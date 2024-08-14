55
55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? Hoping to wc gw6. Too low at the back?

    Henderson Mathews
    Hall Aina Quansah Robinson Bellis
    Son Saka Jota Gordon Rogers
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      You could be in trouble if Quansah and Hall lose their spots..

      Open Controls
      1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If it happens before gw6 i'll swap to another one of the immense 4.5 defenders available, no?

        Other option was Porro + Eze + Sangare for Hall + Gordon + Rogers...

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      No I like it, similar defence to me.

      Robinson Mykolenko Hall

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Aina interests me….

      Open Controls
  2. GE
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Have Haaland

    1) Salah and ESR
    2) Saka and Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  3. rtap
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Hey guys, I can't decide between these two teams. Could yall help me out?
    Pickford (Virginia)
    Porro Hall TAA (Munoz Barco)
    jota Salah Gordon MGW Ode
    Isak Wood (Cannon)
    3.5 itb

    or

    Pickford (Virginia)
    Porro Hall TAA Munoz (Barco)
    Eze Salah Gordon Elanga (Franca)
    Isak Haaland (Cannon)

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lordy, a 4-4-2!!

      What’s the purpose of keeping 3.5 itb? I don’t like either team tbh, B with a gun to my head.

      Open Controls
      1. rtap
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        3.5 to switch jota to foden

        Open Controls
      2. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Well, keeping some itb gives him a little wiggle room if urgent changes are needed and funds need to be allocated from one position to another..

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          3.5 is a little more than wiggle room. If its x > Palmer week 2 then I get it.

          Open Controls
  4. mattk lfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Henderson + Mykolenko + Gvardiol + save 0.5m ITB
    B) Pickford + Munoz + Porro

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Saka, Gordon, Solanke
    B) Salah, Nkunku, Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A if you have Jota imo

      Open Controls
  6. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - f0amtl
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Do I think Mazraoui is starting RB until gw4?

    Yes, yes I do.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You think he starts GW1?

      Open Controls
  7. EIk
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    thought some of the swings would've been bigger. nice to know

    Open Controls
  9. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Why do Brereton Diaz have such high xP on RMT? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      because of his glorious name

      Open Controls
  10. EIk
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Ødegaard + B.Fernandes

    B) Salah + Nkundu

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. luk46
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    1) Hall or
    2) Robinson

    A) Eze or
    B) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Robinson
      Gordon

      Open Controls
  12. cylus11 ( Manager) - Russia…
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one to start in GW1:

    1. ESR vs MANU (A)
    2. Rogers vs WHU (A)

    10 votes to decide pls. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      this is why I don’t like rotating players that much, just really hard, Rogers at a stretch

      Open Controls
    2. Steirish
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      ESR. United all at sea at the back.

      Open Controls
    4. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  13. Ninjaa
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Raya 4m
    Roberton Porro Mylenko Barco Anderson
    Salah Eze Nkunku Rogers HudsonOdoi
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yes?

      Open Controls
  14. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Think ive always played this game wrong by trying to build the strongest team i can overall it seems everyone transfers in amd transfers out players every 3 to 4 gameweeks to accomodate certain teams easy runs ? Ive never done it like that because i know i cant afford to get them players back in once i transfer them out maybe thats where i go wrong ? Any advice appreciated i dont want to do rubbish in my mini league again lol, is it worth subscribing to ff Hub and using their predicted points system ?

    Open Controls
    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Not gonna say I've got it figured out, but I play the fixtures, so to speak..

      Open Controls
    2. European Bob
      • 12 Years
      just now

      All about form and fixtures bruh. Don't be afraid to take hits

      Open Controls
  15. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it better to go with Sangare over Winks for the £4.5 mid spot to avoid any possible price drop?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bergvall is the man.

      Open Controls
      1. BlzE_94
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don't want to take up the third spurs spot

        Open Controls
  16. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey fam! How're you all doing? Feels good to be back! I need to catch up with a lot of stuff right now. Can you guys help me with the important talks going on here right now?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bobb is injured.

      Open Controls
  17. Bitsketchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bobb out w/broken leg apparently

    Open Controls
  18. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best of these 4.5 defenders?

    a) Hall
    b) Robinson
    c) Konsa
    d) Davis

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      BADC

      Open Controls
  19. balint84
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nkunku or Garnacho?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Garn week 1 > Nkunku week 2 … or just the latter

      Open Controls
  20. BigPointDipper
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    He do/flekken
    Porro/White/gvardiol (bravo/myk)
    Jota/salah/bobb/amad/gordon
    Haaland/solanke (Fraser)

    Open Controls
  21. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Jacob Murphy or Morgan Rogers for GW1?

    Open Controls
  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    a eze and myko
    b 5.5(possibly kamada) and gabriel

    cheers and gl

    Open Controls
  23. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Trent and Muniz
    Or Robbo/Saliba and Solanke? (Have Gabriel)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.