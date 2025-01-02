64
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Start Munoz or Dibling?
    Mateus Fernandes out so Dibling might be on set pieces this gw

    1. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm starting Dibling

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Any kind of Dibling return would make up for a disappointing couple of festive gems:)

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dibling

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    Last Man Standing entry open until the weekend.

    Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Code is 69toy6

    1. Rowanaboat
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Says invalid code?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Seems I hacked myself

        Code now is 85lwue

  3. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Snow forecast.

    Here we go.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      https://imgur.com/gallery/8-inches-of-snow-7urCc

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wouldn’t mind to ease my bench headache

    3. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Which games?

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Every game by the looks of it

        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Well, Spurs Newcastle will be ok as its the early game.

  4. Elijah's Wood
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Start JPedro (ARS) or Mykolenko (bou)?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      pedro

  5. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    I will start Sarr/Jackson/Palmer.Would you start Colwill or Munoz(Greaves is also an option)?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m starting those 3 also. Do you have to start one of those defenders?

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        yes

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Play Munoz then, stats are very good. Don’t see a cs but could get an attacking return

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd start Munoz ahead of Colwill

  6. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Really want Gordon but haven't got the funds to get him with 1FT. Would you do any of these for a hit?

    a) Amad & Cunha > Gordon & Pedro
    b) Amad & Cunha > Gordon & Raul
    c) Enzo & Cunha > Gordon & Pedro
    d) Enzo & Cunha > Gordon & Raul
    e) No

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      E
      I don’t t like the forwards

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m considering d.
      Might split it into 2 weeks for free though.

  7. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best Def under 5.3?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Munoz
      Castagne
      Milenkovic

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Aina
      Hall
      Robinson
      Munoz

      1. Khark
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hall or Aina

  8. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hello all, this is my current team

    Raya (bha)
    Gabriel (bha) Robinson (IPS) TAA (MUN)
    Mbuemo (sou) Palmer (cry) Salah (MUN) Jota (MUN)
    Pedro (ARS) Jackson (cry) Isak (tot)

    Begovic (bou) Colwill (cry) Bednerek (BRE) Amad (liv)

    What’s the best option? Currently have 3FT’s and £0 in the bank

    A) Roll
    B) Amad & Jota - Dibling & Gordon play Gordon

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Play one

    A. Amad vs LIV(A)
    B. Hall vs TOT(A)

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    3. Khark
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I have the same issue but I’ve settled with B. Can’t see united scoring against pool

  10. Viper
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Enzo - > Gordon (-4).

    Yay/Nay?

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah I think thats a hit id take Viper

      1. Viper
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah I want to do it next week anyway so sometimes it's nice just to get it done and free up a move for next week

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      No do it next week

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Dont know if it's worth a hit. Gordon is racking up points nicely, but rarely hauls.

      It's against Spurs, but also away, and Gordon historically hasn't been performing well away.

      Go with your gut

  11. Viper
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Jackson or Wood?

    The plan was to go Cunha -> Jackson, but slightly spooked by the fact he's being heavily sold now

  12. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Cunha and Timber to Watkins and Hall/Munoz/5.3def

    Henderson
    Saliba Timber TAA
    Salah Palmer Jota Sarr
    Isak Jackson Cunha

    Cahill Enzo Harwood O’Shea, 2FT, 3.1itb

  13. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play JPedro or Colwill ?

  14. afsr
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Feel like taking a hit this week to get closer to a team i can roll with

    Raya
    Timber, TAA, Munoz
    Salah, Palmer, Jota, Sarr
    Jesus, Isak, Watkins

    4.0, Amad, Andersen, Mykolenko
    0FT, 0.6 ITB

    A - Jota -> Diaz (-4, ManU at Anfield, nuff said)
    B - Jota -> Gordon (-4)
    C - Andersen -> Hall (-4)
    D - Andersen -> Milenkovic (-4, against Wolves who concede from set-pieces a lot)
    E - Timber -> Robinson (-4)
    F - your suggestions

    1. Khark
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like E

      1. afsr
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah that just means i need to get Gabriel later

  15. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    In man’s city they say I’m the realest

    Pass and shoot and I spin that coupe, now everybody calling me Grealish

    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        15 mins ago

        I bet that sounded better in your head

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Same with your name

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sels Stolarcyk
      TAA Robinson Munoz Hall Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Diaz Mbeumo Gordon
      Isak Jesus Wood

      Besides the benching headaches,
      Thoughts on this WC team?

      BB GW22, 0.0ITB

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have 12/15 on my WC, so I like it

      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        You ditching all Arsenal defence? I'm weighing up dropping Gabriel for the next few.

        I've got Gabriel and Mykolenko for your Munoz and Milenkovic.

    3. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Which one?

      a) J. Pedro>Jimenez
      b) Save FT - Maybe get Jesus, Wood, Mateta or another striker next week

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

    4. Feed tha Sheep
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Which is better this week?

      A. Play JPedro v Arsenal (bench Amad)
      B. Amad > Gordon (bench JPedro)
      C. Amad > Mbeumo (bench JPedro)
      D. JPedro > Gakpo (bench Amad)

      1. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Why are people WC so early? Not worried about planning dgws etc ?

