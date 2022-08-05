1892
Scout Picks August 5

FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks: Five in defence, Kane over Haaland

1,892 Comments
The votes are in and most of the press conferences have been watched: now we can choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 1 ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints and injury updates from the pre-match pressers are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 5-3-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes.

Our Scout Picks bench was previously made of players not just serving as bench fodder or to make the budget up to £100m but rather to give some alternative, viable options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

However, the people have (just about) spoken – and we will indeed be price-capping our substitutes, too.

Given that we’ve opted for a 5-3-2 this week, that decreases our starting budget to £82.5m, as £17.5m is now the minimum that one goalkeeper, two midfielders and one forward can buy.

GOALKEEPER

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

Nick Pope (£5.0m), nominated by three of our Scout Squad panel, gets the nod between the posts this week. While last season’s form could end up being this season’s chip paper, there’s not a great deal else we can go on until we’ve seen a ball kicked in 2022/23 – and Newcastle did finish the last campaign with four clean sheets in their last seven home fixtures. Improvements in the Magpies’ underlying defensive numbers under Eddie Howe are worthy of note, too, and the Tynesiders have further bolstered their backline with the acquisition of not just Pope but also Sven Botman (£4.5m).

DEFENDERS

 

1,892 Comments Post a Comment
  1. smithac28
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    Change of heart. Thoughts please;

    Sanchez
    TAA, Walker, Trippier, Dalot
    Salah, Rashford, Bailey
    Kane, Haaland, Jesus
    Sub - Ward, Neco, Neto, Andreas

    Maybe Neto for Dalot?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      oof. so much money up front!

      Open Controls
  2. mz1405
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Mount or Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. wot u lookin at
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Diaz

        Open Controls
    • Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      Eriksen expected to start for United?

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 42 mins ago

        Much better pick than Rashford imo

        Open Controls
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Nah, Rashford will be their 6.5 lone striker. Insane value.

        Open Controls
    • Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Anybody picking Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 39 mins ago

        Can't pick him or Mahrez

        Open Controls
    • tryf88
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      What's the cons on Kane vs Haaland? Safer choice is Kane but afraid that Haaland could explode and move out of price range..

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. fredbinney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        I'm prob swapping Kane for Haarland after week 1, Spurs have the easier opening fixture but City can clean up weeks 2-10 after that.

        Open Controls
      3. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Haaland playing time is the concern. He's injury prone and could see rotation. Kane will play every minute when fit

        Open Controls
    • Tripleh123
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      a) Diaz+ Cash+ Trippier

      b) Robertson+ James+ Bailey

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      Need a better starter for GW1 other than Trippier. Thinking of getting either Dier, Gabriel, Zinchenko or Dogherty?

      Thoughts? Already have TAA, Cancelo, Cash and N Williams.

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        Prefer Trippier, Doherty unlikely to start

        Open Controls
    • mz1405
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        is it a good idea to get both TAA and Robbo or only TAA

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 16 mins ago

          both

          Open Controls
      • TheJoker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        A).Ederson/Trippier/Neto
        B).Raya/Robertson/Josh Da Silva

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 8 mins ago

          A for balance

          Open Controls
      • JohannaAdams10
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        Last decision:

        A) Cancelo and Bailey

        B) Diaz and Martinelli

        Open Controls
      • mz1405
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          A) Mount and Mitro
          B) Ward Prowse and Jesus

          Open Controls
        • TheJoker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 38 mins ago

          A).Ederson, Perisic, Mahrez, Martinelli B).Raya, Patterson, KDB, Andreas
          A is of course more balanced but B includes KDB and City have really good fixtures in the beginning of the season. Is he worth it or not? Please let me know guys.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.