Scout Picks - Bus Team March 20

FPL Gameweek 29 early Scout Picks: Man Utd and Brighton triple-ups

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

We have a large pool of Double Gameweek players to choose from this week, who will no doubt form the backbone of our Scout Picks.

So, we start with the Manchester United options who are likely to make the cut. The in-form Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) has got 12 attacking returns in 11 post-World Cup matches, a period in which no FPL asset has more points. It’s worth noting he has withdrawn from the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine after picking up a knock, so his fitness will need to be monitored. Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) also seems like a no-brainer. The Portuguese has a habit of showing up in Double Gameweeks, with a combined 31 points served up across his last two. Luke Shaw (£5.2m) also has a good shout for inclusion this week despite Casemiro’s (£4.9m) absence, as Man Utd face Newcastle United and Brentford. The latter have conceded 143 crosses from their right flank since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, more than any other side.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton and Hove Albion are flying. From his appointment onwards (Gameweek 9), they are averaging 1.84 goals per game in the Premier League and are comfortably out-creating their opponents (32.31 xG, 23.52 xGC). In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.1m) are all tussling for our investment, with the former two preferred at this early stage. Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) is due to play twice in Australia during the international break, so Jason Steele (£3.9m) – who has thrived after taking over from Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) – and Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) are probably the securest representatives from a Brighton defence that has kept four clean sheets in eight matches.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 28, Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), ended on just one point v Everton, but there was plenty of encouragement for his new owners: he had a share of set plays again and no player created more chances (four) at Stamford Bridge. Let’s not forget Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) and Reece James (5.8m), either: the latter won the late penalty that Kai Havertz (£7.6m) converted, although the Saturday-Tuesday turnaround surely favours Chilwell, who is further down the line fitness wise, having started five Premier League games in a row.

It’s a fair bet to assume Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) and James Maddison (£8.2m) will worm their way into the Scout Picks, too. Leicester City’s double-header looks particularly tasty: since the restart, managerless Crystal Palace and Aston Villa rank joint-14th/20th respectively for big chances conceded.

Away from the Double Gameweeks clubs, Erling Haaland (£12.0m) is the standout pick. The Norwegian netted yet another hat-trick in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley, and now faces a leaky Liverpool side who have struggled on the road all season. The Reds have played 13 away matches in the Premier League and beaten just three opponents. In that time, they have given up lots of chances and sit 15th for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC).

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is this good enough bench to play the BB chip?

    Steele
    White
    Pinnock
    Odegaard

    I'd be bringing in Steele to replace Ward for a hit.

    
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yep

      
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably. But it's not the greatest bench.

      
  2. Kingy109
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Schar Estu Zin Henry
    Mitoma March Maddison Saka Odegaard
    Toney Watkins Kane

    I couldn't own a Man Utd player and sleep at night so no Bruno Rashford Shaw. Especially Bruno.

    Planning on BB this week with Salah for Odegaard and FH 34 not 32 so he'd be for the long term. Would mean losing Kane (before Bournemouth) or Maddison for Andreas (also before Bournemouth) to bring back Haaland next week.

    BB would be Raya Zin Saka Kane. Good plan or lunacy?

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 mins ago

      Missing inform Rashford - is it a club v Manchester united thing?

      Seriously United are not the same without Casemiro so do understand who suspended until 15 Apr.

      I will be playing at least one United player in Rashford

      Bruno recent reaction I have now dropped interested as cannot trust his attitude,
      Shaw undecided for GW29 DGW but good fixtures in GW30/GW31

      
  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Odegaard to Mac Allister for a hit for GW29 only?

    
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      No. Your plan above is the same as mine btw, and I think Ode at home to Leeds is too good to lose for a hit

      
  4. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I know Saka —> Bruno isn't advised at the moment but is it worth it in this case, if it allows me to get 12 DGWers for BB AND saves enough ITB to do Toney/Watkins —> Haaland the week after?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Mee - Estupinan - Henry
    Maddison - Rashford - Mitoma
    Kane - Toney - Watkins

    (Steele) (Saka - Martinelli -Zinchenko) - £6.0 ITB

    Cheers!

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yeah I'm also weighing that one up. But I'm unlikely to want to sell Saka. In the end, Kane will get sold for Haaland imo.

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I'm currently on this idea. Haaland or Brighton/Newcastle doubler captain in 31 over Kane

        
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        You'll need to do Toney to Haaland when he gets his YC.

        
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          It'll be Toney > Isak if he gets booked.

          
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I would rather have Saka for one game then Bruno's two. United's attack is far from impressive especially if you watched yesterday's game

      
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This, same goes for Martinelli

        
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Could possibly be worth it as Arsenal have tough games between gw30 and 35 (apart from gw32 when many will use the FH chip anyway).

      Have a similar dilemma myself on doing the Saka to Bruno move and going with 12/13 dgw for BB29

      
    4. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      Nope

      Casemiro missing United are not the same as the unbeaten team,
      Rashford if fit yes

      
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Potential Newcastle Brighton DGW31:
    - based on United progress in EL as no other slots available after 31
    - 5 away games in a row if Brighton get double
    - TV fixtures released on Thurs 23rd and 30th March should hopefully make clear DGW34 and 37.

    Info taken from Planet FPL podcast

    
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Folks that are looking to move a good SGWer to a good DGWer for free is likely an OK move to make. However when involves a - 4 it makes tough to assess unless it's for captaincy

    Need to factor in how many GWs you plan to keep, how it affects your overall team and chip strategy

    
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Martinelli > Bruno or Maddison for free?

    Maddison allows me to do Toney > Haaland in 30 instead of Kane > Haaland.

    
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would rather keep Martinelli mate

      
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seems sensible but with Liverpool in GW30 I think it's worth losing one of the Arsenal mids for the extra fixture in 29 and better GW30.

        I'm very likely to sell one of Martinelli or Saka this week.

        
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wouldn’t ship martinelli tbh

      But out of the two, defo Bruno

      
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Similar choices for me. Maddison has the better fixtures but who knows what Leicester turns up on the day?

      I might keep Arsenal assets.

      
    4. Bluetiger1
      just now

      No

      Keep Martinelli

      
  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Was planning to use my ft for Zinch > Shaw, but the Ward situation means I'll bring in Iversen. Would you still BB this? And maybe take a hit for Shaw?

    Raya Iversen
    Mee Tripps Estup Zinch Chilly
    MacA Mitoma Saka Rashford Maddy
    Watkins Kane Toney

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      BB

      Squad GTG already showing 12 DGW players
      Take a hit for Shaw

      
  9. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Happy with my BB team bar the inevitable IB injuries also have plenty ITB for Toney to Haaland the following week.

    KEPA
    TRIPPIER SHAW ESTUPIAN MINGS
    RASHFORD(C) MADDISON MARCH MITOMA(VC)
    TONEY WATKINS
    RAYA Kane Saka Gabriel

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      GTG

      
  10. gomez123
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    This good enough for BB gw29? Raya/Zincenko/Saka/Kane
    Y/N

    
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes.

      
    2. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      
  11. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Playing around with FPL team planning my transfers to GW38.(I know lots can happen and plans will change) Looks like I am going -8 in GW29: Kane, Martinelli and Zinchenko to Isak, Fernandez and Shaw. Only keep Saka as single GW player, will probably go for Salah in GW31. Toney for Håland in GW30. Have enough for Robertson and Stones in before DGW34.

    -8 to lose Kane, Martinelli and Zinchenko in GW29 can’t go wrong. Can it?

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't like that -8 much at all.

      
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Its a DGW. Look at it like -4……..

        
        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          And I can blame Andy if it ends in tears.

          
  12. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any advice folks?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw, Trippier, Estupinan (Tarkowski, Patterson)
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland (Greenwood)

    1ft. 1.1itb. No bench boost.

    A) Roll the transfer
    B) Kane to Watkins/Isaacs
    C) B + Martinelli to Fernandes (-4)

    
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      just now

      *Isak

      
  13. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    would you take out Mee for a hit?

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      No

      

