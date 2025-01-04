Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal brings Saturday’s Premier League action to a close.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Mikel Arteta is keeping us guessing with his teamsheets, making three changes from the side he sent out at Brentford 72 hours ago.

We knew Jurrien Timber would be making way: the Dutchman is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 19.

But there are two other high-profile names dropping to the bench, namely Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Kai Havertz is also still absent, having missed Wednesday’s win through illness.

There are at least fitness-related reasons behind these benchings/omissions:

"The manager has a very clear identity and they're brave" Mikel Arteta gives a team update and reveals how Brighton will be a tough test for Arsenal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V6aVDJy7vh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2025

Arteta brings in Jorginho, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard to replace Timber, Odegaard and Martinelli.

There’s a surprise omission from Fabian Hurzeler’s starting XI, too, as Lewis Dunk is unavailable. A slight calf injury rules him out.

Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso drop to the bench, as first-choice full-backs Joel Veltman and Pervis Estupinan return and Matt O’Riley is recalled.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter are again only among the substitutes.

Arsenal won this fixture 3-0 last season, although two of the goalscorers – Bukayo Saka and Havertz – are absent tonight.

It’s over four and a half years since they lost at the Amex.

A win this evening takes the Gunners three points behind Liverpool, although the league leaders will have two games in hand on their title rivals.

Brighton will move back into the top half by avoiding defeat.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Julio, van Hecke, Estupinian, O’Reilly, Baleba, Gruda, Adingra, Ayari, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Enciso, Rutter, Moder, Minteh, Mitoma.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Odegaard, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedji, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly.



