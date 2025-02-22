Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) saw almost 2.5 million Assistant Manager chips in play, many of them carried over from the Double Gameweeks that preceded this round.

Here’s how each Premier League boss got on.

Manager Result points Table bonus Goals scored points Clean sheet points GW26 Total Glasner (CRY) 6 10 2 2 20 Potter (WHU) 6 10 1 2 19 Pereira (WOL) 6 10 1 2 19 Hurzeler (BHA) 6 0 4 2 12 Frank (BRE) 6 0 4 2 12 Postecoglou (TOT) 6 0 4 0 10 Emery (AVL) 6 0 2 0 8 Moyes (EVE) 3 0 2 0 5 Amorim (MUN) 3 0 2 0 5 Maresca (CHE) 0 0 1 0 1 McKenna (IPS) 0 0 1 0 1 Arteta (ARS) 0 0 0 0 0 Iraola (BOU) 0 0 0 0 0 Silva (FUL) 0 0 0 0 0 van Nistelrooy (LEI) 0 0 0 0 0 Juric (SOU) 0 0 0 0 0

Still to come: Slot (LIV), Guardiola (MCI), Howe (NEW) and Nuno (NFO).



