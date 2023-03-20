Never miss your favourite Fantasy Football Scout article again!

There’s a new feature on your Fantasy Football Scout profile page. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications’, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications’ has been added.

There is a choice of 17 article categories to choose from. Check the categories you are interested in and when an article in that category is published, you’ll receive an email letting you know.

From our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) focused team news and match reports to tackling the burning questions ahead of each deadline, our award-winning editorial team work tirelessly to bring you the most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

ARTICLE CATEGORIES

Members

This includes all articles and video content for Premium Members.

Captain Sensible

An in-depth look at the runners and riders for the armband each Gameweek, which may help with your transfer decisions too.

Rate My Team Surgery

Ask our resident five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman your Fantasy dilemmas ahead of the deadline.

Scout Picks/Scout Picks – Bus Team/Scout Squad

Find out which players our Scout panel think will fare best in the upcoming round of fixtures.

Watchlist

A look at the best medium-term transfer targets in FPL.

Scout Notes

Our FPL-focused match reports covering tactics, manager quotes and talking points.

Scout Reports

Team and player profiles to help identify those who could benefit in FPL.

Spot the Differential

Low-owned players who could give you an edge over your rivals.

Team News

Key manager quotes from the press conferences and interviews ahead of the deadline.

Team Reveals

Find out which moves prominent and successful Fantasy managers are making.

Pro Pundits

From talking points to game mechanics, our resident Pro Pundits provide pearls of Fantasy wisdom.

Champions League

All our UEFA Champions League Fantasy content.

Community

The latest offerings from our community including ‘The Great and The Good’ series.

Competitions

This covers community competitions like the Scout mini-leagues, community tournaments, the FFS Cups and our Head-to-Head Leagues.

Video

All our video content from the Scoutcast to Team News and everything in between.

RSS FEEDS

For those of you who are slightly more old-school, we also provide RSS feeds. Essentially, with RSS, instead of having to go to a website to check for the latest articles, you can subscribe to the RSS feed and be notified whenever there’s something new. You can add a feed for the whole website to your RSS Reader, or select individual categories or even article tags.

For all new content use https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/feed/

To never miss a Scout Picks article use https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/category/scout-picks/feed/

Or, to read all our FPL content, use https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/tag/fantasy-premier-league/feed/

Another benefit of using an RSS reader is that you can include feeds from several websites. So, for instance, you could add the feed for our sister site https://fantasyfootballcommunity.com/feed/ to receive notifications of all their articles too.

If you have any questions please get in touch or leave a comment below this article.