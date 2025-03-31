227
Captain Sensible March 31

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers welcome the returning heavyweight captain Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in an open armband conversation ahead of Gameweek 30.

In a classic case of risk versus return, Liverpool’s highly owned talisman faces tough competition. Manchester City and Chelsea boast strong home fixtures against Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:15 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah is at the summit of our captain poll after a brief hiatus caused by Liverpool’s involvement in the EFL Cup final.

He is a safe pair of hands in a topsy-turvy week for the armband, with superlatives barely scratching the surface of the Egyptian’s output this season.

With 44 attacking returns – 20 more than the nearest challenger – Salah has obliterated the Fantasy record total before the season’s copybook ink has dried. The right-winger has so far secured just over 40% of the vote ahead of Everton’s visit to Anfield but that figure is rising.

That’s because Erling Haaland (£14.8m) limped out of Man City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth. The Norwegian came off around the 60th minute after a heavy impact and jarring of his foot in the turf. He left the stadium sporting a protective boot and crutches.

His potential absence is a bitter blow for managers who moved early on the centre-forward ahead of facing Leicester.

Before this, Haaland was a close second in the poll but that approximate three-tenths is trending downward.

Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) is now in third place with a growing 7.9%, with Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

  1. Lav
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Differential (c)? On a -4

    A. Kluivert - IPS (H)
    B. Marmoush - LEI (H)
    C. Mateta - SOU (A)

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Has to be Mamoosh

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B B B B B

  2. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Please pick 1 a) marmoush -4 b) pray wood or dango starts

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have done A

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    there s no reason for gvardiol not too start v leicester is there? unless injured of course. i cant decide between him and kerkez...

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolutely not, but then again it's Pep we are talking about here.

  4. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    A. Sels (Home to ManU) or
    B. Henderson (away to Soton) this week? Please.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      b

    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. mr_jones
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        A, im not tricked again on putting a keeper against soton and ending with a 2-pointer

  5. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gvardiol gabriel munoz
    Salah palmer mbeumo kluivert semenyo
    Isak marmoush

    Fabianski wissa colwill n.williams
    0ft
    0.8 itb have am,bb,wc,fh left

    A)wc this week to am from 31 to 33
    B)wc next week and am later

    Is A worth since I have good team this week?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      b

    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    mateta or evanilson? on wc. cheers

    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mateta for me. Has 2 doubles and Bournemouth fixtures turn after West Ham

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        he didnt seem at ease with his mask though...thank you

        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yes I thought that but first game back I suppose. Can’t look by him, Marmoush and Isak. Watkins the next in line for me but cost a lot more then Mateta.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            thanks again. if only we knew for sure if palace also has a dgw 33...i could always pick evanilson this week and sell for mateta gw32.

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mateta.

  7. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Spent a while thinking about WC, have activated and ended up very template. Have money for AM Emery as triple Palace blocks Glasner but don’t see better pick at the money then Eze/Sarr

    Raya, Areola
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Livramento, Munoz, X
    Salah, X, X, Kluivert, Murphy
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    1) Kerkez brought at 4.4 and bench Gabriel or N. Williams and play Gab?
    2 Risk going Saka and possibly bench him for Murphy or Palmer?

    A) Kerkez, Palmer, Sarr
    B) N. Williams, Saka, Eze

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      1 kerkez
      2 palmer

      therefore a

      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you, that’s what I’m on. Spent too long overthinking so can hopefully just leave it now haha.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      whats your plan with chips?

      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thinking Emery AM if he gets bonus and BB when fixtures look good. Or if he doesn’t BB33 and AM36-38

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          gl 🙂

          1. Bucket Man
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanks. You too.

  8. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ratevmy WC team?

    Raya
    Gabriel-Munoz-Gvardiol-Ruben
    Salah-Kluivert-Sarr
    Marmoush-Mateta-Isak

    Martinez,Trippier,Saka,Murphy

    Too strong bench???or maybe Kluivert to Rogers and bench Rogers and then start Trippier/Saka???

    Please help!

    1. mr_jones
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldnt double up City-Defense and there are plenty better options then Ruben. Would go for a forrest-defender instead.

      1. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually citys fixtures is pretty danm good,and i am chasing

  9. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Sarr Rashford
    or
    B) Eze Rogers ?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Agree B. Purely as Rogers more likely to start game IMO

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Eze seems due too. He has 2 PL goals. Last 2 seasons he got 10 and 11.

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Start Kerkez or Munoz?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Munoz probably, but look at their home and away form, play the one with better form.

    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm starting both, benching Gabriel.

      I trust Palace defence more than Bou though

      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Same with me. Out of the two. Munoz is more attacking to me so start him.

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        that s a ninja move to bench big gab...

  11. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is it just me who thinks the predictions for 33 might be wrong? Ben Crellin was wrong earlier in the season and they moved a game or games to a week he hadn't even mentioned.

    I think for the most part he will be right, but it wont be surprising to see GW33 slightly different from what's predicted.

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don't know about TV schedules and all that bureaucratic crap, but Forest-Brentford could move in 32 the way I see it.

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Too soon for it to move to 32

  12. mdm
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A. Wood (MUN)
    B. Mitoma (AVL)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wood

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mitoma

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    4. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    5. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  13. boroie
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Had planned to WC31 but with the Wood and Haaland injuries, do I just bite the bullet and WC now?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Gvardiol THB*
    Salah Kluivert Bowen Mbeumo
    Haaland* Wood* Wissa

    Jose Sa; Rogers Castagne Hall*

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do it.

      Verbrugg Sa Haaland Wood Bowen THB Castagne Hall Wissa all have to go - justifies a WC

  14. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Raya or Sels on a WC?

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raya as Arsenal are more likely to double in 33.

  15. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    How's this for a WC?

    Ederson
    Saliba, gvardiol, Gabriel
    Salah, sarr, Kluivert, saka
    Mateta, isak, mamoush

    Bench, Martinez, Rogers, Munoz, livermento

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      It’s good - not a fan of Ederson though. City don’t keep clean sheets

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Mmmmm, I'm hopen that changes for the run in lol can't thank off another keeper

    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      I wouldnt double up on City defence so i'd move Ederson out. Rest looks good.

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        What other keeper is there

        1. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          I would go for Sels or Raya. Personally i prefer Sels. Fixtures say Raya.

          1. Bring back ole
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I already have 3 arsenal players, I'd drop saliba suppose,

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Yes, cheaper attacking defs like Kerkez

        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Raya

        3. Snoopydog
            2 mins ago

            Why not go Raya (still gives you double Ars defence) and swap Saliba out for cheaper defender (eg Kerkez?)... or could swap Ederson for Pope if you want to have an alternative DGW keeper (would give you 3x Newcastle).

            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Pope as to be number 1 surly

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      WC:
      A. Alisson & Timber
      B. Raya & Konate +0.5m

      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        B. Ben White back in contention too so may challenge Timber for game time.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          This is true, though isn’t Calafrori injured?

          1. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            but Timber and White are both very versatile. We don't think, they fit in the same squad?

          2. Bucket Man
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think I like B more anyway really. Saves money and not much between the two.

            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks

            2. mr_jones
              • 6 Years
              just now

              looks like i need to overthink timber in my wc-team again

    4. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Which one would you have?

      Two Palace players + Glasner

      or

      Two Newcastle players + Howe

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Glasner

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Table bonus

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          table bonus just feels so random though.

      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        not sure yet but howe feels a safer bet. just cant see palace winning away at newcastle or city.

      4. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Same issue here, i like the 3 palace players more so leaning Howe for 2 weeks then Artete/Pep but that potential table bonus for Glasner is tempting.

        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’m thinking Emery or do BB if no bonus for him. The triple Palace this week looks great. And Murphy and Livramento/Burn have great value. Don’t see a better alternative to Sarr/Eze at there price and want Mateta and Munoz as well.

      5. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Palace

    5. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I still have WC, BB, FH, and AM left.

      Does holding the AM chip for GW35 or later make sense so that I can WC now and use BB in DGW32/DGW33 which are mostly confirmed?

      Or should I use AM from GW31 to GW33 for Glasner? And BB in DGW36?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Priorities utilising the chip with the highest ceiling

        Open Controls
        1. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Glasner scoring more than a Palace midfielder or not is what I am worried about. 3 Palace players vs 2 Palace players + Glasner for the DGWs is what confounding me at the moment.

          1. Zladan
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            31Howe 32 Howe 33 Pep is the play. Newcastle midfielders are overhyped. Isak Burn/Livra the worthwhile picks. City only really have Gvardiol Marmoush, so why not get their managers to triple up in their respective doubles.

            1. Messiah Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Need to keep budget for Howe and Pep then

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        am wondering the same...bb for 32 or 33 just dont feel great...

    6. Jar Jar Winks
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Surely you’d go emery am first before glasner in gw31

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        emery a good shout.

      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sure, but that blocks you from BB in 33.

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          The way the doubles fell, BB in 33 isn’t any better than any other week really given you can max have 12 doublers… and I doubt you’d even want that. Just pick the best remaining week where the XV is good - like GW35

    7. boroie
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Out of the loop here so apologies for asking what probably are much discussed questions but…

      So after the FA Cup games;

      1) Are we still expecting GW33 to be the biggest DGW?

      2) Who are we expecting to double in GW33?

      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        !) Yes
        2) High chance: Arsenal, Palace, Villa, City. Low chance: Forest, Brentford.

      2. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        4 doubling teams max in GW33. So BB really can just be played wherever your bench has good fixtures.

    8. Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best keeper on a WC?

      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        What is your chip strategy?

        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Wildcard this week, bench boost next week then free hit 32

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Alisson is pretty safe tbh. Depends your chips etc, but Alisson will get you to 38 with no blanks I believe. Also covering one of the best defences when everyone else has no Pool defence. They have Leicester in 33.

      3. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Raya and Martinez seem to be the best combo for doubles. Martinez could have 2 DGW. Rays just great fixtures and doubles 33.

    9. squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      WC team GTG?

      Henderson
      Gvardiol - Gabriel - Kerkez
      Salah - Palmer - Saka - Sarr
      Marmoush - Isak - Mateta

      Areola - Murphy - Burn - Neco

      No AM left, but still have BB, FH, and TC. Will probably BB33, FH34, unless there's a better strategy...not sure about TC

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        just now

        TC32 (Newc / Pal) or GW36 (City - would need a way to get Haaland)

    10. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Those WC now and BB 33
      Finding a second keeper with Raya is hard! All seem too expensive to keep on bench.
      What you doing ?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Areola at home to sou

      2. squ1rrel
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Areola has SOU

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Alisson or Areola.

      4. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        As above x3

      5. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why do you need to BB 33?

    11. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      WC team - BB33, FH34

      Raya Areola
      Gabriel Munoz Gvardiol Livramento Konate
      Salah Saka Sarr Murphy Kluivert
      Mateta Marmoush Isak
      £1.1m ITB

    12. boroie
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel Gvardiol THB*
      Salah Kluivert Bowen Mbeumo
      Haaland* Wood* Wissa

      Jose Sa; Rogers Castagne Hall*

      1FT

      Is this a WC30? Or WC31?

    13. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      RMWC draft
      Raya / Areola
      Gvardiol / Gabriel / Munoz / Kerkez / Livra
      Salah / Saka / Kluivert / Sarr / Bowen
      Isak / Marmoush / Mateta

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Have the same draft.

        Is Kivra better than Burn?

        Maby Elanga over Sarr?

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Kivra?

          Burn has 8 YC

        2. Kinder Mbueno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I like Elanga but Palace got the doubles coming up

    14. Flynny
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      How does this wildcard look? Thanks

      Raya martinez
      Gabriel gvardiol munoz livra burn
      Salah saka kluivert sarr rogers
      Isak marmoush mateta

      If saka isn't leaked to start i get palmer and verbruggen instead of martinez

      Verbruggen has Leicester gw32 for bb

    15. EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      just now

      For this week only.

      A) Isak
      B) Marmoush

    16. zon
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Eze, Sarr or Munoz?

