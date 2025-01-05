Fulham host Ipswich Town on Sunday, as Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have proven difficult to beat recently, with two wins and five draws in their last seven games, while the Tractor Boys secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Chelsea last time out.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Liverpool v Man Utd is ON after safety meetings

As for the team news, Silva makes one change to the side that drew with Bournemouth last week.

Tom Cairney gets a recall in central midfield, with Andreas Pereira dropping to the bench.

Emile Smith Rowe is also named among the substitutes.

The line-up suggests Fulham will continue in a hybrid back three/four system, with Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson in advanced wing-back roles.

Further forward, Raul Jimenez earns his third successive start and leads the line.

Opponents Ipswich have made two alterations, meanwhile.

Ben Johnson and Sammie Szmodics come back into the side, as Wes Burns has to make do with substitute duty and Omari Hutchinson (groin) misses out completely.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Iwobi, Raul

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Andreas, King, Smith Rowe, Adama, Godo, Muniz

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Johnson, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Szmodics, Broadhead, Delap

Subs: Muric, H Clarke, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Burns, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi

