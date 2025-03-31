Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers welcome the returning heavyweight captain Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) in an open armband conversation ahead of Gameweek 30.

In a classic case of risk versus return, Liverpool’s highly owned talisman faces tough competition. Manchester City and Chelsea boast strong home fixtures against Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:15 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah is at the summit of our captain poll after a brief hiatus caused by Liverpool’s involvement in the EFL Cup final.

He is a safe pair of hands in a topsy-turvy week for the armband, with superlatives barely scratching the surface of the Egyptian’s output this season.

With 44 attacking returns – 20 more than the nearest challenger – Salah has obliterated the Fantasy record total before the season’s copybook ink has dried. The right-winger has so far secured just over 40% of the vote ahead of Everton’s visit to Anfield but that figure is rising.

That’s because Erling Haaland (£14.8m) limped out of Man City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth. The Norwegian came off around the 60th minute after a heavy impact and jarring of his foot in the turf. He left the stadium sporting a protective boot and crutches.

His potential absence is a bitter blow for managers who moved early on the centre-forward ahead of facing Leicester.

Before this, Haaland was a close second in the poll but that approximate three-tenths is trending downward.

Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) is now in third place with a growing 7.9%, with Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES