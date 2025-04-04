144
Rate My Team April 4

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Bench who from each?

    A) Munoz/Gvardiol/Kerkez
    B) Mateta/Sarr/Savinho

    Team for reference:

    Raya
    Trippier Munoz Kerkez
    Salah Palmer Sarr Murphy
    Isak Marmoush Mateta
    Martinez / Savinho Gvardiol Gabriel*

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kerkez and sav

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    What do you think is more likely?
    A) West Ham beating or tie to Brentford at home
    B) Palace beating Brighton at home

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      B - Brighton fanbase seems very pessimistic of their chances this game.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      A is Bournemouth though??? A for me

      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sorry yes Bournemouth

  3. thetonyclifton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Current team:

    Raya, Kepa
    Virgil, Gvardiol, Munoz, Burn, Konsa
    Murphy, Salah(C), Saka, Sarr, Kluivert
    Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

    Who to bench? Kepa, Konsa, Kluivert but who else?

    Context I am top of my leagues with almost identical teams and I have better chips left (AM, BB and Free hit). I have AM active on Frank for this week with a move to less puntier doubles planned unless I think Brentford can beat Arsenal in between their 2 Real Madrid games. Waiting on how Brentford do against Chelsea and how Arsenal fair without Gabriel and against Madrid.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gvardiol

    2. Haul or Nothing
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gvardiol

  4. gemmalmr92
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who to bench this week? Currently on Gvardiol & N. WIilliams:

    Munoz (BHA H)
    VVD (FUL A)
    Cucurella (BRE A)
    Gvardiol (MUN A)
    Williams (AVL A)

    1. Haul or Nothing
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeh think Gv an Wl is right

  5. BusbySwede
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Chasing the ML-leader by 40 points, he did WC last gw and have a very template WC so we would have very similar teams (I'm on WC this gw) so would appreciate some thoughts on differential players that can make up some points.

    He's team:
    Raya, Martinez
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Munoz, Burn, Konsa
    Salah, Saka, Sarr, Murphy, Semenyo
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    I think both of us will BB in gw33 and FH in gw34.
    I predict he will do the sideway move Gabriel -> Saliba as his FT this gw.
    Also guessing he will do Semenyo to Rogers later.

    Any shouts on some differentials?
    VVD, Savinho, Eze, Rashford? Others?

    1. Haul or Nothing
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford, Livramento

  6. Haul or Nothing
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    who to bench?

    A: Mateta
    B: Rashford
    C: Bruno

  7. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best option for AM this gameweek? Howe, Slot, or who?

  8. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Raya Henderson
    Saliba Gvardiol Schar Livramento Konsa
    Salah Saka Rashford Rogers Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    A Rogers & Livramento
    B Murphy & defender up to 5.3m

