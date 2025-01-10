100
100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Shameless repost

    Suggestions or advice here? Dropped from 60k to 300k since gw15. I’m pretty happy with the team I guess but I’m still tempted to WC. I’d drop Arsenal defence, sort front 3, get 3x pool and 1-2 Everton. Currently just thinking Diaz to Bruno.

    Raya
    Timber, Robinson, Mazraoui
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon, Sarr
    Isak, Jackson

    Vald, Pedro, Davis, Lewis 1ft 1.5itb

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Don't think it's worth the WC to change maybe only 2 starting attackers (?). Can see your point about the defence but it's perfectly fine this week, although it might need a transfer or 2 soon. Not sure I'd rush in on 2x EVE at this stage

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Thank you for the response.

        I was considering Myko/Young and maybe McNeil in just before the dgw realistically (if fit). I’d be changing 9/15 players, 4 attackers (2mids, 2fwds) with Robinson the only defender staying. Potentially 10/15 if I were to change the 3.9gk to Fab/other cheap playing gk. In free fall atm

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Ok that sounds like enough changes I guess. Couple other things that I've been thinking about while WC tinkering the last couple weeks:

          When would you BB if you WC now? BB33 doesn't look great imo but 22 has potential for a lot of budget defenders.

          If City recover sufficiently that Haaland becomes a strong captaincy option again around GW29/30, do you think you can save enough FTs for some flexibility there, especially with, potentially, LIV/AVL/NEW/CRY blanking?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Thanks again for the input. I was thinking of this too. Alisson would be 1 of my Liverpool players hence the other playing GK. I don’t think I’d need many transfer between now and after the DGW if I were to WC, injuries permitting, the team looks pretty set. So after 25 I’d either plan to FH29 if the New/Liv players were all still performing rather than losing them and potential points just because of the blank or I’d use banked transfers but I’d have to plan for gw33 blank. I don’t have any Villa and potentially only Munoz from Palace. BB22 looks good and I’d happily be prepared to BB in a sgw

            Open Controls
    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      aye and hope Jackson will start returning!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I think the team is good for this gw.

      I would have these players on the chopping block: Pedro, Timber, Sarr, and Mazraoui (utd often concede goals) but monitor how they perform in the upcoming games. Consider upgrading Vald / Davis.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thank you. Yeah, Robinson is the only hold from that defence

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Everton for the AM chip if David Moyes does indeed take the role again. Moysie is some man to be fair.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think they go down unless they start banging in goals!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Can’t see them ever ‘banging’ goals tbh but Moyes will get small wins

        Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Forest to get CS against Pool, Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No, but tight. Maybe 1-1

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nah, Salah to be gifted a dodgy handball pen to make it 1-1

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      never

      Open Controls
  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Zophar is hilarious.

    Last week 'Mbeumo's numbers aren't great, he keeps ticking along'

    Mbeumo scores 19 points against Southampton with 1.76XGI in 90 mins.

    This week 'Mbeumo's numbers aren't great, but he keeps ticking along'

    Know it's Southampton but not sure why you'd address this question without any suggestion you've been paying attention to the games.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Baffling isn't it

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      What's hilarious is casually skimming over the fact that he had 5 shots on target in the 10 games before playing Southampton, including a 3 game streak without even an attempt

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      If Mbeumo's only ticking along what the hell are all the other mids bar Salah and Palmer doing? Bruno's nearly 50 points behind this 'ticking' asset

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Think he means underlying numbers, as e.g. what Jim mentions. Ticking over is an understatement though tbf

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Seeing a lot of revisionism about Mbeumo recently - OBVIOUSLY he was going to start banging them in after weeks of being useless, OBVIOUSLY Saka was going to get injured, OBVIOUSLY Brentford would score 5 in an away game despite being woeful all season...

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Obviously I only looked at the fixtures and no stats before I bought him last week 😉

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Only one stat that matters at the end of the day...

            Open Controls
    5. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      10 non-penalty goals from 3,9 npxG are not good numbers. I'm an owner and considering buying a lotto ticket. 1,2,3,4,5,6 the numbers in case anyone is curious.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        yet with Wood it's seen as a reason to buy?

        Some players are just good at football

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          plus he's a nailed on 90 minute man on penalties. Which with Bruno is seen as a reason to buy despite chronically underperforming his numbers.

          I think it's fine if you apply the same methodology to every player but the reality is the narrative is not consistent between players.

          Open Controls
        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Thats true and the danger of relying only on xG.

          That said, Zoph isnt wrong though and stats arent great, same with Wood.

          Its why Im avoiding both, which could just as well backfire. But I feel like over the course of the remaing 20 weeks or so, their points will drop. But both will still score and will still pick up points.

          Open Controls
    6. rozzo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      The only underlying numbers that matter are actual goals and assists

      Couldn't care if he has 20 shots a match or one

      Open Controls
  5. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Would you do the below moves for free >

    Enzo + Jackson > Gordan + Wood.

    I could play Jesus instead of wood this Gw. But I need the Jackson money to upgrade Enzo.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'd probably even do it for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Two upgraded players. I can see Wood scoring against Liverpool and neither team keeping a clean sheet. I brought Enzo in and he's been underwhelming, although there's a chance he will soon be pushing forwards a bit more again so his numbers may improve.

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Kinda tempted to go Jackson to Mateta, which would give me tripple CP...I know it's too much but then could upgrade Sarr to anyone next week, thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wouldn't worry about that for Leicester but I'm a bit unsure about Mateta tbh; still think Sarr might be the better option

      Open Controls
  7. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    a) Gordon & Wissa
    b) Mbuemo & Raul

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      B for the pens

      Open Controls
  8. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Please help with this lads

    Fab ( Raya )
    Virgil Robinson Kerkez ( Lewis / VDB )
    Salah Palmer Rogers Martinelli Sarr
    Wood Isak (C) ( Delap )

    1 FT / 4.5 ITB

    A ) Martinelli > Gordon
    B ) Martinelli > Bruno
    C ) Martinelli, Sarr > Bruno, Gordon for -4
    D ) Roll a transfer
    E ) Something else ?

    Also who to bench ?

    1 ) Martinelli ( TOT )
    2 ) Rogers ( EVE )
    3 ) Delap ( BRI )
    4 ) Wood ( LIV )

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I've not ruled Sarr out of my captain choices currently. Leicester really are THAT bad.

      In the last six GWs they are bottom for goals conceded, they're the only team to not keep a clean sheet, and all season they've had a weakness down the left side of defence... exactly where Sarr plays.

      I agree with the A2 assessment.

      Open Controls
  9. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Start Sarr vs LEI or Jackson vs Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    2FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Enzo to J. Murphy or roll?

    Raya
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers
    Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

    (Valdimarsson - Enzo - RAN - Bednarek)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Make the move if Pedro is confirmed out

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not Amad? Murphy sound choice though too.

      Open Controls
  11. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    1FT 0.8M

    A. Jackson -> Raul/Mateta
    B. Roll FT?

    Sánchez
    Gabriel VVD Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Jackson Isak Wood

    Matthews Winks Aina Faes

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Roll ft

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Howe agreed that Burn was player of the season this morning. He's literally IN LOVE with him.

    Why won't anyone listen that Burn ain't getting dropped when Schar comes back! Don't come crying to me when Hall gets benched.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Haha! Good luck with that!
      Hall 4 CS and 3 assists in the last 5.
      Next 4: WOL, BOU, sou, FUL

      Prepare your prayers. Maybe sacrifice two goats to the FPL Gods.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Squeeze in there a routine CS against Arsenal in a semifinal.
        Does that sound look like a player that will be dropped? Or a defence that will face such a major tweak?

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Please post the exact quote you're referring to.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        You can watch his press conferences on the Newcastle United YouTube channel.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Which is the one where he said specifically that Burn is the "player of the season"?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            The one uploaded 46 minutes ago.

            I watch every single one of Howe's press conferences with a sandwich and a drink. I enjoy them. He's the most articulate manager in the premier league now Gerrard has left Aston Villa.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Howe doesn't say "player of the season" once - the interview quotes Gordon:

              "After the game the other night, Anthony Gordon said Dan Burn has been your player of the season so far - does that sort of emphasize that it's not necessarily the price tag that's important, it's it's the right player for the right situation?"

              Taking poetic licence on manager quotes to intentionally mislead people is much worse than fake goal shouts imo, but at least you got the little bit of attention that you crave so much.

              Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Why not Botman gets benched? He has just returned from a long injury afterall.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Botman essentially played two full games in 3 days with Kelly on the bench after a long injury. Not sure that suggests Howe will change and ease Botman back into the starting 11

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Because he is a world class centre half.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          who keeps getting injured, not a world class quality...

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            "A player is fit until he is injured."

            Lateriser12. Brooklyn Bridge. March 28th 2021.

            Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Can you share the quote from Howe? I was reading the commentary of the PC and must have missed it.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Virgin has exaggerated his interpretation of the quote...

        Eddie Howe on Dan Burn:

        "Dan has been very, very good this season. He always shows the spirit that we need. He knows what it means to represent the football club. He conducts himself in a brilliant way both on and off the pitch. He's been the model of consistency and he has been someone we can rely on. You need players like that."

        https://x.com/NUFC/status/1877655119707120046?t=6rq3irg_GWk2Oc9uFSCl_w&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Recently in a presser Howe was specifically asked about the CB situation. At least two questions were about playing two left footed CBs because it's rare. At no point did he mention Burn at LB.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          52 mins ago

          You need to watch all of his press conferences in full from the last 10 days. That doesn't scratch the surface.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            So Howe didn't explicitly state Burn is player of the season in today's presser then...

            Come on, aren't you always complaining about posting all the correct/accurate information from pressers

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              He wholeheartedly agrees with the premise of the question with his answer. If you want even more profuse praise of Burn from Howe, watch his post/pre match pressers from the last 10 days. I don't have the words to describe how extreme the praise is.

              Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I agree with you that it was silly in the article that Burn has not been mentioned at all.

      He's been one of the most consistent/best Newcastle players this season. Even Gordon in the League Cup post math interviewer called Burn out for the same reason.

      However - Hall is absolutely not in danger of losing his spot ad first choice. Maybe once in a while, but it's ridiculous to say that Burn is going to start over him at LB as the Plan A for Newcastle - and you need to drop that thinking immediately if theta what you are suggesting, Virgin.

      It's plainly obvious that Burn is not seen as a LB option. Last season he was not great at LB. Since Hall began getting starts, which was around GW30 or so last season, Burn has strictly been played as CB. (Except on one occasion where Hall was benched - if you remember he didn't have the smoothest of starts, and NEW had lots if injuries too.) Burn has not been played at LB since.

      I'm actually getting peed off that people are making the argument that Hall will be benched for Burn, as if it is going to be a reason not to get Hall. If it happens it'll be a one-off, or due to an injury.

      If you think otherwise you are deluding yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Hasnt Burn only stopped covering LB because Botman was injured though?

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I think in essence none of know. Its a nice place for Newcastle to be in. Probably (and with Trippier in the background) none of them are going to start every game going forwards

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          This is my point. No one knows. Big FPL tells Hall owners that Burn will be dropped but they don't listen to Howe's press conferences in full

          Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Seen a few folks looking to WC this GW and feels a bit tough to nail down as there are some uncertainties.

    - which Liverpool picks to go for outside of Salah?
    - Everton looking for a new manager and potentially different team setup
    - Everton/Liverpool double isn't confirmed yet
    - January transfer window
    - are there potentially higher gains with more doubles post GW30?
    - how does the early WC impact future chip strategy?

    Of course it's team dependant and may need a lot of changes but just some general thoughts on it.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yeah, all of this needs strong consideration. My thoughts are:

      - Alisson/Konate - potentially Gakpo
      - if Moyes goes back to Everton, they will be a good shout
      - 24/25 seems most likely
      - transfer window could throw a spanner in the works for sure. Have to play what’s in front of you however
      - the future doubles are likely so far away that missing out on potential points now in the hope of future gains has burned me previously
      - it will impact it massively of course. Need to have flexible but rough plans in place

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        - Alisson/Konate might be the safe options now but the landscape will probably change come 24/25 and may not be the "optimal" picks
        - assuming Moyes goes to Everton, we don't know who will be his preferred starters e.g. Young vs Patterson vs Coleman at RB
        - yup 24/25 has been predicted but like I said not confirmed

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      For me, the 24/5 DGW isn't such a big deal. I'd be pretty comfortable just going for Salah & Gakpo now with the option to add someone like Konate as a 3rd later (Trent would be the only one difficult to get to), and maybe Pickford or even ignore Everton now.

      29/30/33 looks much trickier, especially if you want to save your FH for the bigger blank in 34. Even setting aside the Haaland question, most will probably need quite a few FTs between 25-9 to shed some LIV/NEW players, and then more between 30-3 to stock back up again. Palace & Villa also have nice fixtures in the lead up so you can probably add Rogers and Sarr/Muñoz/Mateta to that too. I know I'd end up taking loads of hits there if I play an early WC so have managed to resist for now

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's the challenge with the early WC, probably fine short term but with more info on blanks and doubles later, the team may struggle if you don't have enough FTs banked or maybe not enough points gained on WC to use for hits later

        Open Controls
  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    For the next few GWs (21 - 23) which two transfers would you do for this team

    Sels Flekken

    Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko RAN Porro

    Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

    Gakpo Isak Jackson

    2FTs 0.8 ITB

    a. RAN > Hall
    b. Enzo > Amad
    c. Jackson > Solanke

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A and B

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      No point using a transfer on your 8th attacker

      If you want Amad, do Sarr to Amad then C the week after

      Open Controls
    3. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would look at your defence as there are few great combos for the next few GWs. Certainly Ait-Nouri to Hall is a great option, swapping a player with poor fixtures for an in-form defender with some of the best. Honestly can't see City keeping a clean sheet for the next 5 GWs, so there's a gamble there on an attacking return that you could switch to Robinson at Fulham and save some money (and Fulham have better fixtures).

      I'd keep attack as it is and await further news on options after the next round of fixtures.

      Open Controls
  15. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Salah's number against NFO are his worst this season. No returns, 2 points, xG 0.13, xA 0.13. If there is one fixture to go against the Salah captaincy, it is NFO away for Salah. But on the other side Salah scored 6/20 games 14 points or higher. Isak and Bruno did this one time and Palmer four times. The fear of missing out on a huge haul is just so big, with the majority probably captaining Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm not going Isak personally. GW1 still burns in the memory even now. Yes I know Schar got sent off etc...

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I wonder if folks that went with Palmer over Salah in GW19 are more inclined to play it safe with Salah this GW.

      Open Controls
    3. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      I’m going Palmer

      As you suggest, NFO have a play style that doesn’t suit Liverpool to play against. Liverpool love to transition quickly which creates space for the front line, but NFO don’t play possession based football so those opportunities will be less.

      Salah can still score and haul, but the game will likely be low scoring

      Open Controls
  16. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    It’s a bit cold

    Any chance these cup games get cancelled?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Some games taking place in lower grounds have a chance of being postponed

      Open Controls
      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Someone think of the millionaire players

        Open Controls
  17. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Diaz to
    A)Gordon
    B)Bruno

    First to 3 wins

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B x3 if you get Gordon also

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I have Gordon already so looking at doing B. It’s a tough decision to get only one this coming gw, Newcastle are the form team but Saints are awful

      Open Controls
  18. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do with this lot? 1FT, 0.5itb

    Henderson
    TAA Saliba Hall
    Salah Palmer Jota Sarr
    Isak Watkins Jackson

    Cahill Enzo Harwood O’Shea

    Open Controls
  19. mookie
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Did anyone look into the type of chances Jackson has been getting since Enzo is playing more advanced vs. before? I'm just too lazy to do it myself.

    Open Controls
  20. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Captain:

    A. Isak
    B. Salah
    C. Palmer
    D. Amad (lol)

    Open Controls
    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I'm going with Isak myself.. Amad is no joke bro, SOU is the joke.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm really tempted by Amad, but it's a big risk to take

        Open Controls
  21. Black Knights
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/10/isak-quansah-pope-the-latest-fpl-team-news-ahead-of-the-fa-cup

    Open Controls
  22. Óró Sé…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can anyone clue me in on Newcastle’s keeper situation…

    I have a keeper issue this week (Kepa) and thinking of bringing in Dubravka (and keeping Kepa).

    Is he a good pick for the next 4/5 weeks? What’s happening with Pope?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think any of them are good picks for that long. Pope closing in on a return (see above / new article). Dubravka seemed to say goodbye last game but apparently it's not a done deal. Vlachodimos would presumably fill any gap between Dubs leaving & Pope's recovery. I'm only interested in essentially a one game punt on a cheap Vlach/Dub for BB22, potentially.

      Open Controls
  23. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    A'noon all. GTG? Roll FT? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Hendo (Fab)
    Gab - Robinson - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Enzo - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak (c)

    Subs - Kerkez, Greaves, Ui-Jo

    Ta

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.