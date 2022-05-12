The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 37

There are selection dilemmas to be discussed across the park as the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 37 are debated by our regular panel.

Our Squad Squad crew have given universal support to nine players this week, seven of which have two fixtures in this final Double Gameweek of the campaign.

There is still plenty of support for the ‘single’ Gameweekers, however, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool assets particularly fancied.

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 37

AZ SAM TOM NEALE GK Jordan Pickford Emiliano Martinez Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford Emiliano Martinez Kasper Schmeichel Kasper Schmeichel Kasper Schmeichel Kasper Schmeichel Jose Sa Jose Sa Nick Pope DEF Lucas Digne Lucas Digne Matthew Cash Lucas Digne Andrew Robertson Mason Holgate Lucas Digne Matthew Cash Joachim Andersen Trent Alexander-Arnold Andrew Robertson Andrew Robertson Reece James Ryan Sessegnon Joachim Andersen Vitalii Mykolenko James Justin Joachim Anderson Jonny Joachim Andersen MID Wilfried Zaha Son Heung-min Son Heung-min Son Heung-min James Maddison Mohamed Salah James Maddison Wilfried Zaha Son Heung-min Wilfried Zaha Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Kevin De Bruyne Francisco Trincao Wilfried Zaha Diogo Jota Leandro Trossard Anthony Gordon Anthony Gordon Leandro Trossard FWD Danny Ings Danny Ings Danny Ings Richarlison Richarlison Richarlison Richarlison Danny Ings Harry Kane Harry Kane Harry Kane Harry Kane Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy Danny Welbeck Wout Weghorst Eddie Nketiah Danny Welbeck

Most popular picks: Kasper Schmeichel, Lucas Digne, Joachim Andersen, Son Heung-min, Wilfried Zaha, Danny Ings, Richarlison, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane (four), Jordan Pickford, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah (three)

AZ SAID…

My confidence is a bit shot after a brutal Gameweek 37 which sees me currently sitting on just 45 points, while others (like Tom…) are over 100 points ahead of me. Ouch.

But I’ll dust myself off for the Scout Squad, which adds an interesting-looking Double Gameweek into the mix before the chaos of the final day of the season.

I’ve gone hard on the teams with two fixtures throughout my picks, despite Aston Villa and Everton players largely disappointing in their Gameweek 36 audition. A win for Everton will surely see them safe for another season, and with back-to-back-home games, Jordan Pickford and Richarlison look the stand-out options from the Toffees. Seven saves for Pickford against Leicester and zero against Watford tell two different stories of their Gameweek 36 fixtures but it shows that he has different strings to his bow when it comes to FPL points. Richarlison disappointed but he nevertheless has an encouraging four goals in his last three matches at home.

For Crystal Palace, doubts around the goalkeeper situation make their slightly “unsexy” defenders the best route into potential clean sheet points. Over the season, Palace sit fourth for minutes per non-penalty expected goal conceded (NPxGC), below only Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City – highlighting the stellar work that Patrick Vieira has done there. I wouldn’t expect too many attacking returns from their defenders but Joachim Andersen looks the most likely, with two assists in the last six Gameweeks.

It’s Wilfried Zaha I really like the look of for Palace, however, and he seems a shrewd investment whether you’re on a Free Hit or using a transfer (he plays Manchester United next). The fact he’s on penalties and Vieira has hinted at a central striking role means he could be a key differential: he has just 0.7% ownership in the top 10k at the time of writing.

Touching on Villa, a small knock to Ollie Watkins pushes Danny Ings further into the reckoning as my forward of choice this week. Over the last six Gameweeks, only Michail Antonio and Gabriel Jesus can better Ings’ rate of non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, one every 117.4 minutes). With two goals and an assist in his last three starts, he is another fantastic differential with just 0.09% (!) ownership in the top 10k.

If you’re not overly enamoured by the doublers, I’ve doubled up with in-form Brighton players who play a beleaguered Leeds site. Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck have been in great form over the last month, sharing 58 points between them over the last three Gameweeks. It would also be amiss of me not to mention the likes of Son Heung-min and Kevin De Bruyne, who have been making every attempt to dismantle my season and show no signs of letting up.

SAM SAID…

Gameweek 37 is the last Double Gameweek of the season and therefore the final opportunity to exploit the potential additional minutes. However, unlike in Gameweek 36, where it made sense to put out a full team of Double Gameweek players, Gameweek 37 has some attractive fixtures for the ‘single’ Gameweek teams, too.

Both Emiliano Martinez and Kasper Schmeichel will play twice in Double Gameweek 37 and are obvious selections but whilst Jose Sa doesn’t have a Double Gameweek, he does have an attractive fixture against Norwich. The Canaries haven’t scored in their last four Premier League matches, which bodes well for a clean sheet for Sa in Gameweek 37, and they are the most profligate team in the division in 2021/22, which could give the Wolves shot-stopper the chance to supplement his shut-out with save points – as happened with Schmeichel on Wednesday.

Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate and Ryan Sessegnon all returned attacking points in Gameweek 36, while Joachim Anderson was part of a Crystal Palace backline that kept its sixth clean sheet in 12 matches. Digne, Holgate and Anderson also have the benefit of two fixtures in Gameweek 37.

Digne is top for chances created amongst defenders since Gameweek 35 and is second for crosses amongst the Fantasy defenders who play twice in Gameweek 37. Aston Villa face Burnley and Palace in Gameweek 37, two clubs they had all but secured clean sheets against in the reverse fixtures only for last-gasp consolations to blemish their record.

With Sergio Reguilon ruled out until the end of the season, Sessegnon looks set to play in the all-important left wing-back position against Burnley on Sunday. The defender registered an assist against Liverpool in Gameweek 36 and were it not for an unlucky deflection, could have had the clean sheet points, too. Only the top two have kept more shut-outs than Spurs in the Antonio Conte era.

In the last eight Gameweeks, meanwhile, Anderson has returned five clean sheets, two assists and 45 FPL points – that points tally is better than what Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aymeric Laporte have delivered in that time.

Son Heung-min‘s form, as well as his quest for the Golden Boot, sees him included at the top of my midfielders’ long-list, even though Spurs only have a single Gameweek. The Lilywhites face a Burnley defence that could be without both first-choice central defenders, if both Ben Mee and James Tarkowski are ruled out. Son’s goal against Liverpool was his ninth in his last seven appearances and he has averaged 11.43 points per match in that period. The South Korean winger also has a good record against Burnley, returning three double-digit hauls in the last four matches against the Clarets, averaging nine points per game.

With eight goals in his last 13 matches in the Premier League, Wilfried Zaha also looks like an excellent option for the weekend. His recent form is more impressive: in his last six matches, the midfielder has had 19 shots, 11 of which have been on target. In addition, he has also created 11 chances for his teammates. Zaha is also on penalty-taking duty and has stepped up for seven spot-kicks this season, a total which is joint-top across the league.

Up top, I have selected four Double Gameweek forwards in the shape of Danny Ings, Richarlison, Jamie Vardy and Wout Weghorst.

Ings has now returned in back-to-back Gameweeks, taking his tally to seven attacking returns in eight matches, and Burnley will potentially be lacking in defensive personnel. Speaking of the Clarets, Weghorst’s attacking numbers have improved dramatically since the dismissal of Sean Dyche. The forward has had 12 goal attempts in the five matches he has played since Gameweek 33. Prior to this, he had managed 15 goal attempts in the previous 12 fixtures.

Jamie Vardy is a slightly risky pick as the forward may not be able to play 90 minutes in both Gameweek 37 matches after his recent return from injury. However, his brace in Gameweek 36 shows he has refound some form, and he could be an explosive selection given that Watford and Southampton are to come in the final two Gameweeks.

TOM SAID…

A number of Aston Villa players have claims for inclusion in Double Gameweek 37 but with doubts around the fitness of Ollie Watkins – at least at the time of writing – I’ve opted for Matthew Cash, Lucas Digne and Danny Ings as my chosen trio. The reason for that defensive double-up over say, a Philippe Coutinho or Emiliano Buendia in midfield, is that Villa offer far more of a threat in the final third with two number nines on the pitch, something Steven Gerrard touched on earlier this week. Take Watkins out of the equation, and the points potential of our attacking full-backs goes up a notch, in my opinion. That being said, if Watkins is passed fit by Gerrard in Friday’s press conference, I’d happily include him ahead of one of the defenders.

Many of us will also be going heavy on Everton this week and I’m no different, both with this long-list and my own Free Hit team. Jordan Pickford, on a run of 22 points in his last three starts, gets the nod in goal while Vitalli Mykolenko is unlucky to miss out in defence. However, I’ve plumped for Anthony Gordon, with a surprising lack of sub-£6.5m midfielders elsewhere taking my fancy. The youngster’s final ball let him down when it mattered at Watford in midweek, but only Richarlison has registered more shots since the Toffees’ recent system change, and it does feel like they’ll be relying on his creativity to break down two tricky opponents in Double Gameweek 37.

I’ve gone with James Maddison and Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, meanwhile. Fitness is the main drawback – can they string together successive starts? – but both looked sharp against Norwich City in midweek, while the Wednesday-Sunday-Thursday turnaround in Gameweeks 36-37 feels generous. I’ve also included the rotation-proof Kasper Schmeichel, with Watford scoring just three goals in their last seven matches under Roy Hodgson.

Rotation could also be an issue at Crystal Palace, but Wilfried Zaha should be good for two starts. The penalty-taking winger has got eight goals in 13 matches and ranks second amongst all midfielders for shots in the box over the last six matches. Joachim Andersen is also included, although with Vicente Guaita and Marc Guehi possibly injured, his place in the above list is more at risk than others.

Elsewhere, an in-form Kevin De Bruyne is hard to leave out, but where does he fit in given the appeal of other premiums Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah? You could perhaps make a case for the Belgian over the latter, with cut-price midfielder Diogo Jota offering an alternative route into Liverpool’s attack depending on FA Cup minutes, which is something I’ll be mulling over in my own Free Hit team prior to Sunday’s deadline.

NEALE SAID…

I don’t see massive points potential this week among the Double Gameweekers, not as we had in the round just gone. The spectre of rotation looms large at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, for starters, while Burnley and Leicester City both have trips to ‘big six’ clubs as part of their double-headers. Everton, meanwhile, are up against two teams who are among the top five Premier League sides in the ‘last 10 matches’ form table.

I’m activating the Free Hit chip this week and my own current draft contains an almost even split of players in action twice versus those with just the one fixture.

A double-up of the Aston Villa defence is something I’m carefully considering, given that a Gerrard-led Villans side have won 10 of their 15 matches against teams currently ninth or lower in the table, keeping eight clean sheets along the way. Lucas Digne and Matty Cash will be tussling for inclusion if there is just the one spot (I like Zophar’s analogy of Digne being the Reece James to Cash’s Marcos Alonso), with the Frenchman narrowly getting my vote due to a share of set-piece duties and the fact he has been noticeably higher up the pitch than his opposite wing-back. In fact, across the two Gameweek 36 matches, Digne recorded over twice as many final-third touches as Cash.

A more advanced Vitalli Mykolenko, now playing at wing-back and fond of a pop at goal from distance, and the in-form Jordan Pickford are meanwhile both tempting routes into the Everton backline, who have kept clean sheets in four of their seven home fixtures under Frank Lampard.

I’ve overlooked midfield assets from Villa, Leicester and Everton (along with Burnley, who barely feature at all). Philippe Coutinho now has a threat to his once-secure starts and has looked flat in recent weeks, while recurring fitness niggles seem to follow James Maddison around and I’m not prepared to double up on an Everton attack that has created fewer big chances than all 19 other Premier League sides since Lampard took charge.

Wilfried Zaha makes the cut, however: eight goals have arrived since his return from AFCON and while spot-kicks account for four of those strikes (three scored plus a converted rebound), the only midfielder to have had more shots in the box than the Eagles’ talisman in that time is Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s Egyptian gets the nod again this week (surely he won’t be benched again in Gameweek 37… right?) and I’ve left a mid-price-shaped hole open, currently filled by Diogo Jota, for a second Reds attacker to occupy once the FA Cup final minutes are logged. Southampton are in desperate shape at present, limping towards the finish line, and they have conceded more goals, xG and big chances since Gameweek 28 than any other club. Andrew Robertson is also a defensive placeholder for that Saints game.

Sticking with the single Gameweekers, the Brighton double-up of Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck will probably require more explanation than the pairing of Spurs’ Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. The Albion duo have 11 attacking returns between them in the last five Gameweeks, with Welbeck and Trossard joint-seventh and joint-10th respectively for non-penalty xGI over that time. The Belgian is my preferred pick of the two as he’ll also be up against a Leeds side without a right-back following Luke Ayling‘s season-ending dismissal.

Trossard is my only Belgian representative as I’ve overlooked Kevin De Bruyne, who did wonders for my own team last night. Had we not had a price cap on the fifth midfield slot in Scout Squad, he’d have been in there, as he has accumulated more FPL points than any player since that season-turning Leeds game in December. I’m not at ease with omitting De Bruyne but I’m more content to do so with the City backline, who are ravaged by injury heading into a potentially tricky trip to east London.

