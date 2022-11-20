Fantasy Football Scout wins ‘best editorial’ at Football Content Awards

Fantasy Football Scout has been voted as the ‘best editorial’ in Fantasy Football for 2022.

Scout scooped the accolade at the Football Content Awards, which took place at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester last week.

The competition in our category was fierce with All About FPL, Big Man Bakar, Draft Society, Fantasy Football Hub and FPL Harry all nominated.

However, Scout took home the coveted Gold award for the third year running.

Three in a row 🤩



Thank you to all those who took the time to vote for us!



We are so grateful to our followers and members, without you this wouldn't be possible 💚



🎉 Huge congratulations to @SkontoRigga, @FPLCruyff74, @marcjoblingfpl and the entire Editorial team! pic.twitter.com/qLHuQ2vz8P November 16, 2022

We’d also like to congratulate FPL BlackBox for their fully deserved win in the ‘best creator‘ category, plus Let’s Talk FPL who received the silver award.

To cap off a memorable night, FPL Focal also picked up the silver award for ‘best new content creator‘.

But, most importantly, we are hugely grateful for the ongoing support and interest (not to mention votes!) from our readers, viewers and listeners, who have for years helped us maintain our position as the number one resource for Fantasy Football.

We would not be where we are now without you, and we cannot thank you enough.

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.