Don't know why you're so sure about that. He didn't start any league games til Trent got injured

        4. fantasykid
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Maddison -> Luis Diaz for free?
          A. Yes
          B. No
          Also, any insights on why he was a sub for the past couple of games?
          Thanks in advance.

        5. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Matheus Cunha is the player Arsenal are close to reaching terms with.

          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            It will be difficult to take him out of Wolves, however.

            Information from @Teamnewsandtix.

        6. NeverLucky
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          A > Diaz + Raul
          B > Kulusevski + G.Jesus

          (on wildcard)

        7. FTPLFF2425
            1 min ago

            Hi

            After some help on some maybe low value players for a bench boost scenario that are regulars.

            Current Team

            Raya
            gabriel gvardiol wan-bissaka
            palmer salah mbeumo amad
            wood jackson isak

            bench fabianski soucek keane disasi

            2 free transfers

            A

            hall robinson for gvardiol disasi

            B

            hall n.williams fo disasi wan bissaka

            C
            wait till game week 21 for midfield shake up
            add
            bruno, anderson, andreas for mbeumo, amad, soucek

          • kevbizarre
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Anyone else thinking decent chance Liverpool match is called off with all the snow that’s forecast Saturday night into Sunday?

