  1. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Miss Jackson, Ooooo

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Crap top post Neale but couldn’t resist 😀

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        It's a crap article Gaz so perfectly in keeping 😀

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Fair enough 😀

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks??

    A- Sarr(Leicester away, West Ham away)
    Or
    B- Martinelli(Spurs home, Villa home)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

  3. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Tempted by Jackson to Mateta

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Yep o/

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Same

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Same but probably after the next two fixtures

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Me too.

        Jackson had 2 decent home fixtures next tho. Will he start?

  4. jack88
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    I Have Joao pedro + 2 points on bench..with palmer vice cap.
    I have trent, salah cap, alisson.

    Should i be happy or sad if the game starts?

    1. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Game is on

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Is it good or bad for me

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          My gosh

          Just enjoy the match

          You can't have emotions spoon fed to you!!

        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          😆

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Are you happy or sad now?

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        He's waiting for you to tell him

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Guess I'll find out later when he posts.

  5. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Assuming Amad blanks this afternoon, who to bench from the following

    A. Amad (SOU)
    B. Sarr (cry)
    C. Pedro (ips)

    1. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sarr

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sarr (lei) - sorry typo

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sarr

    4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      What if he gets an assist off his backside?

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Whilst I don't think you should bench Amad, he could be benched (rested, fixture turnaround).

      Perhaps they can't afford that though.

    6. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      None of them.

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    No snow jam today.

    Last Man Standing Update (442 teams)

    Current safety score : 27
    Top score : Alex Masters with 75

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  7. George James
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Early thoughts here?

    2FT 1m ITB

    Flekken
    TAA • Gabriel • Gvardiol • Robinson
    Salah• Palmer • Gordon • Amad • Rogers
    Isak • Solanke

    Vlad / Larsen / Gvardiol / Greaves

    1. George James
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Ignore the two Gvardiol’s

      He will be benched or sold I think

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Maybe an Amad upgrade or give him the S'ton game.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah, I agree with this. Alternatively Greaves to Hall

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Flekken + Amad > Pope/ Henderson + Mbeumo?

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Dubravka to Al-Shabab after the League Cup match.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/gzxoE45y9N

    Nick Pope & Odysseas Vlachodimos will be the #1 and #2.

    Feels weird timing given Newcastle's form, but must have been in the works a while.

    Must also mean Pope is close to being back.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I like Dubravka, think he is underrated

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Rumours of Newcastle trying to get long time target James Trafford. Selling Dubs now feels like a financial decision rather than a football one, with him out of contract in the summer.

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thanks Hazz

  9. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Game on guys?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Snow way it wasn't on.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Great TV series from the 90's

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        2 hours ago

        "great"

    3. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Has anyone checked the teams of the people who decided the game should go on?

  10. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would love a Robinson haul to start the day.

  11. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    There goes my VDB 10 points on the bench with the game now going ahead

    1. tokara
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      means u dont deserve it

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Unlucky.

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hardly

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          How was Sank supposed to know he was benching 10 points? Sounds like luck to me.

    3. Timanfaya
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      You benched someone who was playing Southampton?!

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        It's easy to say it now.... would you have played him ahead of Munoz, Gabriel or Robinson?

        The only player who I could have benched is Munoz but I would much rather have a player with good attacking potential than a 4m player playing against SOU.

        1. Timanfaya
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Fair enough to gamble, but the difference in chances of a clean sheet had to be huge.

  12. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I would be very happy if Bruno can somehow manage 2 points from this game

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      or 90 minutes.

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Just 60 mins without a card would be enough for me

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          He will be going all out, they don't need him for S'ton.

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I feel united will get one & it will be Bruno

      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        As a Bruno owner who doesn't have a LIV defender in my team, I hope you are right but we have to be real mate....there is no way United are getting anything in this match

        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I fear we will be getting something, of biblical proportions.

  13. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Jimenez starts

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukić, Cairney, Robinson, Wilson, Jiménez, Iwobi

    Subs: Benda, King, Cuenca, Pereira, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Godo, Muniz, Traoré

    Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Johnson, O'Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Szmodics, Broadhead, Delap

    Subs: Muric, Clarke, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Burns, Al-Hamadi, Clarke

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cheers.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Cheers!

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Jimenez!

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Silva going for the WB setup again.

      Good to see Greaves getting another start

    5. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thank You

    6. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Thanks

      Fulham excellent season

    7. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What’s happened with Muric

      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Sure I told you this last week, but Muric has made like 5 errors leading to goals. That's not ideal for a relegation threatened team.

    8. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Even if Iwobi gets another 2 points it will warrant starting him over Martenelli

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Started both. Eek!

    9. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Savio looks an interesting player. A lot of promise at 20 years old. Gonna get him for the next two fixtures and see what happens.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Maybe he can Savio your season

        1. FPL Frost
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          :mrgreen:

      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        looks and runs like mahrez to me from the back,#26 as well

        1. FPL Frost
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          6.4m not bad!

    10. Els365
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Starting to feel that Sarr was a trap all along. Guess 2-3 gameweeks at best then i assess. 2 gameweeks in, blank after blank

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Should have been a 15 pointer vs S'ton. Might get him this week.

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Still early. Think he will come good

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        - likely assist if Eze scored rather than squaring to Mateta against Chelsea
        - 0.95xGI against Southampton

      4. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          It's a matter of expectations I guess, sub 6m players should be evaluated as 7th-8th attackers.

      5. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Get that hattrick you promised Robinson(in my dreams)

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Oh fck off... he's become so popular around me that even his points do almost nothing for me.

          Such a boring season -_-....

          I have 4 players I know I can rely on, but they do nothing for my rank.

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Out of curiosity what’s he EO around you?

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              40%

      6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Own Robinson & Castagne, will make or break the GW

      7. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I have Palmer VC and ML rival has Isak. Game on of course. Fuming..

        1. Big Mac 24
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I have Mbueno!!

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            My bueno (At least you have Mbeumo)

          2. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            *muy

        2. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Fuming over 2 pts is reasonable

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            It’s 4

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              It’s 2 if you own both.

              Palmer 9 x 2 = 18
              Isak 7
              Total 25

              Palmer 9
              Isak 7 x 2 = 14
              Total 23

              1. xuwei
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Oh right - probably accurate assumption although I don’t own Isak somehow.

            2. Captain Mal
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Assuming they both own Isak and Palmer, it's 2.

          2. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Fuming about the 4 points?

        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Need a madness from Robinson

          1. Captain Mal
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Own goal and red card?

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                I was going to ask about RC also
                ...

            • Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              CS and A would be very nice. Need to claw back rank

            • xuwei
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Can’t believe I don’t own him - as a Yank I love cheering for him and now I have to hope for an own goal hat trick.

          2. mookie
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Fun fact. United have allowed 3 double digit hauls on the road. Timber and Saliba in GW14. Cunha in GW18.
            The only teams that allowed less hauls on the road are Arsenal and Liverpool with one each.

          3. Supersonic_
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Predictions for LIV vs United later?

            Salah - 1G 1A
            Jota - 1G
            Gakpo - 1G
            TAA - CS 1A

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Salah 10G 10A
              TAA and VVD RC
              Diaz 45G

              1. Goro Majima
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Bit disappointed there's nothing for Gakpo.

                1. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Have to keep it somewhat real....

                  1. Goro Majima
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    As a United fan it's all too bloody real.

                    1. JBG
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Sadly is 🙁

            2. Sandy Ravage
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              so Man U to win 4-3 after TAA early sub?

              1. Supersonic_
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Hopefully

          4. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours ago

            NEW ARTICLE POSTED

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/05/fulham-v-ipswich-team-news-raul-starts-no-hutchinson

