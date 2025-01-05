33
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Haaland owners club meeting called to order! Huzzah!

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      To be honest, you deserve the points if you’ve held him this long!

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        This!

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Good luck with that.

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      If he had scored that penalty I would be very happy with my GW18 transfer.

      Doesn’t quite make up for Gw15 Mitoma for Mbeumo

  2. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    At what price point would you consider owning Jackson this season? Honestly looking at options I see no reason to own him even if he cost as little as 6.5.

    I admit I got lured in because I had money to spend and thought he was an upgrade over players like Wissa, Cunha, J. Pedro, Wood. He's not. He's an awful FPL pick.

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Got lured for the exact same reasons, might switch back to Cunha in a gameweek or two even with his tougher fixtures.

    2. Norco
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Time to jump off and jump on a more fun pick as well as freeing up cash.

    3. The Tonberry
        5 mins ago

        If someone is consistently blanking, then it doesn't matter what their price point is as you wouldn't buy them for your team.

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (442 teams)

      Current safety score : 27
      Top score : Alex Masters with 75

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    5. Norco
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Is it worth shipping Timber (have Gab) and bringing in the likes of Munoz or Milenković?

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes, for Aina or Milenkovic.

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Aina doing great on bonus points.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        If Arsenal keep leaking a goal a game, sure. Thinking about it myself.

      3. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Possibly. Ars fixtures not that bad though.

    6. Price Changes
      Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      RISES
      Isak : 9.2 -> 9.3
      Gordon : 7.4 -> 7.5
      Milenković : 4.7 -> 4.8

      FALLS
      Son : 9.9 -> 9.8
      N.Jackson : 8.2 -> 8.1
      Maddison : 7.7 -> 7.6
      Almirón : 5.5 -> 5.4
      Hudson-Odoi : 5.3 -> 5.2
      Estupiñan : 5.1 -> 5.0
      Minteh : 5.1 -> 5.0
      Lindstrøm : 5.1 -> 5.0
      Mario Jr. : 5.0 -> 4.9
      Maatsen : 4.6 -> 4.5
      Pinnock : 4.5 -> 4.4
      Veltman : 4.5 -> 4.4
      Mazraoui : 4.5 -> 4.4
      Bentley : 4.0 -> 3.9

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers!

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers Tony.

      3. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers, got Gordon in before his rise

        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bit of a risk with the Cara Cup coming up

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yea could have waited I guess

      4. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        2 up 1 down

    7. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Will the Liv game happen? Pedro first sub.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope so, too much luck otherwise.

    8. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      On WC

      A. Wood & Sarr
      B. Mateta & Amad

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Not sure I’d need any CP though

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

      3. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

    9. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Want to bring some set-piece/pen takers into my team. Who scores the most over the next 6?

      Eze
      Bruno
      Mbeumo
      Wood

      Any other player I should consider bringing in?

      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bruno

    10. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Tom was on scout notes duty, there would be at least a 12 hour wait for this.

      Neale = legend.

    11. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Do u think fabianski will be back vs fulham?

