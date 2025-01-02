After a chaotic period in which we had Christmas Eve press conferences, a whole lot of embargoed quotes and too-late-to-do-anything-about-it post-deadline pressers, Gameweek 20 sees some semblance of normality resume when it comes to team news.

We’re back to the end-of-week press conferences ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

Six managers faced the media on Thursday, including Brentford’s Thomas Frank and West Ham United’s Julen Lopetegui.

We’ve got the headline Gameweek 20 team news from these pressers in the article below.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers revealed earlier this week that Jarrod Bowen would be out for a period of time after suffering a fractured foot in the defeat to Liverpool.

Julen Lopetegui wouldn’t put a timeframe on Bowen’s recovery but did say that he would miss “the next matches”.

“Let’s see but he’s not going to be [out for] a few days, for sure. Unfortunately for us, yes he has one injury. He was able to play 30 minutes with this injury, and now he has to rest and he has to recover. “It’s true that he’s going to be out in the next matches. “I prefer to not give one number [of weeks out] because we have to see how he is going to develop over the next weeks.” – Julen Loptegui on Jarrod Bowen

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio (leg) continues to recover following his car accident at the start of December.

Lukasz Fabianski (head) also won’t be available as he serves the Premier League’s concussion protocol.

“He has to wait, I think that there are 10 days. We have to fulfil [the Premier League concussion protocol], after he’s going to be ready to help us.” – Julen Lopetegui on Lukasz Fabianski

Guido Rodríguez and Tomáš Soucek are at least back after missing Gameweek 19 through suspension.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton could have Jack Hinshelwood (knee) back for the visit of Arsenal, while Adam Webster (muscle) – who has recently returned to full training after a lengthy absence – may also be involved.

Other than that, though, Fabian Hurzeler said the Brighton injury situation remains the same.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Mats Wieffer (quad) and Evan Ferguson (unknown) look set to remain out, then.

“Adam [Webster] will be back. Hopefully Jack [Hinshelwood] is close. I think the rest will stay the same.” – Fabian Hurzeler

“Unfortunately, not. I think [it will be a while].” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Ferdi Kadioglu is any closer to being back

“I can’t say when he will be back. It could be next week, it could be really quick, but it could also take two, three, four more weeks. So we really have to go day by day. He is without any pain, so that’s a really good thing, and he’s back on the pitch, but then we have to go really day by day and hopefully he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

“He will be also out. Like the last weekend. It’s not an easy issue but I hope that it doesn’t take too long. So let’s see how it’s going. Also, I don’t want to make or say any clear predictions because I don’t know. We really have to go week for week and hope that he’s a good healer.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Evan Ferguson

Hurzeler was coy on Pervis Estupinan, meanwhile, after the Ecuadorian defender missed Gameweek 19 through illness.

“Hopefully. I can’t say it now but we have to wait today and tomorrow if he’s available.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Pervis Estupinan has recovered

Brighton have a new signing in the shape of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez but it sounds like he’ll have to wait for his Albion bow.

“He had now two or three weeks of holiday because in the MLS the season is finished so for sure he needs a little bit of time, but I’m sure he’s in a great shape. “He trained hard during his holiday, what I heard. I’m really looking forward to seeing him as quickly as possible on the pitch. “[Saturday] is too early, yes.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

BRENTFORD

It’s pretty much as you were on the team news front at Brentford.

Fabio Carvalho, who missed the Arsenal game with a groin issue, is unlikely to feature.

“Minor groin injury [for Carvalho], unlikely to be involved for Southampton.” – Thomas Frank

Ben Mee (muscle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Igor Thiago (joint infection), Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) also remain out.

Mark Flekken, Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen, who all returned from injury against the Gunners, have at least come through Gameweek 19 unscathed.

“Everyone that was available for Arsenal is available for Southampton. “The ones that came back against Arsenal – Mathias Jensen, Sepp van den Berg and Flekken – all came through well so that’s good. “Longer terms, nothing specific to update.” – Thomas Frank

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (muscle), James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain out for the Toffees.

“Them two are back on the grass, with the sports science side though, not ready for us yet. There is still a bit of time to go for them but they are making progress.” – Sean Dyche on Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner

“Nothing too serious but not ready for this one.” – Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

It seems unlikely that Dwight McNeil (knee) will feature.

“I doubt Dwight will make the weekend, it is settling but getting him to that final moment where he can join in again has been a bit trickier than we thought.” – Sean Dyche on Dwight McNeil

LEICESTER CITY

First-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen (groin) will be out for at least two weeks yet, so £4.0m back-up option Jakub Stolarczyk looks set to continue between the posts.

“Mads [Hermansen] won’t be available. He’s been assessed over the last week. He’s in his rehab programme, we want him to be well and 100% fit before he come back on the pitch. “Not a clear picture yet of how long it will be but he will be out for a couple of weeks at least.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

The Foxes could be boosted by the availability of two players, however.

Jordan Ayew is back from a ban, while Wout Faes (unknown) was scheduled to return to training on Thursday.

“We’re looking to have Jordan Ayew back after suspension. “Wout Faes has been training individually so far but he will be part of team training from today onwards, so we’ll have a look how he will continue his progress. “These two, I think we can add to the team hopefully.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Kasey McAteer (unknown), Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are still on the injury list for the Toffees. McAteer could return next week.

“[McAteer] is doing better. He’s been individually training on the pitch, so far not with the team. Hopefully, from the reports, he can do partial team training from today onwards. Saturday will be too soon, we’re looking at then to get him back in full team training next week to see if he can make QPR.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

SOUTHAMPTON

Ivan Juric confirmed that the Saints have no fresh injury concerns going into Gameweek 20.

He’ll be without Matheus Fernandes through suspension, however.

As for Flynn Downes, who missed the defeat to Crystal Palace with a dead leg, he remains a concern.

“We will see tomorrow for Flynn, he doesn’t train with the team and we will see tomorrow if it’s possible to use him in the game.” – Ivan Juric, quoted in the Daily Echo

So far as we know, Jack Stephens (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Will Smallbone (hamstring), who was previously said to be aiming for a comeback around Christmas, has been seen in training in the last week.



