354
  1. Count Olaf
      34 mins ago

      I couldn't decide which of Mbeumo/Gordon to buy, so I ended up not making the transfer at all. A brilliant decision by me that will be rewarded with a big fat red arrow.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ask Knifht’s Template for his Hall of Shame code 😉

    • Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Which one?

      A) Rogers > Gordon
      B) Sarr > Gordon

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        B if must, but would keep both this week probably

      2. teknicolourfox
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Easy A for me

      3. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Have all 3 and i'd go B

    • Meta12345
        33 mins ago

        Watkins to jp for -4 or play wood?

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          See if Duran gets a further suspension first

      • hogree
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Jackson, Enzo --> Gordon, Joao Pedro (-4)?

        Open Controls
        1. hogree
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Actually for free

      • GoonerByron
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Are either of these worth my banked 2 FTs? I’m starting Verbrugen over Leno and would be starting Robinson away to West Ham if I don’t get either mid..

        A) Leno + Bergvall -> Fabianski + Murphy
        B) Leno + Bergvall -> Fabianski + Amad
        C) Roll 2 FT, start Robinson (wha)

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Easy c imo not worth to use FTs on those

      • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        I hope Pool game gets cancelled

        I have only Salah (c)

        My biggest rival has 3 pool + Salah (c), 2 ManU and 2 point Hall on the bench

        Too selfish? lol

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Aaand he has TAA vc
          I have Palmer

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Your biggest rival sounds like a n00b. You need to challenge yourself more, find better quality rivals

          2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              just now

              C & VC from same team? I’m new to the game but nonetheless that seems like a rookie move, unless of course there’s something I’m overlooking

          3. Gudjohnsen
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Would suit me too with Pedro's 9 pointer on the bench and Palmer VC but not going to happen imo

        2. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Simple Question
          Would you Do this transfer tonight before prices change ?
          Ignoring mid week cup fixtures
          Jota > Gordon
          Yaaay
          Naaay

          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yeay even If Jota is fit he is big rotation risk. Like Diaz and Gapko

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Ahh, why not 😛

          3. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Anything can happen in 10 days over 2 different cup competitions

          4. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            12 mins ago

            Nay.

          5. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Nay. I suppose you got rid of Haaland then you should have enough itb so future moves shouldn’t be restricted. Don’t think losing .1 or .2 is worth the risk.

          6. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Naaay

        3. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          No Gordon or Mbeumo who’s first to re enter squad?

          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Easy Gordon

          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Gordon for me too mate

          3. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Gordon with those fixtures for NEW and BRE

          4. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Controversial but I think Mbeumo. They have great home form and play City, who are shite now and couldn’t defend even when they were good earlier in the season, at home and then Liverpool at home. Then a huge upturn in fixtures following Liverpool. Basically one tough fixture in the next 7-8 and he may even get a pen against Liverpool anyway.

        4. Gervinho's forehead
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Points predictions GW21:

          Amad (SOU)
          Gordon (WOL)

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            5
            11

          2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            6
            9

          3. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            3
            10

          4. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            2
            8

          5. Khark
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            6
            6

          6. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            2
            1

          7. Gervinho's forehead
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Cheers fellas! Considering moving Amad on for Gordon, but don’t know if it’s silly to do so before SOU

        5. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          From the BBC:

          United head to leaders Liverpool on Sunday on the back of four successive defeats in all competitions - including three in the Premier League.

          They have not lost four league games in a row in the same season since between December and February 1979, while they last suffered four defeats in a row without scoring back in April 1909

          United fans hoping for a snow day?

