A typically busy day of press conferences awaits us on Friday, with 13 Premier League managers facing the media.

But there are no top-flight fixtures this weekend – instead, these are the pre-match pressers for the FA Cup third round.

Nevertheless, there’ll be some important injury updates for Fantasy managers to process ahead of next Tuesday’s Gameweek 21 deadline.

This live blog will have you covered.

If you want the headline news from the seven press conferences held on Wednesday and Thursday, visit this article.

FRIDAY’S KEY INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FA Cup pressers (in GMT): 🔴 9am – Slot

⚫ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🧿 1pm – Maresca

🍒 1pm – Iraola

👹 1.15pm – Amorim

😇 1.30pm – Juric

🐝 1.30pm – Frank

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

🐺 2pm – Pereira

🐓 2pm – Postecoglou — FFScout Neale (@SkontoRigga) January 10, 2025

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak looks to have avoided a major injury despite complaining of hamstring tightness in Tuesday’s cup tie against Arsenal.

It doesn’t sound like we’ll see the Swede against Bromley on Sunday but a reappearance in Gameweek 21 seems likely.

“We think he’s pretty good. He’s seeing his physio at the moment. Given him a couple of days’ rest. But no, we think he’s in a good place. He’ll report back tomorrow and we’ll have a good look at him. “Not [a serious injury or big concern] from the initial assessment, fingers crossed he’s going to be okay. “It would have been the case [that he would have been given a breather anyway v Bromley] but we would have probably involved him in the game in some way. But I think with what’s happened, he’ll probably be given this game to rest and get himself right for the future schedule that we have.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Elsewhere on the injury front, it’s mostly good news.

Emil Krafth (collarbone) is back in training and could feature in some capacity this weekend.

Callum Wilson (hamstring) and Nick Pope (knee) are progressing well, too.

“Callum, I think he’s on the grass today, I don’t think he’s training with the first team yet but he’s on the grass. He’s making good progress, actually, we’ve been very pleased. “He could be coming back – if all goes to plan – around about February, we think, the beginning of February.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

“He’s not far away, he’s doing well. He hasn’t trained with the group yet but that’s mainly because we haven’t had a huge amount of training days because of the amount of games that we’ve played. “He’s done goalkeeping training one on one with the coaches, he’s done diving, kicking, he’s done a lot. I just think there’s a bit longer needed before his knee is fully strong enough to play. We’re not looking too far away, I think probably after this intense run of games.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Long-term absentee Jamaal Lascelles (knee) is the only other player on the Magpies’ injury list.

After his own lengthy absence, Sven Botman has come through his two comeback appearances unscathed.

“Sven’s doing well, naturally there was just a build-up of fatigue. It was a big ask for him to play the two games that he did. “He was determined, physical, excellent in near enough every respect – and especially when you consider he’s on an unnatural side of the pitch. You wouldn’t have known. And that gives us real food for thought for the future that he can play that role. “So, fingers crossed, no ill effects.” – Eddie Howe

And having served suspensions in league and cup over the last week, Fabian Schar is back available.

Howe now faces a welcome selection dilemma at the back, with Dan Burn hailed again.

“I think Dan has been very, very good this season. He has been and he always shows for me the spirit that we need. He knows what it means to represent the football club. He conducts himself in a brilliant way, whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, but he has been the model of consistency and he has been someone that you can rely on – and you need players like that. “For me, he’s been fundamentally vital to what we’ve done because he cares so much, he lives his life the right way and he’s a very, very good player.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

Howe also reaffirmed his desire to keep Martin Dubravka, linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the January window.

The Newcastle boss, unsurprisingly, suggested he’ll rotate against the League Two outfit this weekend.

“We always had on the horizon this game when we knew that we would have to rotate our squad. We have got very good players who are desperate to play and desperate to show their qualities. So, I think this is a good game for them to showcase those qualities.” – Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias (muscle) is not ready to return for Manchester City, while Rodri (knee) remains out.

“Not yet, he feels better but he’s not yet ready. I don’t know when.” – Pep Guardiola on Ruben Dias

Another long-term absentee, Oscar Bobb (leg), is back in training, however.

“He’s training already with the team, partial. So, good news for us. “I don’t know but it’s not muscular, it was a bone. A fracture and one that’s already fixed. It’s fine. So now, physical condition, but it’s good news that he’s back.” – Pep Guardiola on Oscar Bobb

Ederson (leg) is also fit, although John Stones (foot) remains out.

“Ederson is fine. John Stones, no.” – Pep Guardiola

As for whether Erling Haaland will get a rest against Salford City in the cup, Pep Guardiola played it cool.

“You will see tomorrow! “He feels good. He had some niggles in the first days but we have seven days, West Ham to Salford, and he recovered well. “In the situation that we have, we need everyone ready.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Erling Haaland could get a rest

LIVERPOOL

Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to recover from illness to feature against the non-milk-drinkers of Accrington Stanley.

Quansah exited the EFL Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday after complaining of chest tightness. Szoboszlai was absent completely.

“Dom trained with the under-21s yesterday. Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week. As a result of that, I had to take him off during the game but I’m expecting him to be available for tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

That leaves, so far as we’re aware, only Joe Gomez (hamstring) on the Liverpool injury list.

Darwin Nunez is available to feature against the League Two strugglers but will be suspended in Gameweek 21. He picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season at Anfield last Sunday.

Away from team news, the Liverpool boss backed Trent Alexander-Arnold after his difficult afternoon against Manchester United.

“I do see a certain pattern in the goals we concede but I don’t see the pattern if it’s about Trent if that’s what you mean. Not at all. Trent has had one difficult game for us and maybe a few that were okay to good. Mainly he had great games when he played for us this season. “I know there is a lot of focus on him at the moment but I would also like to highlight the focus on how well he did when he came in the last half hour [at Tottenham] and how our fans reacted on him. That is what pleased me even more during that game.” – Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Slot was also asked about Federico Chiesa‘s shortage of minutes.

“It’s not only for him been difficult because of all of the things you just said – I’m not going to say all these things again – in terms of match fitness, it’s also that he has to compete with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. Everybody here knows the numbers Mo Salah brings in; there’s not many times a reason to take him out during a game or before a game. Also because he is so fit. I said many times before, he was the fittest player that came in in pre-season and he does everything every single day to keep his match fitness. He wants to play every game and he shows up every single game. “So, it’s not only about Federico when we are talking about him being limited in his playing time, it’s also about the others. But in terms of Federico, it definitely has to do with the way he came in. I don’t know the English words… the rest were already training a lot and we had to bring him up in terms of match fitness. So, it’s a combination of reasons why he didn’t play that much yet but let’s wait and see in the upcoming weeks and months if he’s able to help us because the second half of the season is even more important than the first half.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) looks set to return this weekend. Enzo Maresca said on Friday that the young midfielder, as well as the fit-again Reece James, can get minutes against Morecambe.

“Yeah, they are both available and they can get some minutes in tomorrow’s game.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James and Romeo Lavia

Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain out.

“[Apart from] Benoit Badiashile, Wes Fofana and Kiernan, the rest, they are all available. “I spoke with Wes, the 12-16 weeks that the club mentioned is the situation. Wes is thinking that he can recover sooner than that.” – Enzo Maresca

Teenage defender Aaron Anselmino is also not ready for action, despite having been recalled from his loan spell at Boca Juniors.

Maresca confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Cesare Casadei won’t be involved, either, in order to avoid an injury that could jeopardise a move away from the club.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Rubem Amorim confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start between the posts on Sunday, as he did in the EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I don’t rotate because I want to rotate. I’m no different to any coach. I’m trying to find the best solutions to win every game. “I put the guys in who are more fresh to cope with the demands of the game. “[The goalkeeper position] is a special position, that is a very good question. He is going to play, Altay.” – Rubem Amorim

There wasn’t much other team news from Amorim, other than to say Marcus Rashford – heavily linked with a move away – had recovered from illness.

“We will see [about Rashford’s future]. Let’s focus on the game, they are available, they are training, we will see the selection for the game.” – Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have all been on the sidelines lately with unspecified injuries.

Further quotes to follow

ARSENAL

We have so far heard no team news updates from Mikel Arteta ahead of the cup clash with Manchester United.

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ethan Nwaneri (hamstring), Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are currently on the sidelines for the Gunners.

Raheem Sterling (knee) returned from injury in midweek, while Kai Havertz recovered from illness.

BOURNEMOUTH

As we discussed yesterday, Evanilson (foot) and Enes Unal (knee) face periods on the sidelines with injuries sustained in the last week.

Andoni Iraola at least has no other fresh concerns going into the cup clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Cherries boss already has Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) on the injury list.

Quotes to follow

BRENTFORD

The Bees have been given a huge boost this afternoon: long-term absentee Rico Henry (knee) is set to start against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Fabio Carvalho has recovered from a groin issue, too.

Ben Mee (muscle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Igor Thiago (joint infection), Gustavo Nunes (back), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out.

SOUTHAMPTON

New signing Welington and fit-again goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) will feature for the under-21s side against Fulham this evening.

Saints will be hoping to get Flynn Downes (dead leg) back, while Will Smallbone (hamstring) has already returned to training.

Jack Stephens (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) remain out.

