34 Comments
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mark is such a fraud. Slags off the Mbeumo pick as too analytical and cultivates the persona of being a maverick but when the black box cameras are off, what does he do...

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Do you wait for a new article

      Sad man

      There's so much wrong in the world and you want to pick apart a fantasy game that's a distraction for many

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don’t feed the trolls

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I live in my mom's windowless basement pressing F5 all day on the scout homepage. At no point in my life have I ever lived under a bridge.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            just now

            So boring

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm omnipotent on Scout. My waters stir and tingle when I sense a new article being published.

    2. boc610
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      FPL is Mickey mouse game for babies but I think you already know that

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Gabriel or Hall > Cucurella worth a punt?

    Leicester and Southampton look like the fixtures to attack plus he plays in 29

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 cs in 21 games for Chelsea....

  3. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Kerkez Mykolenko Castagne
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Dango
    Isak Watkins Wood

    3ft
    1.5 itb
    Assman used, all other chips available

    Okay to save? Rogers and Watkins can become Kluivert and Cunha before 29 but may as well save this week?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      What are you thinking about Sels? I'm considering Jorgensen for Fabianski just for the next couple of gws

      1. rozzo
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sels is fine, at least he plays in 29 and Chelsea keeper probably last team I would pick from, no offense

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Fair enough. Ars and City is just worrying me!

          1. rozzo
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why, Arsenal don't have a striker and City are awful

            Fabianski does need to go when I bench boost though, not sure who for yet

  4. Kno
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Silly to consider benching Isak vs Pool?

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      think about selling for -4 to wc him
      back in after 29

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Im debating benching for Bowen. Not sure I would sell.

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    I've never read these cuz i don't follow content creators and can barely recognise anyone apart from a few old names but just skimmed through this one...what's going on with odegaard nwaneri trossard caps???? Hope they're not charging for advice

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lateriser and Zophar do Q&As on here and have worse ranks than half the site, absolute grifters

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Late riser is one I recognise but like many seems to have fallen off with the increased number of ppl playing the game

        There is another one not on here that finished 4th once and milked that for a decade. People in my ML are mates with him copy his team every year. It's really bad and easy wins for me. Mind boggling

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Me and the moths in my wallet can confirm they are indeed charging for advice. Andy has literally just put down a deposit on a yacht. He let it slip on the knee jerk stream.

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The Arsenal assets were Review inspired apparently.

  6. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Really don't know what to do here?!?

    1FT and £0

    Henderson
    Robinson, Gabriel, VVD
    Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Dango
    Gakpo, Isak, Wood

    Pickford, Gordon, Huijsen, Hall

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Gakpo to Cunha

      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I was thinking about Cunha or Mateta. Thanks

  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gtg
    Pickford
    Hall timber Robinson
    Salah(c) mbeumo dango palmer
    Isak wood gakpo
    (Fab diaz greaves bednarek)

    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very similar team... I'm starting to think I need Cunha or Mateta now.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agree but cost me -4 this week

  8. PulseB7
      4 mins ago

      Roll the transfer or use it to do Rogers and Semenyo to Bowen and 4.3 for a -4. Otherwise, I’ll have to play Semenyo.

      Alternatively, I could do Rogers to Kudus or Tel for a transfer.

      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wouldnt sell players with a fixture in 29 for a hit

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any changes, does bench & order look correct?

      Worth a punt against Mo cap, with Cole?

      Raya,
      Munoz, Robinson, Trent
      Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Salah,
      Isak, Cunha, Wood

      Fabs, Dango, Huijsen, Myko

      3.9

    • Eightball
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start 1:
      Kluivert or Dango

      Honestly I am really torn between the two. Dango playing no9 it feels like his ceiling is potentially higher but Kluivert on pens so could score as well! Im currently ranked 300k so feeling Dango as more of a punt being lower owned.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Kluivert

    • luk46
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      are fixtures likely getting announced before gw30 to make wc viable that werk?

    • MetallicaJack93
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mbeumo to Bowen for a hit or stick?

