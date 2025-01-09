76
  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    It's touch and go what the ramifications are, Neale-y.

  Ginkapo FPL
    13 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Doesnt make sense, was doing well within the fixtures. Shades of Kompany

    KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      No he wasn't

  You Know Chippy Chips?
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    Who is your captain and why?

    FPL Blow-In
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Salah. Why is not necessary

    JBG
      6 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Isak, maybe Bruno/Amad if I bring him in.

      Isak form and fixture
      Bruno/Amad fixture

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Such a good article. Funny to read while telling you everything you need to know. Tom can't write like this. Marc can't write like this. Even I -- when I've written community articles -- can't write like this. The only way I can explain how he does it is ... talent.

    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        I hate so much about the things that you choose to be.

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Speaking of a "coda" who remembers this from Rick and Morty? Haunting.

      https://youtu.be/l89Fq4Z2w30?feature=shared

    Fergie's Gum
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      6 hours ago

      A - Mbeumo + Raul
      B - Gordon + Cunha
      C - Bruno + Wissa

      Thoughts?

    Warby84
      9 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Which one;

      Alisson 3.9
      Hall Munoz Robinson (Greaves Williams)
      Salah Palmer Gordon Amad (Choudbury)
      Isak Haaland Wood

      Alisson Henderson
      Hall Munoz Robinson Aina Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Gordon Fernandes Mbeumo
      Isak Pedro Wood

      Warby84
        9 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        First is Sels not Becker

      Artemis Titans
        10 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Id lean towards the first
        Sels (Fab)
        Hall, VdB, Neco (Greaves, H.Bellis)
        Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Amad (Enzo)
        Haaland, Isak, Jesus
        0.1 itb
        This is my current squad. Jesus & Diaz to become Mbueno & Wissa/Wood soon, depends how they perform next 2.

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      The real reason why Everton sacked Dyche is because of their new stadium. They don't want Dyche at the helm for this "new chapter". Hilarious if they now get relegated.

      KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        The real reason is because they are terrible u der him this season and by his own admission he couldn't fix it
        No goals in 8 of last 10 games

    Old Gregg
      7 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Would you do the below for free >

      Enzo + Jackson > Gordon + Wood

      LarryDuff
        9 Years
        5 hours ago

        100% yes. I'd also recommend drinking baileys from a shoe

      Artemis Titans
        10 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        The Crack Fox agrees from his bin bag house, 100% to those moves.

    CarsonYeung
      12 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      I think Everton may have dug their own grave with this decision. The attacking options they have are dire, a new coach won't change that. Dyche's ability to stink the gaff out and get clean sheets worked for them previously and seemed like their only hope to me. I understand from a fan's perspective it would have been horrific to sit through but securing their PL status before the transition to the new stadium has to be number 1 priority surely.

      If we consider Southampton and Leicester as goners then it's likely to be Everton, Wolves and Ipswich contesting the final relegation spot. Wolves have a proven match winner in Cunha and there's been plenty of cause for optimism at Ipswich with McKenna. Massive gamble from the Everton board here, we'll see if it pays off.

      Casual Player
        4 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        I think it’s more risky than saying with Dyche.

        They will almost certainly get worse defensively and no guarantee they get better by enough in attack to offset

      Artemis Titans
        10 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        I don’t understand either. Dyche did the job he’s good at. Shores up the defence, sparse in attack, whilst avoiding relegation…Does what it says on the tin. Should’ve Given him time and some £££ for strikers.

        KanuLenoMeeMoCash
          4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          He has been relegated before
          That seems to be scratched off the tin

      KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Dyche was bringing the club down this season
        Had won 8 by this stage last season
        3 this year and playing far worse. His plan A was broken snd he had no plan b

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      15 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Last Man Standing (416 teams)

      Entry is open and will close at the end of January/GW24 deadline.

      Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

      Code is 85lwue

      1. FplmorelikeFml
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Hey TM, don't mean to be a bother but I still can't enter your league. This is my team link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4599588/history

          Thanks!

          TorresMagic™
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            15 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            GW2 1st issue.

            1. FplmorelikeFml
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Ah I didn't realise I took a -4 that week. That's a pity, was excited to join the cup. Thanks for checking though!

                TorresMagic™
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  Has Moderation Rights
                  15 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  No problem, you passed the other weeks. Good luck for the rest of the season.

                  1. FplmorelikeFml
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Thanks TM, what a pity too cos it's the only hit I took all season. But that's the luck of it I guess!

                      Good luck to you too!

          RobinKerr1987
            11 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            Need advice on benching order please. Team currently setup as follows:

            Sanchez
            Gabriel, Robinson, Mazraoui
            Salah, Palmer (C), Gordon, Amad, Murphy
            Mateta, Isak

            Bench: Fabianski, Timber, Wood, Lewis

            The Knights Template
              11 Years
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              1987 was a fine year Rob!

          RICICLE
            2 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Hey gents, just pondering a potential WC team here.

            It’s very likely you’ll say it’s not worth me wildcarding, and rightly so, but there is at least 6-7 players I’d love to get rid of, and I’ve just been treading water around 300-400k now for like 7 GW’s. Perhaps thinking an earlier WC than planned could reap the benefits? Granted I would have to navigate Blanks etc.

            Anyway, original team now is:

            Raya - Fabianski
            TAA - Konsa - Gabriel - Lewis - Huijsen
            Rogers - Palmer - Salah - Gordon - Enzo
            Wood - Jackson - Isak

            Potential WC team:

            Becker - Fabianski
            Gabriel - Hall - VVD - Aina - Munoz
            Rogers - Bruno - Salah - Palmer - Gordon
            Wissa - Isak - Wood

            Bruno can become Mbuemo, VVD can become Konate if need funds etc etc.

            Just putting the feelers out anyway, see what people think.
            Cheers guys.

            Fergie's Gum
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              4 hours, 50 mins ago

              I think your team is solid as it is tbh. You're basically tinkering with the WC, no drastic changes. Retain the faith my friend

              RICICLE
                2 Years
                4 hours, 43 mins ago

                Cheers FG! Yes….and I would agree, but the team simply isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do hahaha! I reckon my defence is rather horrid now, sick to death of Raya as well. Happy enough with the midfield, Jackson I can’t wait to boot out.
                A lot can be taken advantage of, but I shall try to retain some faith for now hehe

            Casual Player
              4 Years
              4 hours, 31 mins ago

              Only 2/8 attackers changing

              Switching premium keeper, changing Liverpool defender.

              WC then is mainly to switch a bunch of cheap DEFs? That you’ll want to switch out again in 4-6 weeks…

              RICICLE
                2 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Agreed, Cheers bud

            Hotdogs for Tea
              9 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              No need to WC

              RICICLE
                2 Years
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                Cheers man!

          djman102
            15 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            So, if Everton don't move quickly for a replacement, and i use the ASM chip on Baines, what are the chances he takes a penalty in that time?

            Letsgo!
              8 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Baines is a player in everton still? Dont think so?

              No Kane No Gain
                6 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Lol

          Fergie's Gum
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            Is Cunha fixture-proof?

            TorresMagic™
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              15 Years
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              He would be in more teams if he was.

            You Know Chippy Chips?
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              I would say yes

              Fergie's Gum
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                I have 2FTs and im seriously considering Gordon + Cunha IN.

                You Know Chippy Chips?
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 Years
                  3 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Cunha is on my watchlist too, never owned him this season

                  Think he will upset a lot of sellers despite fixtures

                  New manager seems very attacking

                  Personally sticking with Isak/Pedro/Wood for now though

              Fitzy.
                13 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                Based on what?

          GCHILD2K16
            8 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            With Dubravka due to leave Newcastle for Saudi before game week 21 and Pope not due back til Bournemouth, which below 4.5 keeper are people considering?
            Henderson [Crystal Palace] > Verbruggen [Brighton] > Fabianski [Due back after concussion protocol]??

            Avoid due to Tough/Challenging fixtures coming up are Jose Sa [Wolves], Flekken [BRE], Muric [IPS] and Forester/New keeper [Spurs]. All likely guaranted to concede in the next 4-5 games.

          bso
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Bruno or Amad? Money no problem

            Artemis Titans
              10 Years
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              Amad for me

            You Know Chippy Chips?
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Bruno

            Oldbloke
              6 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Both? It is Soton after all.

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Bruno. More consistent.

          Price Changes
rainy
            rainy
            Has Moderation Rights
            9 Years
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Price changes 10th January

            Rises: Salah 13.7, Kerkez 4.8

            Falls: Johnson 6.4, Godo 4.4

            TorresMagic™
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              15 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Cheers Rainy!

            Andy_Social
              12 Years
              59 mins ago

              Yay, 1-0
              Cheers R'y

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              32 mins ago

              Cheers Rainy.

            Yank Revolution
              13 Years
              3 mins ago

              2 up!

          No Kane No Gain
            6 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Money is not a problem but who would be the better pick for points out of Mazaroui and Dalot?! Can’t decide and want 1 for SOU

            You Know Chippy Chips?
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              A lot of people not having money problems

              Dalot probably

              No Kane No Gain
                6 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                Why

                Pep Roulette
                  7 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  More attacking than Maz, although not a better player

            GreennRed
              13 Years
              55 mins ago

              Dalot.

          Letsgo!
            8 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Will u bb this?

            Fabianski eze wood iwobi

            The Knights Template
              11 Years
              2

              You’re not winning the BB tourney with this.

              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                U keep saying that. We will see

            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              No

          11. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Is Pedro likely to start vs Ipswich?

            1. Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              Nope

            2. Yank Revolution
              • 13 Years
              8 mins ago

              The match is a just under a week away, how can we know yet?

              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Because pedro is an idiot player that should been sent off for alot of f times!

          12. The Final Boss
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Guys, saw the fulham fa cup scorecard.. Raul came on at half time? Does that for Muniz? Is he injured?

          13. SomeoneKnows
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Timber (TOT)
            B) Colwill (BOU)
            C) Robinson (whu)
            D) TAA (ful)

            1) Sels (LIV)
            2) Fabianski (FUL)

            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              A2

          14. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Best option here?

            a. gvardiol > munoz
            b. gvardiol > hall
            c. save ft

          15. RichRover
            • 12 Years
            22 mins ago

            C

