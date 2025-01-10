6
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Had to google why Accrington Stanley were the non-milk drinkers. Was worth it.

  2. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Isak injury would be fun.

    Haaland back to >75% in 2 GW.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Assuming Isak is injured and a sell, I don't see why folks would use the FTs and extra 5-6m on Haaland who probably isn't the best captaincy option until GW29/30

  3. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you BB this?
    Flekken, Mbuemo, Greaves, Colwill

    1. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      No, but out of curiosity who are you starting over Mbuemo?

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dan Burn gets hailed and hailed again and again by Eddie. The love tap is gushing.

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Quite right too! He's been brilliant this season

