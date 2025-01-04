403
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any chance of a Jota no show tomorrow?

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Seems unlikely but it’s Jota. He could get injured tying his shoes.

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably gets his usual 20 mins

  2. Mighty Duck
      28 mins ago

      Solly March's winning goal on 89' here. Pedro A.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes please

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Absolutely flying this week, should have played VdB though!

      Raya
      Robinson Munoz Kerkez
      Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
      Isak Wood Pedro
      Fab Hall VdB Rogers

      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Congrats.

      2. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Happy for you

        Normally you're whining about your week

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lol this

        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          6 reds before this week

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Dude, we know, you've complained about it a thousand times.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Dude, relax and enjoy your Saturday night

              1. You Know Chippy Chips?
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                I'll say that to you next red arrow and you're throwing a fit

          2. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            What's the rank looking like?

            As I say, great team imo

            You'll get plenty of greens I'm sure

      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        My son who's 8 years old got Wissa, Pedro, Mbeumo, Isak, Palmer and more for a total 0f 68 points and still Salah (C) to play.

      4. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        That is a really good team

        Don't panic

        Give it time

      5. faux_C
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mbeumo is the only difference between a good week and a bad one.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Kerkez and Pedro helping

    • Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Everyone else dropping like a stone atm?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dropping into the top 10k 😉

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      That Pedrito goal got me some serious rank gains

      End the game!

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        No Arsenal defenders on WC feels very good right now

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Top decision, although risky

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      What's your favourite fizzy drink?

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Regular Coke - the goat

      2. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Lilt

      3. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        it's subjective

        get over it

      4. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Diet Coke ftw

      5. tutankamun
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        Mineral water

        1. tutankamun
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          Or lager

        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          fizzy?

          1. tutankamun
            • 15 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yes. Some call it ‘sparkling’.

      6. Shultan
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Rubicon mango

      7. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Champagne

      8. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kylie Minogue Prosecco

      9. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Steaky

      10. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sparkling water.

    • Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Could do with the Liverpool vs Man Utd being cancelled tomorrow…

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        That you, Ruben Amorim?

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Haha

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Deserve that Pedro jam after never owning Cunha

    • Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      If you sold Pedro (me) you can count yourself as extremely unlucky for not scoring against WestHam Leicester and Brentford but somehow scoring against Villa and Arsenal...come on now...

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        This is a perfect example as to why fixtures are over rated

        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          This, Mbuemo raul scored v ars when a lot benched
          Pedro scored v them last time
          P porro got cs an goal v city when many benched etc

      2. Khark
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I only didn’t sell him due to other fires that needed putting out, feeling lucky to be honest and I imagine many are the same

    • Hurnt
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well this is a gameweek to forget for me, absolutely atrocious.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Whole Xmas period has been pretty shoddy. 4FT tho to boot out the exact same 4 players I brought in with my last 4FT.

    • Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      People still gonna stick with double ars def?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Never had it

      2. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope! Selling Timber for Hall this week – most likely.

        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thinking maybe Raya to sells after forest play pool, then have Southampton

    • Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Van de Berg 10 pt’er trolling me from the bench….what was I thinking playing Hall, bonkers…

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        His assist today was really good too

        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          And a disallowed goal….imagine, would’ve been a 18 pt’er, actually cheered when it was disallowed lol…

          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Imagine a non FPL playing mate asking why you're cheering

            "Sepp Van den Berg goal got disallowed vs Southampton"

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        2nd on my bench too!

        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yep, same, need both FUL vs IPS & LIV vs MUN cancelled…doing a snow dance at the moment…

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Form over fixtures

      Argue with a snowman in Liverpool tonight

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Minteh another selfish player

    • Shultan
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Benched pedro for martinelli
      No more arsenal mids for me for time being
      After Saka is 4 blanks in a rows martinelli blanking 2/3 times

    • HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Started against (SOT ful lei CRY whu BRE) for a combined 0 goals and solitary assist

      Benched against (avl ARS) bags 2 assists and a goal

      Joao Pedro ladies and gentlemen.

      1. Shultan
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thank you Brighton for scoring.

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Few tips for someone activating their wildcard tonight?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        https://www.livefpl.net/prices

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Joao Pedro legend

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Though annoying Gabriel clean sheet gone

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          You'll likely net a higher rank gain from Pedro 9 pts

          Be happy

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hate the guy, same as Mbuemo haha

      3. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bro is a troll. He's definitely blanking vs Ipswich as i start him

    • jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Palmer vc and j pedro benched. Wouldn't mind a postponement of liv vs manu

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haaland is my VC so I concur

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Salah will score more if the game goes on

        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          More than Haaland vc plus Van den Berg off the bench?

      3. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mbeumo VC, Salah C

      4. tutankamun
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be amazed if it’s cancelled. Only sleet forecast tomorrow according to the Beeb app.

      5. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be huge if postponed, have seen quite a few with Mbeumo VC

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sorry if already been asked folks, but was Kepa dropped today?? Or any reason given why he was benched???

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Arrizabalaga is on the bench after spending the whole week without training due to returning to Spain to accompany the birth of his babies, who are twins.

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Congrats Kepa!

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah cheers mate!!! Wish I’d known that last night when I brought him in!!! Haha

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Reply to TM

    • Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      You have to feel for those with double or triple arsenal defence.....

      Well not really, I'm loving it

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      How long before content creators do videos with Mbuemo and Pedro in their thumbnail?

    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      The past and future do not exist, the only real thing is the present moment

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ur comment is in the past

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Best GK pair to own on wildcard? Will probably use bench boost in GW22.

