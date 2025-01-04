After the conclusion of Saturday’s Gameweek 20 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System has been revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Above image from LiveFPL

With Liverpool v Manchester United in a bit of doubt due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the north-west of England, there’s a chance that Fantasy managers will be needing their vice-captains in Gameweek 20.

Most of the more popular deputies duly delivered on Saturday.

Those who placed the vice-captaincy on Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m) will be praying for snow at Anfield after the Brentford winger racked up a 19-point haul against sorry Southampton. That’s not just the highest points total of Gameweek 20 so far but also Mbeumo’s biggest-ever score in FPL.

Nine of Brentford’s starting XI banked at least one return. The day’s three leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI – including penalties) were all on the west Londoners’ books, too.

Cole Palmer (£11.4m) made it 20 attacking returns in as many starts this season in Chelsea’s frustrating 1-1 draw with a resurgent Crystal Palace. Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m) missed a number of decent chances.

So too did Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Alexander Isak (£9.2m) but at least – unlike Jackson – they got on the scoresheet, the Swede extending his scoring run to seven straight league games. A booking for trudging off the field too slowly did ultimately cost him two points, however (one for the caution, another for the loss of a bonus point).

Even Erling Haaland (£14.8m), whose ownership has dwindled to 2% in the top 10k, banked a tidy score for owners/vice-captainers. The Norwegian produced his first double-digit haul since September.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was one of the biggest disappointments of the day, blanking in Aston Villa’s win over Leicester City. He’d been bought by over 380,000 managers in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline.

Another low point was Arsenal assets flopping at Brighton and Hove Albion, with only two sub-1%-owned Gunners returning anything of note.

Liverpool might not kick a ball in Gameweek 20 and still come out smelling of roses, with Mikel Arteta’s side and Chelsea dropping points.

Finally, the most predictable clean sheet of the day: Bournemouth’s against Everton. The Toffees have failed to score in eight of their last 10 fixtures.

GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.