  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Will u sell iwobi or jota for eze ?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Jota - less nailed

    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Likely Jota, but wait and see how Liverpool lineup in the cup games - will give a hint about Jotas starting prospects

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (442 teams)

    Current safety score = 45
    Top score = Alex Masters with 91

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Entry reopened until last game finishes.
    Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Code : 85lwue

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Oh dear- all out on disappointing 48 so could be in trouble if Forest clean and/or Woods haul

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Same here, all out on 52. Let’s hope Forest stay quiet.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        44% played Wood, 17% Sels, 10% Aina, 8% Milo

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hey fam! Thoughts on this wildcard draft?

    Pickford Stolarczyk
    Dalot Munoz Hall Neco Myko
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Mateta

    Really fancy Dalot for next gameweek. He becomes Konate after that which gives me 3 Pool & 2 Everton for their possible DGW in 24/25.

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Mbeumo could be Gordon as well. Will shift Gordon to Mbeumo in GW24 when Mbeumo's fixtures turn for good.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      4m in bank?

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        No, 1m

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Not bad, booking defensive transfers isn't great unless you think Dalot will outscore Konate by 5 etc.

    3. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Solid team. I like the Gakpo punt but he is not definitely nailed (yet) so keep that in mind for the DGW as that’s what you’re targeting. I put him in the wait and see category. I know they haven’t been returning as much as they should given their prices but getting a cheaper Arsenal defender in may be a good idea? Timber maybe? I have double Arsenal defence currently and am looking at Raya to Pickford and keep Gabriel as I expect them to return to defensive solidarity at some point and if you want one back in, it will be hard given the price tags. I appreciate you can’t have them all though.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Great midfield- would consider Raul or Pedro over Gakpo, and Mykolenko ( who Everton fans want dropped as not in good form) up to Robinson

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        * and yes Gordon moving to Mbeumo in 24 good plan also

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Transfers are precious, I would rather start with Konate than booking in a defender transfer

    6. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Like it.

  4. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Would you play Rogers or Jiminez this week?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Jimenez

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Jimenez

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Ideally both

    4. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Win/win for me. Both away. Obviously Jimenez had a better GW 20. Lean to Jimenez if forced to choose

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Tempted with Sarr Jackson to Bruno Pedro - fed up with Jackson, Sarr not really done much since brought in and Bruno home to Southampton followed by decent fixtures and good price point. Would you do these moves with 2 frees (tight for cash as leaves 0 in bank) ?

      Álisson
      Trent Gabriel Mũnoz
      Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr*
      Isak Jackson* Jesus

      Fabianski Rogers Castagne Mykolenko

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sarr would have got the assist if Eze took the shot instead of squaring to Mateta and 0.95xGI against Southampton. Luxury move to sell before Leicester and West ham

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thanks. Sensible therefore to probably ignore Bruno/United and roll transfer ( carry 3 into 22) hoping Jackson can deliver in next 2 home games

    6. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Sarr has an amazing matchup too

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Reply to Dunas_Dog above

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        I know - could just roll and hope Jackson comes good and ignore Man U game - if want Bruno Sarr only realistic player to lose

    7. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      TAA to Dalot done
      Playing Rogers instead and benching Diaz and Wood up front.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Good luck- don’t like that move at all and if I understand your post you are playing Rogers over Diaz and playing Wood. I would bench Wood and play Diaz- Darwin banned so Diaz will play

    8. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      thinking of wildcarding to this

      Sels
      konate, timber, robinson
      Salah, palmer, Mbeumo, rogers
      Haaland, Isak, Jimenez

      bench is 4ml fodder

      current team is
      raya, sels
      TAA, robinson, hall, timber, oshea
      Salah, Palmer, rogers, amad, gordon
      Isak, Jackson, Wood

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        51 mins ago

        How often would you captain Haaland?

      2. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        BB plans?

      3. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Basically a WC just for Haaland. I don’t hate it- especially since he hauled a n the reverse fixture for his new t few matches. If your defenders get you points- it’ll work nicely

    9. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thoughts on this wildcard? 0.5M ITB to upgrade Gordon to Mbeumo potentially later on.

      Sels | Stolarczyk
      Munoz | Hall | Castagne | Andersen | Greaves
      Salah | Palmer | Gordon | Eze | Dibling
      J. Pedro | Haaland | Isak

      Haaland's next two look tasty, still got a great xGI per 90

    10. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Price changes 6th January

      Rises: Mbeumo 7.8, Sávio 6.5, Hall 4.9

      Falls: Virgil 6.4, Tete 4.4, Meupiyou 3.9

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy!

      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bleh, 0-1. First red arrow in 13 weeks, not a good GW 🙁
        Cheers, Rainy

      3. Lallana_
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mbeumo's stock might be out of reach for me soon if I want Haaland!

        Savio and Hall good picks now

    11. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      How's this for a WC team?

      Flekken | Henderson
      Gabriel | Aina | Robinson | Hall | Kerkez
      Salah | Palmer | Gordon | Rogers | Amad
      Isak | Gakpo | Delap

      0.2 ITB

    12. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need a wood Hattrick

    13. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1FT. Looking to bring in Bruno or another replacement for Sarr if possible but will have to take a hit -4.

      Flekken
      Hall Gabriel Robinson
      Salah Palmer Gordon Mbeumo
      Isak Watkins Pedro

      Fabianski Sarr Kerkez Hardwood Bell

      A.Watkins+Sarr to Wood/Jesus+Bruno
      B. Stick & Roll transfer

    14. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you do this move before price rise?

      B. Johnson > Savio for free?

      Y or N

