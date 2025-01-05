319
  Duka
    8 Years
    39 mins ago

    bench one:

    a) Pedro (ips)
    b) Havertz (TOT)
    c) Amad (SOU)
    d) Eze (lei)

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

    Sheffield Wednesday
      4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nice fixtures

    Silecro
      7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Reluctantly D

    Bleh
      8 Years
      22 mins ago

      D

  Dynamic Duos
    11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Jackson and Rogers to Raul and Bruno? Rp

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Upgrade Jackson. I wouldn't sell Rogers.

      Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          16 mins ago

          My take as well

          Bushwhacker
            5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thirded

    DagheMunegu
      4 Years
      37 mins ago

      A Jota Gabriel to Bruno Konaté
      B Jota Semenyo to Bruno Dibling
      C Semenyo to Amad

      2 ft 0.1 itb

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah Palmer Jota Gordon
      Pedro Jackson Isak

      Fab Semenyo Lewis Greaves

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Might hit the WC button for the $h1ts and giggles. My team is not bad yet I’m still in free fall

    4. corderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Just need 16 points from wood to get a green arrow. Easy

    5. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      What’s your favourite snack?

      GreennRed
        13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Tayto C&O 🙂

        It's not a fetish niche.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        Chippy Chips

      Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          14 mins ago

          Vanquished opponents

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Garibaldis

      FDMS All Starz
        9 Years
        35 mins ago

        5FTs, which would you do

        A) Sarr, Mateta, Martinelli —> Bruno, Gordon, Wood (2FTs left)
        Or
        B) Just do Sarr to Bruno/Gordon (4FTs left)

        GreennRed
          13 Years
          21 mins ago

          B. Gordon.

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Why you want to move on your palace players already? Fixtures look decent for next few.
          If you have to I think I'd just do Sarr to Gordon and maybe look at Martinelli replacements.

        Bleh
          8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Agree with Green and Kay, just Sarr > Gordon and reassess next week.

        FDMS All Starz
          9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thanks guys, yes I was thinking just Sarr to Gordon/Bruno but not sure who at this moment

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Feint

      5. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Pickford, Fab
        TAA, Timber, Robinson, Gusto, Greaves
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Murphy, Diaz
        Isak, Jackson, Jesus

        Any ideas for what to do with the team above?
        Was thinking maybe
        A) Gusto to Munoz or Hall
        B) Jackson to Mateta
        C) Jesus to Raul
        D) Diaz to Eze

        Any other suggestions appreciated.

        Bleh
          8 Years
          12 mins ago

          A. Hall

      Pep Roulette
        7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Thoughts on Bruno(C)

        Bleh
          8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Palmer, Isak, Salah all ahead for me.

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Risky but Salah and Palmer don't have easy fixtures. Might be the week to gamble.

        Salarrivederci
          8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Could be very good! Go for it!
          Had him captained in GW11

        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Considering it. But Isak and Salah are also possibilities.

      7. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Bench one:
        A. Jackson (BOU)
        B. Martinelli (TOT)

        Bleh
          8 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

      pundit of punts
        11 Years
        26 mins ago

        How does this WC team look?

        Areola - Fabianski
        Konate - Munoz - Castagne - Williams - Greaves
        Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Amad - Sarr
        Haaland - Isak - Raul

        Bleh
          8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Too much sacrificed for Haaland imo.

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          Best WC team today.

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Not bad with Haaland there, just not easy to be excited about it

        SAUCY SALAH
          8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Needs Mbeumo in there, guy is on fire

          Open Controls
          pundit of punts
            11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Comes in for Gordon in gw 24

            SAUCY SALAH
              8 Years
              1 min ago

              Prefer Mbeumo and Murphy to Gordon I think

        Brosstan
          10 Years
          19 mins ago

          That shite defense is not worth it to have Haaland

        SAUCY SALAH
          8 Years
          18 mins ago

          This is mine, still has Arsenal defense too:

          Fabianski
          Gabriel | Milenkovic | Mykolenko
          Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Rogers | Murphy
          Haaland | Isak

          Areola | Huijsen | Greaves | Stewart

          SAUCY SALAH
            8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Milenkovic could be Robinson too

        Salarrivederci
          8 Years
          17 mins ago

          If I was WC'ing mine would look like:

          Alisson - Stolarczyk
          Robinson - Munoz - Hall - N. Williams - Greaves
          Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Eze - Bergvall
          Haaland - Isak - Raul

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Nice one!

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Probably Sarr Murphy over Eze Bergvall if affordable

            Salarrivederci
              8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Would maybe be 0.1 short or it would be the same.
              Not gonna WC though 🙂

              I usually go for the the guys on set-pieces. I'd rather play Eze each GW and bench Bergvall each GW then try to get it right between Muprhy, Sarr & Raul 😉

        8. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          You are one week late to get Haaland now.

          SAUCY SALAH
            8 Years
            1 min ago

            Nah haha tricks begin next week

        Free Hat
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Quite like it for a Haaland team, but for me not worth it if you not cpt him regularly...

      Haa-lala-land
        4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cue ten days of everyone pretending like they won't just be captaining Salah Vs Forest on deadline day

        Brosstan
          10 Years
          20 mins ago

          I could see a lot of people trying to diff next GW. Salah 175% EO instead of 199

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Wouldn't bet on that. I considered C Haaland this week and would have done it, but -8 and getting Liv assets back for dgw was too much asked.

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          14 mins ago

          I will captain Haaland this week. But Brentford at home isn't a particularly good fixture.

        Sheffield Wednesday
          4 Years
          just now

          Liverpool may be exhausted after facing Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, a side they haven't beaten since 1956.

      Atimis
        8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Reckon many in similar position, not sure I can keep faith in Jackson, thoughts?

        1. Keep (one more?)
        2. Gakpo (but tough immediate away game)
        3. Wissa (tough fixtures but at home vs leaky def)
        4. Pedro (feels utterly dull)
        5. Mateta (great fixtures on paper but it’s CP again)
        6. Raul (just a trap now?)
        7. Jesus (another Jackson?)

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Dear me, the same question below 😛

          If transferring out I would go Mateta for few weeks, may then move to either Wissa or Gakpo for the double ...

          Atimis
            8 Years
            just now

            Gakpo, Wissa and Mateta seem like the most serious options, maybe Raul but still not sure about xMins

      11. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Keep Jackson, fixtures are not bad but he made me mad? 😛

        Raya
        TAA Hall Munoz
        Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        Fab Martinelli Lewis Myko

        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I sold him because I got bored with him.

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Exactly, who's in? Mateta, Jesus, Gakpo?

            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Gakpo for me.

      Athletic Nasherbo
        7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Eyeing up this move - 3FT’s. Any downsides other than having to bench Wood?

        Gvardiol > Munoz
        Damsgaard > Amad
        Jackson > Isak

        Leno
        TAA Hall Munoz
        Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
        Isak Wissa

        Fabianski* Wood RAN Gusto

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Very nice, like it

        My heart goes Salalalalah
          8 Years
          just now

          Start Wood over Amad?

      Jet5605
        10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is now the time to start rolling transfers (unless it's essential) ahead of the assistant manager chip being available from GW24?

        have you seen cyan
          5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I played 3 already.

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Gives you more options.

        ritzyd
          7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Points now always more valuable than points in the future, would be nice to go into 24/25 with 2 or 3 FT's but I would stay focused on 21 through 24 first.

          Jet5605
            10 Years
            just now

            You think I'm good to roll assuming no injuries in the next few GWs? I might do Timber > Milenkovic next week but after that I'm going to try and roll

            Allison
            Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
            Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Sarr - Amad
            Isak - Raul

            Dubravka - Wood - Castagne - O'Shea

        HuttonDressedasLahm
          15 Years
          1 min ago

          They are all essential 🙂

      Darragh82
        5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hi Folks,
        Any changes needed here?
        Sels, Fab
        Hall, Saliba, Konate, Milenkovic, VDB
        Salah, Palmer, Foden, Amad, Rogers
        Isak, Gakpo, Wood
        1.8itb 1ft

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          7 mins ago

          gtg

        Jet5605
          10 Years
          5 mins ago

          G2G. Maybe move Foden on in a couple of GWs

        Darragh82
          5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks, I took a gamble on Foden when Saka got injured and he has chipped in nicely.

      One for All
        6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Flekken
        Hall, Gabriel, Van Dijk
        Diaz, Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Gordon
        Isak, Pedro

        Vald, Wood, Aina, Greaves

        0FT

        Team look okay?

        Will most likely upgrade Flekken GW22 then upgrade Diaz to Mbeumo GW 23.

      HuttonDressedasLahm
        15 Years
        4 mins ago

        When did Palmer get that extra bap?

      MikeS
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who to bench next week?

        A. Diaz Vs Nottingham forest away
        B. Pedro Ipswich away
        C. Jesus spurs home

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          A

      18. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        How’s this WC look?

        Alisson
        Konate, Robinson, Young
        Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbuemo, Gordon
        Isak, Cunha

        Fabianski, Pedro, Hall, Huijsen

      Gudjohnsen
        7 Years
        just now

        On a WC

        A. Konate, Mbeumo
        B. TAA, Eze

