When playing the Assistant Manager chip, the lure of the ‘table bonus’ can be hard to resist.

It might even be something that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are seriously considering in Gameweek 26.

A reminder: Premier League bosses get extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table.

But just how often does this happen?

We’ve gone back over the season’s results (FPL only started keeping tabs from Gameweek 23) to find out.

We look at the top managers for win/draw bonus had the Assistant Manager chip been in operation all season – as well the teams who have drawn/lost the most against clubs 5+ places below them.

Our analysis starts from Gameweek 2 onwards, as teams were only sorted alphabetically before the opening round!

GAMEWEEK BY GAMEWEEK

GAMEWEEK 2

Match Result Brighton (1st) v Man Utd (7th) Man Utd lose 2-1 Fulham (15th) v Leicester (10th) Fulham win 2-1 Man City (4th) v Ipswich (18th) Ipswich lose 4-1 Southampton (16th) v Nottm Forest (11th) Southampton lose 1-0 Spurs (12th) v Everton (20th) Everton lose 4-0

GAMEWEEK 3

Match Result Everton (20th) v Bournemouth (14th) Everton lose 2-3 Ipswich (18th) v Fulham (10th) Ipswich draw 1-1 Nottm Forest (7th) v Wolves (19th) Wolves draw 1-1 West Ham (9th) v Man City (1st) West Ham lose 1-3 Chelsea (8th) v Crystal Palace (17th) Crystal Palace draw 1-1 Man Utd (11th) v Liverpool (4th) Man Utd lose 0-3

GAMEWEEK 4

Match Result Southampton (19th) v Man Utd (14th) Southampton lose 3-0 Brighton (3rd) v Ipswich (17th) Ipswich draw 0-0 Liverpool (2nd) v Nottm Forest (9th) Nottm Forest win 1-0 Man City (1st) v Brentford (6th) Brentford lose 2-1 Aston Villa (7th) v Everton (20th) Everton lose 3-2 Spurs (10th) v Arsenal (4th) Spurs lose 1-0 Wolves (18th) v Newcastle (5th) Wolves lose 2-1

GAMEWEEK 5

Match Result West Ham (14th) v Chelsea (8th) West Ham lose 3-0 Aston Villa (5th) v Wolves (18th) Wolves lose 3-1 Fulham (12th) v Newcastle (3rd) Fulham win 3-1 Leicester (15th) v Everton (20th) Everton draw 1-1 Liverpool (4th) v Bournemouth (11th) Bournemouth lose 3-0 Crystal Palace (16th) v Man Utd (10th) Crystal Palace draw 0-0

GAMEWEEK 6

Match Result Newcastle (6th) v Man City (1st) Newcastle draw 1-1 Arsenal (4th) v Leicester (15th) Leicester lose 4-2 Wolves (20th) v Liverpool (2nd) Wolves lose 2-1 Ipswich (17th) v Aston Villa (3rd) Ipswich draw 2-2 Bournemouth (13th) v Southampton (18th) Southampton lose 3-1

GAMEWEEK 7

Match Result Crystal Palace (18th) v Liverpool (1st) Crystal Palace lose 1-0 Arsenal (3rd) v Southampton (19th) Southampton lose 3-1 Brentford (12th) v Wolves (20th) Wolves lose 5-3 Leicester (17th) v Bournemouth (11th) Leicester win 1-0 Everton (16th) v Newcastle (7th) Everton draw 0-0 Aston Villa (5th) v Man Utd (13th) Man Utd draw 0-0 Chelsea (4th) v Nottm Forest (10th) Nottm Forest draw 1-1

GAMEWEEK 8

Match Result Bournemouth (13rd) v Arsenal (3rd) Bournemouth win 2-0 Wolves (20th) v Man City (2nd) Wolves lose 2-1 Nottm Forest (10th) v Crystal Palace (18th) Crystal Palace lose 1-0

GAMEWEEK 9

Match Result Leicester (14th) v Nottm Forest (8th) Leicester lose 1-3 Aston Villa (4th) v Bournemouth (11th) Bournemouth draw 1-1 Brighton (5th) v Wolves (20th) Wolves draw 2-2 Man City (2nd) v Southampton (19th) Southampton lose 0-1 Everton (16th) v Fulham (10th) Everton draw 1-1 Crystal Palace (18th) v Spurs (7th) Crystal Palace win 1-0

GAMEWEEK 10

Match Result Newcastle (12th) v Arsenal (3rd) Newcastle win 1-0 Bournemouth (11th) v Man City (1st) Bournemouth win 2-1 Nottm Forest (7th) v West Ham (13rd) West Ham lose 3-0 Man Utd (14th) v Chelsea (5th) Man Utd draw 1-1

GAMEWEEK 11

Match Result Crystal Palace (17th) v Fulham (9th) Crystal Palace lose 2-0 Brighton (8th) v Man City (2nd) Brighton win 2-1 Liverpool (1st) v Aston Villa (6th) Aston Villa lose 2-0 Nottm Forest (3rd) v Newcastle (11th) Newcastle win 3-1 Spurs (7th) v Ipswich (18th) Ipswich win 2-1

GAMEWEEK 12

Match Result Leicester (15th) v Chelsea (3rd) Leicester lose 2-1 Aston Villa (9th) v Crystal Palace (18th) Crystal Palace draw 2-2 Bournemouth (12th) v Brighton (6th) Bournemouth lose 2-1 Everton (16th) v Brentford (11th) Everton draw 0-0 Fulham (7th) v Wolves (19th) Wolves win 4-1 Man City (2nd) v Spurs (10th) Spurs win 4-0 Southampton (20th) v Liverpool (1st) Southampton lose 3-2 Newcastle (8th) v West Ham (14th) West Ham win 2-0

GAMEWEEK 13

Match Result Brighton (5th) v Southampton (20th) Southampton draw 1-1 Brentford (11th) v Leicester (16th) Leicester lose 4-1 Crystal Palace (19th) v Newcastle (10th) Crystal Palace draw 1-1 Nottm Forest (7th) v Ipswich (18th) Ipswich lose 1-0 West Ham (14th) v Arsenal (4th) West Ham lose 5-2 Chelsea (3rd) v Aston Villa (8th) Aston Villa lose 3-0

GAMEWEEK 14

Match Result Newcastle (11th) v Liverpool (1st) Newcastle draw 3-3 Southampton (20th) v Chelsea (3rd) Southampton lose 5-1 Arsenal (2nd) v Man Utd (9th) Man Utd lose 2-0 Fulham (10th) v Brighton (4th) Fulham win 3-1 Bournemouth (13th) v Spurs (7th) Bournemouth win 1-0

GAMEWEEK 15

Match Result Aston Villa (8th) v Southampton (20th) Southampton lose 1-0 Crystal Palace (17th) v Man City (4th) Crystal Palace draw 2-2 Man Utd (13th) v Nottm Forest (7th) Man Utd lose 3-2 Ipswich (18th) v Bournemouth (9th) Ipswich lose 2-1 Leicester (16th) v Brighton (5th) Leicester draw 2-2 Spurs (10th) v Chelsea (2nd) Spurs lose 3-4 West Ham (14th) v Wolves (19th) Wolves lose 2-1

GAMEWEEK 16

Match Result Arsenal (3rd) v Everton (15th) Everton draw 0-0 Liverpool (1st) v Fulham (10th) Fulham draw 2-2 Brighton (7th) v Crystal Palace (17th) Crystal Palace win 3-1 Man City (4th) v Man Utd (13th) Man Utd win 2-1 Chelsea (2nd) v Brentford (9th) Brentford lose 2-1 Southampton (20th) v Spurs (11th) Southampton lose 5-0 Bournemouth (8th) v West Ham (14th) West Ham draw 1-1

GAMEWEEK 17

Match Result Brentford (11th) v Nottm Forest (4th) Brentford lose 2-0 Ipswich (18th) v Newcastle (12th) Ipswich lose 4-0 West Ham (14th) v Brighton (9th) West Ham draw 1-1 Crystal Palace (15th) v Arsenal (3rd) Crystal Palace lose 5-1 Everton (16th) v Chelsea (2nd) Everton draw 0-0 Fulham (8th) v Southampton (20th) Southampton draw 0-0 Man Utd (13th) v Bournemouth (6th) Man Utd lose 3-0 Spurs (10th) v Liverpool (1st) Spurs lose 6-3

GAMEWEEK 18

Match Result Man City (7th) v Everton (15th) Everton draw 1-1 Bournemouth (5th) v Crystal Palace (16th) Crystal Palace draw 0-0 Chelsea (2nd) v Fulham (9th) Fulham win 2-1 Nottm Forest (4th) v Spurs (11th) Spurs lose 1-0 Southampton (20th) v West Ham (14th) Southampton lose 1-0 Wolves (18th) v Man Utd (13th) Wolves win 2-0 Liverpool (1st) v Leicester (17th) Leicester lose 3-1 Arsenal (3rd) v Ipswich (19th) Ipswich lose 1-0

GAMEWEEK 19

Match Result Leicester (18th) v Man City (7th) Leicester lose 2-0 Everton (15th) v Nottm Forest (4th) Everton lose 2-0 Spurs (12th) v Wolves (17th) Wolves draw 2-2 West Ham (13th) v Liverpool (1st) West Ham lose 5-0 Ipswich (18th) v Chelsea (3rd) Ipswich win 2-0 Man Utd (14th) v Newcastle (5th) Man Utd lose 2-0 Brentford (11th) v Arsenal (2nd) Brentford lose 3-1

GAMEWEEK 20

Match Result Spurs (11th) v Newcastle (5th) Spurs lose 2-1 Aston Villa (9th) v Leicester (19th) Leicester lose 2-1 Bournemouth (7th) v Everton (16th) Everton lose 1-0 Crystal Palace (15th) v Chelsea (4th) Crystal Palace draw 1-1 Man City (6th) v West Ham (13th) West Ham lose 4-1 Southampton (20th) v Brentford (12th) Southampton lose 5-0 Brighton (10th) v Arsenal (2nd) Brighton draw 1-1 Fulham (8th) v Ipswich (18th) Ipswich draw 2-2 Liverpool (1st) v Man Utd (14th) Man Utd draw 2-2 Wolves (17th) v Nottm Forest (3rd) Wolves lose 3-0

GAMEWEEK 21

Match Result Brentford (11th) v Man City (6th) Brentford draw 2-2 West Ham (14th) v Fulham (9th) West Ham win 3-2 Everton (16th) v Aston Villa (8th) Everton lose 1-0 Newcastle (5th) v Wolves (17th) Wolves lose 3-0 Arsenal (2nd) v Spurs (12th) Spurs lose 2-1 Ipswich (18th) v Brighton (10th) Ipswich lose 2-0 Man Utd (13th) v Southampton (20th) Southampton lose 3-1

GAMEWEEK 22

Match Result Brentford (11th) v Liverpool (1st) Brentford lose 2-0 Leicester (19th) v Fulham (10th) Leicester lose 2-0 Arsenal (2nd) v Aston Villa (7th) Aston Villa draw 2-2 Nottm Forest (3rd) v Southampton (20th) Southampton lose 3-2 Ipswich (18th) v Man City (6th) Ipswich lose 6-0 Chelsea (5th) v Wolves (17th) Wolves lose 3-1

GAMEWEEK 23

Match Result Brighton (9th) v Everton (16th) Everton win 1-0 Liverpool (1st) v Ipswich (18th) Ipswich lose 4-1 Southampton (20th) v Newcastle (6th) Southampton lose 3-1 Wolves (17th) v Arsenal (2nd) Wolves lose 1-0 Aston Villa (8th) v West Ham (14th) West Ham draw 1-1

GAMEWEEK 24

Match Result Nottm Forest (3rd) v Brighton (9th) Brighton lose 7-0 Bournemouth (7th) v Liverpool (1st) Bournemouth lose 2-0 Newcastle (5th) v Fulham (10th) Fulham win 2-1 Wolves (18th) v Aston Villa (8th) Wolves win 2-0 Chelsea (6th) v West Ham (14th) West Ham lose 2-1 Everton (16th) v Liverpool (1st) Everton draw 2-2

GAMEWEEK 25

Match Result Brighton (10th) v Chelsea (4th) Brighton win 3-0 Leicester (18th) v Arsenal (2nd) Leicester lose 2-0 Aston Villa (8th) v Ipswich (19th) Ipswich draw 1-1 Fulham (9th) v Nottm Forest (3rd) Fulham win 2-1 Southampton (20th) v Bournemouth (7th) Southampton lose 3-1 West Ham (16th) v Brentford (11th) West Ham lose 1-0 Liverpool (1st) v Wolves (17th) Wolves lose 2-1

OVERALL RECORD

So, then, discounting Gameweek 1, there would have been 151 chances for managers to win a ‘table bonus’ this season had the Assistant Manager been in operation from the start of 2024/25.

Here’s the breakdown:



