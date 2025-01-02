106
  1. LIARS POKER
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    4 ft and 2.6 itb

    Thinking Enzo to Gordon and Jackson to Wood

    Would you do either/both/none or anything else on below this week?

    Verbuggen Fabianksi
    TAA Gabriel Hall Young VDB
    Salah Palmer Enzo Martinelli Winks
    Isak Jackson Jesus

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'd probably just do the Enzo move for now.

      You'd think Chelsea would do okay at Palace on Saturday afternoon.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Jackson to Wood makes zero sense imo.

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wood is a clinical finisher and Jackson isn't

  2. Not Rico Henry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Sels
    Collins / TAA / Robinson
    Martinelli / Salah (c) / Palmer / Johnson
    Jackson / Raul / Isak

    Would you do Jackson to Watkins for free?

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Assume for a moment I don't fancy a Newcastle double up, so Gordon is out of the question.

    Who's the best Bowen replacement?

    *Have Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Rogers

    1. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Eze, next question

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        This

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The options are so limited at this moment (as you own Rogers and Sarr)

      Mbeumo or Kulu are probably the best with MGW an alternative punt

  4. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    How realistic is it this yellow snow warning leads to postponed games?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Usually yellow warnings haven't been a problem, amber ones the opposite. But what do I know, I haven't followed them before playing fpl.

    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I wouldn't want to play on yellow snow so we shouldn't expect the players to.

    3. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      With a bench of Timber, Rogers and Greaves, I'm bothered.

  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Sell 1:
    A. Havertz
    B.Solanke

    Get 1:
    1. Jesus
    2. Wood

    1. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B2; Wood and Forest are still high flying. Solanke has shown he cannot be trusted. Havertz is a favourite of Arteta. Doubling up on Arsenal forwards is a bit risky.

  6. JY84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    My defence is Kerkez Myko Colwill (Timber, Greaves) and my attack is Isak, Larsen and Pedro.

    Would you use 1 FT to
    (A) Upgrade Greaves to Robinson and leave one of Colwill or Myko on the bench
    (B) Upgrade Larsen to Wood?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C save would be my pick

      B if you had to pick one

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Prediction. Jesus will be the first player to reach 10 yellows this season.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Probably Lukic. Seems to have inherited the Palhinha mantle

    2. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A. Nouri

  8. ran
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Verbruggen Fabianski
    Munoz Andersen Gabriel Kerkez Hall Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Rogers
    Pedro Wood Isak

    Who to bench for this team?

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hall and Andersen. Rogers is suspended and won't play anyway.

  9. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Current team. 2,1m in bank 1FT

    Pickford (Fab)
    TAA Gabriel Van den Berg (Greaves Timber)
    Salah Palmer Bruno Amad (Rogers)
    Isak Raul Pedro

    A. Rogers to Gordon and bench Amad
    B. Raul to Wood
    C. Amad to Gordon
    D. Roll

    Thoughts?

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      C

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      C. Keep Rogers

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      C

  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    GTG?

    Bench order correct, still 50/50 on Pedro.

    Raya,
    Robinson, Milenko, Trent,
    Palmer, Salah, Diaz, Sarr,
    Isak, Jesus, Pedro,

    Fabs, Munoz, Enzo, Timber

    3

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yep, looks ok to me.....

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thx

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nice bench, looks about the right order

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        No Saka & Haaland cannot spend it all 🙂

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is gomez to digne -4 crazy? Otherwise I play Greaves

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No. Play Greaves.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers will do

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Don't take a hit for a defender

  12. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I'm making a gk transfer for game week 20. Which one is the best option? I have Verbruggen (Brighton) and Gauci (Villa).

    A) Sell Verbruggen for Sels and play Sels as my set and forget.
    B) Sell Verbruggen for Henderson and play Henderson as my set and forget
    C) Sell Gauci for Sels, play Sels for game week 20, then rotate him with Verbruggen depending on who has the better fixture.
    D) Sell Gauci for Henderson, play Henderson for game week 20, then rotate him with Verbruggen depending on who has the better fixture.

    - Option A gives me a gk with a better defence but Forest's mid term fixtures aren't great.
    - Option B gives me a gk with better fixtures but a slightly weaker defence.
    - Options C + D give me a benching headache each week but offers me the chance of targeting the better fixture

    Which option is best and why?

    1. Mother Farke
        47 mins ago

        Sels set and forget out of those choices.

      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        A. Much better defence than Palace (I would only consider Sels/Pickford right now), and getting to be too good to rotate. Obviously the Liverpool fixture looks off-putting but he got 9pts at Anfield, 8 v Spurs which also would have looked a benchable fixture. Rotation with Verbruggen looks ok on paper but I wouldn't bet against Sels outscoring him in 21/6/7/8 anyway so I think you can do more with 0.5m

      • Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        If you get Sels, set and forget him.

        I thought that's what i was doing when i got him, but i've missed his CSs at Brentford and vs Spurs because Fabianski got a promotion after getting scores on my bench. Seem to be getting them wrong every week lately.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Play one or use FT?

      A) Lewis (WHU)
      B) Enzo (cpa)
      C) Sell Enzo for J.Murphy (tot) or Sarr (CHE)

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Pretty close on B/C I think. I do like Sarr but leaving it one more week might be fine unless you're concerned about Enzo's mins

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        A

      3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A

      4. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m leaning A with Bowen out, but it’s a close one

    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Hello all, this is my current team

      Raya (bha)
      Gabriel (bha) Robinson (IPS) TAA (MUN)
      Mbuemo (sou) Palmer (cry) Salah (MUN) Jota (MUN)
      Pedro (ARS) Jackson (cry) Isak (tot)

      Begovic (bou) Colwill (cry) Bednerek (BRE) Amad (liv)

      What’s the best option? Currently have 3FT’s and £0 in the bank

      A) Roll
      B) Amad & Jota - Dibling & Gordon play Gordon

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Got myself into this same tough situation by going too early on Jota. Have a feeling I'll come grovelling back to him in a few weeks but it looks like cameo-city for now. You could try wait it out but with 3 FTs B seems fine I think, can play both over Pedro this GW

        1. FPL Equilibrium
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yea it’s a real tough one as Jota when starting and getting minutes is one of my favourite assets.

          I’m just not sure what to do lol. Whatever I do the opposite would have been the right move

      2. Wayne Enterprises
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Personally I’d roll I’m keeping Jota for the time being as he can easily score off the bench and did already this week

    4. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Struggling to decide on a Cunha replacement. Everyone seems to be going Wood but his stats are terrible and Forest play an improved Wolves defence and then Liverpool. Fulham have the best immediate fixtures but Raul is a rotation risk and his minutes are terrible. I'm mildly tempted by Jesus but how long will it be before he becomes an issue, whether injured again or back out of favour. I really want a solid, long term pick.

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        Keep him. Only out for 1 GW.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Stewart 4.4 in that case. Use the money to boost your midfield.

        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          No thanks. Already have 1 non playing sub.

      3. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Take a punt on Jesus. OK, he may become an "issue" soon, but by then he could have scored you a shed load of points.

    5. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Start one:

      A) Colwill
      B) Harwood
      C) Hall

      1. Mother Farke
          26 mins ago

          All 3 will conceded imo so I'd play Hall for his attacking upside.

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          C of course

      2. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        defence is

        Gabs, Ait-Nouri, Hall (Greaves, Timber)

        Would you take a -4 hit on Greaves > Robinson/Aina this week or stick with playing Hall v Spurs

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Nothing wrong in playing Hall at Spurs.

        2. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No, I wouldn't take a defender hit. Play Hall

      3. Ohh1454
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Is Cunha worth holding ? Only misses one game but fixtures after are tricky. Wood isn’t particularly appealing to me as a replacement

        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Wolves talisman. You can keep him as long as you want

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes. Wolves top dog! Did well when Wolves were poor under O'Neil, they're better under Pereira, need to scrap for every point and Cunha can still get attacking returns if they lose games.

        3. FlyingCanary
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Depnds how much you bought for and if you have a free transfer i suppose, can always bring him back if you're not wasting too much funds

      4. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Will u start jota or brunoF
        Got a feeling its finally jota time to start a game?

        1. Wayne Enterprises
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Jota I’m thinking of losing Bruno

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Fitness-wise, Jota's probably capable of a start now, but tbh I expect it'll be Gakpo-Diaz again, then maybe a start for Jota in the FA Cup. I'd still start him over Bruno though I think

          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            But theres a chance bruno got lucky with a pen?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              just now

              True, Pool haven't looked as good at the back lately, but I still think Jota is more likely to get a big chance or 2 even in 30mins and expect Man Utd to get pummelled

          2. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            Listening to some pod the other day asking if Gakpo, Diaz, Salah will be their settled front three? Don't see it as settled as Mane, Firmino, Salah but it looks solid enough for now. Though 5 goals against a poor West Ham might paint a rosier picture than what they'll face against better opposition. Can definitely see Jota being rotated in and out.

            1. Stan Bawls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Not sure. We don’t know if the manager will fancy the FA cup, or not. If he does then it might change things with regard to rotation… or not.

        3. Mother Farke
            10 mins ago

            Jota will start starting games AFTER he starts in the cup imo. Jota's owners have, unfortunately, took the punt too early.

        4. Wayne Enterprises
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          Seriously lagging behind in every measure so thinking of a hit to lose Bruno
          A: Gordon
          B: Mbuemo

          Other front 8 is
          Salah Jota Palmer Sarr

          JPedro Isak Gakpo

          1. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            A

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            It's pretty close but I've gone with Mbeumo. 3 of the next 4 look good for Gordon but I feel like the best have now passed, whereas medium-term I think Brentford's fixtures are better, and I'm very much including City in that expecting Mbeumo to punish them on the break.

            Gordon is ticking over but not really far ahead of Joelinton or even Bruno G for shots lately, and I just think Mbeumo's more likely to have a 12-15pt-er in him

          3. SouthCoastSaint
            • 13 Years
            just now

            In the same boat here, might keep Bruno …

        5. Stan Bawls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          39 mins ago

          With a few noticeable exceptions I think rotations have been pretty much as minimal as I can ever remember, this past month.

          December used to be a nightmare.

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            True. I asked here was the Christmas New Year schedule less congested than usual. Someone told me there were less games because of player welfare. Sounds plausible but 2 more Champions League league games and 2 more if you don't finish in the top 8. Not sure they're too bothered about player welfare, moreso have a few gladiators fit for the big television games in January and February.

          2. SouthCoastSaint
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Yep cost me points playing Colwill over Pedro

            Looks a shocking decision with hindsight…

        6. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          Thoughts?

          A Cunha to Jackson

          B Cunha to wood, then can upgrade semenyo to Gordon this week or next

          A Jackson &semenyo
          B wood & Gordon

          Cheers

          1. FlyingCanary
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is B for a -4 or free?

            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              For free mate

              1. FlyingCanary
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                B sounds nice, i feel Gordon vs spurs will do better than Semenyo...and Wood is just a nice set and forget

                1. Gizzachance
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers, was gonna do it this week or next, sem fixtures getting tricky, had him since gw6 , one return! Others he was benched!

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            My patience with Jackson is wearing pretty thin tbh despite dodging his cameo this week by benching him. Think I prefer B as a combo

            1. Gizzachance
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers
              Think few are! Or wanting to sell
              That would price me out of Gordon move to
              Thanks

        7. FlyingCanary
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Good people of FF please help if you can
          Choose 3 from Robinson, Trent, saliba & Hall...Got burnt leaving hall on the bench this week, scared it'll happen again

          Current team:
          Flekken
          Robinson, Trent, Saliba
          Semenyo, Gordon, Diaz, Salaha, Palmer
          Evanilson, Watkins

          Thanks!!

          1. snow pea in repose
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            I might sit Saliba. With Timber suspended, ARS will have a makeshift backline

            1. FlyingCanary
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Not a bad shout! just hope they get 0 corners :¬/

          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm probs gonna bench Gab, for the three options you shared above. So I'd say bench Saliba.

        8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Preferred option here folks??

          A- Wood
          Or
          B- Jesus

          Cheers everyone!!

          1. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            just now

            A pens, maybe more secure pick

        9. SouthCoastSaint
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Start Bruno away to Liverpool or Martinelli?

          Fear a Martinelli benching

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Martinelli. If Havertz is back & he gets to play RW again, that's a really nice matchup against Estupiñan who's been rubbish lately

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'm sure Arteta will have noticed how easily Sarr, Bowen etc were getting in behind him & think that's the spot to use Martinelli's pace

        10. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Do we think jesus will start vs brighton?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah. Arsenal's schedule has been pretty kind, he's probably one of their fittest attackers. Probably LW if Havertz recovers, or up top again if not

          2. basilfawlty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes, man in form

        11. basilfawlty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Anyone worth a hit?

          Raya
          TAA Hall Munoz
          Salah Palmer Diaz Amad
          Isak Jackson Wood

          Fabianski Greaves Rogers Timber 0.6 ITB

          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            no hit needed, GTG

            1. basilfawlty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Amad.

            1. basilfawlty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              To who? Only got 5.8 to spend.

        12. The Mighty Whites
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          1FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts:

          Raya - Valdimarsson
          TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
          Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
          Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

          A: Enzo ➡️ Elanga / Iwobi
          B: RAN ➡️ Hall / Munoz / Castagne
          C: JP ➡️ Raul
          D: RAN & JP ➡️ Castagne & Wood / Jesus (-4)
          E: Fernandes ➡️ Gordon
          F: Roll

        13. DJ999
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          TAA or Bruno for W21+?

