  FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Quansah to?

    A Robinson
    B Lewis
    C Colwill
    D Dunk

    Current defenders are TAA, Porro, Konsa, Johnson

    DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

    Ginkapo FPL
      13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Faes and bank the cash

    Dynamic Duos
      11 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

    Moneymar
      2 Years
      19 mins ago

      C

    I Member
      9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went Diop, exciting hey! Already got Robinson.

    Eightball
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      I've just done B. Probably another headache but i'm a sucker for a gamble.

    g40steve
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Went B

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Straight up the Trent

    Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 Year
      just now

      Done. Had Bradley, who nearly scored in his what 12mins, hoping Trent would start mid. Anyway, Bradley will be missed, I suspect. Heyho.

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Uber ordered to gwk2

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    29 mins ago

    so do you think konsa is the best quensah's replacement?

    ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think with fixtures coming up.. yes he is.

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        just now

        cheers

    Eightball
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably yes. I decided to choose pain and went for R.Lewis who is likely going to be a minutes risk at some point but I love a gamble on the upside.

  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Quansah out to Gusto?

    Other defenders are:
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Robinson & harwood-bellis

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      2 mins ago

      With your group I like Rico Lewis

      Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        just now

        or Mazraoui

  RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    21 mins ago

    For this week only do you prefer Lewis (IPS) or VDV (EVE)?

    I Member
      9 Years
      just now

      Lewis

  JBG
    6 Years
    21 mins ago

    https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1825936008191553619

    "As things stand, Mohamed Salah set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    @IanDoyleSport

    They should have sold him for 150m+ or whatever Saudi was ready to offer for him last season or ever try for 70-100m this season.

    Open Controls
    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      14 mins ago

      He wants to play in a proper league for as long as he can. Surprised at Toney even entertaining the idea really.

      brianutd-why always we? 20
        13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ivan likes a cheeky gamble so why not take the cash?

      Best generic name
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mo is 32 and can make enough money for his forthcoming generations by going to Saudi, good luck to him.

        Ivan is 28 and he's in the top 10% of strikers in the UK, would be sad to not see him play for a top 10% club and really excel. Greatest penalty taker ever?

  xico
    3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Nearly set on Quansah to Robinson here... thoughts on Fulham defensively? Their upcoming fixtures look great on paper...

    Best generic name
      2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I just done exactly that. Price drop incoming,

      Eightball
        3 Years
        just now

        Good move.

  Sgt Frank Drebin
    7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would be funny if Quansah played 90 minutes in the next couple of games.

  Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Dunk a risk to bring in (for Quansah)? He was subbed on 75 minutes at the weekend.

  Atimis
    7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you get Lewis and play him over Gabriel?

    brianutd-why always we? 20
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think long term

      Atimis
        7 Years
        just now

        Konsa it is

  Down with this sort of thin…
    6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any Southampton fans here? Or anyone have good idea about them? I'm looking at their three 4.0 Defenders:

    a) Taylor Harwood-Bellis
    b) Jack Stephens
    c) Jan Bednarek

    Any advice about who to pick? I'm a bit put off by THB high ownership while Bednarek was subbed off after 80mins.

    Anyone know who is the most nailed or who the manager likes the most?

    Many thanks for the help!

    Netters2018
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      THB all day long, different level to the other two. 100% nailed and a threat from set pieces.

    brianutd-why always we? 20
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      THB in the Scout Picks if that’s any indication

  adstomko
    8 Years
    9 mins ago

    I can’t do Son > Foden.
    Everton without a RB sounds too appealing.
    Plus, Foden might not start nor even play as CAM.

    Emiliano Sala
      8 Years
      just now

      your choice
      But you will regret that imo

  ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is gusto a horrible pick to replace quansah!?

    Emiliano Sala
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Will lose his place soon

    chilli con kone
      11 Years
      just now

      No I actually quite like it assuming James will always be out

  chilli con kone
    11 Years
    1 min ago

    Start 1

    A. Dunk (MUN)
    B. Rogers (ARS)

    Emiliano Sala
      8 Years
      just now

      A

