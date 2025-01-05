380
380 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    When raul was in my team he blanked all the time and got benched against Southampton. Go do one...

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      West ham, Leicester and United up next

      Open Controls
  2. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    lol

    Open Controls
  3. Mighty Duck
      17 mins ago

      Let it rock

      Open Controls
    • BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Woo wee, baby! Lol!

      Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fantasy Penalty League

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Another reason why there’s less clean sheets 😉

        Open Controls
    • Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Delap scores

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Predicted that earlier

        Open Controls
    • xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wow that’s a weird call.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Replay of Arsenal game?

        Open Controls
        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ha - I asked a group of refs and they agreed with me that Arsenal was a clear penalty even if they’d never seen it. Headbutting can’t be allowed in the box or out.

          Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Pen for me

        Open Controls
        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yeah I guess the ball was gone and he catches him? I didn’t see it the first time.

          Open Controls
        2. Tasty Jerk
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yep no guessing required. Clearly kicked the player and not the ball.

          Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pens all round ; nothing dubious other than Harry Wilson being a bit of a chicken.

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Delap G

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nearly takes the net off

        Open Controls
    • Zalk
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wow, that referee really wants Ipswich to win, doesn't he?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        You think it wasn’t a penalty? 🙄

        Open Controls
        1. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Needs VAR for the first, which was too obvious, and then insta-calls the other one. Plus a couple of other 50/50 he's given Ipswich earlier in the game.

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            All pretty clear decisions.

            Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Next season I should just do a set and forget of penalty takers
      Probably would do ok!

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Expect you would have Andreas for Fulham!

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He's off isn't he?

          Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      What a game

      Open Controls
    • norab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      There is no way ever in 100 years that that was a pen. What in the actual hell kind of call is that?

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Must be watching different games

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        13 mins ago

        Robinson owner?

        Open Controls
        1. norab
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          I must be watching something different I guess. Delap just lays down into Castagne. Delap initiated everything.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            Delap touched ball away then gets cleaned up.

            Open Controls
            1. norab
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              7 mins ago

              Did you see the replay from behind the goal, field level? I really must be looking at something completely different I guess.

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                just now

                No, I had a better angle.

                Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Robinson fail. Should've started Faes.

      Open Controls
    • LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yessss get in Delap

      Open Controls
    • Waynoo
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Iwobi to Gordon raged in already

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        After today Iwobi goes on my never again list.
        What was I thinking?!

        Open Controls
        1. Waynoo
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        3. LarryDuff
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Once a donkey, always a donkey

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Sadly true

            Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bad luck.

        Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why no assist for second Ipswich goal?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Delap won the pen and scored it

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 7 Years
          just now

          oh sorry my bad

          Thought they fouled someone else

          Open Controls
      2. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Delap fouled, Delap dispatched.

        Open Controls
      3. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Delap won the penalty

        Open Controls
    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Still time for Robinson G, he’s due as well

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Kalvin Phillips is on, Ipswich may still collapse.

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
      2. Effe
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        I would love that

        Open Controls
      3. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s never scored a PL goal

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That’s why he is due!

          Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A or two would be fine also. If not, Ipswich hopefully win this and end 17th beating MU.

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Add Iwobi to the list of utter shyte choices this season

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bad luck.

        Open Controls
    • Effe
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ipswich have done well with past two games with Greaves. Hopefully he’ll be a regular starter going forward now.

      Open Controls
    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pens are back in fashion

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who's on pens for Palace? Eze or Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's Mateta at the moment

        Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        mateta

        Open Controls
      3. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both of them

        Open Controls
      4. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers lads

        Open Controls
    • The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would you start Enzo or Rogers in Gameweek 21?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Rogers without looking at opponents.

        Open Controls
      2. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Enzo has been utter shite. Plays as a DM. I'm selling him for Rogers.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I think it's -4 to sell Enzo for a player who get's points.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            ...time...

            Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Enzo is garbage and is never getting into my team again.

        Open Controls
      4. Phlajo
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rogers. And it's not close

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Rogers as i sold Enzo for Gordon.

          Open Controls
    • Feloh
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Leif Davis was such an exciting pick at the beginning of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        He really wasn't tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I saw his assist numbers in championship and thought he'd get close to half the number in PL. Shame the gap between PL and Championship is enormous.

          Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get them three baps Raul!

      Open Controls
    • Feloh
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oshea fron Ipswich is a proper English defender. Quintessential.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Said with no irony?
        Amazing.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        just now

        As English as Lee Carsley

        Open Controls
      3. riot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        bait

        Open Controls
    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Iwobi to who?

      1) Mbuemo - form/pens not fixtures
      2) Gordon or Murphy - form & Fixtures
      3) Sarr
      4) other

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can’t go against 2 really

        Open Controls
      2. Effe
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Mbuemo or Gordon (not much between those two)

        Open Controls
    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      At least there is another match and possibility to get disappointed again!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.