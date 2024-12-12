26
Fixtures December 12

Everton v Liverpool pencilled in for FPL Double Gameweek 24 – reports

An exclusive in the Daily Mirror this afternoon claims that the postponed Merseyside derby has been pencilled in for Tuesday 11 February.

That would put Everton v Liverpool in the midweek after Gameweek 24, resulting in a Double Gameweek for both.

This has not, it should be stressed, been rubber-stamped yet.

The Mirror suggests that the clubs are “now in talks with the Premier League, police and broadcasters over rearranging the historic fixture”.

There would also have to be approval from UEFA, with this being a Champions League play-off round week. Liverpool look very likely to avoid this round, sitting top of the group after six Matchdays.

The Mirror add:

“The Premier League will confirm the new date after next week’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals and once Liverpool are mathematically certain of their Champions League last 16 place.

“Slot’s side face Lille and PSV Eindhoven in their last two Champions League group games next month needing only a draw to book their spot in the knockout stage.

“A shock defeat to Southampton next week could see the Merseyside derby scheduled for one of the two Carabao semi-final weeks in January.”

We’ll not get official confirmation any time soon, then. The last line of the above extract could even open up a possible Double Gameweek 20 for Everton and Liverpool, should Arne Slot’s side be dumped out of the cup by Southampton.

Again, we await official word from the Premier League.

WHAT WOULD DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24 LOOK LIKE?

Liverpool would face two trips in Double Gameweek 24 should it go ahead – a long one to Bournemouth, then a short hop across Stanley Park for the derby.

Everton would be at home to Leicester City before entertaining their cross-city rivals.

Gameweek 24 is, coincidentally, the first week that the new Assistant Manager chip can be played.

There might be a few takers in Arne Slot – and even in Sean Dyche – should the new date be correct.

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.