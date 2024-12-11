There’s no mystery about the Mystery Chip any more after Fantasy Premier League (FPL) revealed all the details on Wednesday afternoon.

The return of All Out Attack? A UCL Fantasy-style Limitless chip? Park the Bus, where defenders and goalkeepers get double points?

None of them, as it turns out – along with pretty much every guess we’ve seen over the last five months…

INTRODUCING THE ‘ASSISTANT MANAGER’ CHIP

Introducing… the Assistant Manager chip.

FPL Towers have thrown us a real curveball here, as we’re not even getting points from players.

Instead, this new chip gives FPL bosses the chance to earn points from one of the 20 Premier League head coaches.

Wins, draws, goals and clean sheets from the nominated manager’s club will all boost FPL scores.

It’s not just a one-week-only chip, either, as it’s to be played over a three-Gameweek period.

There are caveats, however, which we will discuss below.

WHEN CAN WE USE THE NEW ‘ASSISTANT MANAGER’ CHIP?

The new chip will become available in Gameweek 24.

That is the round of fixtures kicking off on Saturday 1 February, 2025.

If you activated it that week, you’d get manager points for Gameweeks 24-26.

HOW DO MANAGERS SCORE POINTS WITH THE NEW CHIP?

A nominated manager will score points for your FPL team based on the following:

Action Points Team win +6 Team draw +3 Every goal scored by team +1 Clean sheet recorded by team +2 Win over a team at least five places higher in the Premier League table +10 (on top of the +6) Draw against a team at least five places higher in the Premier League table +5 (on top of the +3)

THE CAVEATS

In the words of Robin Williams’ Genie: there are a few provisos, a couple of quid pro quos.

1. EACH MANAGER HAS TO BE FUNDED FROM YOUR TEAM BUDGET

Premier League head coaches won’t come for free in FPL.

Each manager’s price will range between £0.5m-£1.5m. The price list is yet to be revealed but we do know there’ll be no price rises.

You will need to pay for your Assistant Manager out of your existing transfer budget – so you’ll need up to £1.5m in the bank to afford them.

2. YOU CAN CHANGE MANAGER WITHIN THE THREE-GAMEWEEK PERIOD – BUT IT WILL COST YOU FURTHER

While many of us will look to pick one manager and stick with him, the Assistant Manager chip does allow you to change head coach for the second and/or third fixture of the three-Gameweek period.

However, doing so will cost you a free transfer – or a -4 points hit if you don’t have any to use.

The manager you originally nominate does not count towards your free transfer allocation. So, it’s probably best to stick.

3. THE MANAGER COUNTS TOWARDS YOUR TEAM ALLOWANCE

Whoever you pick for the Assistant Manager chip counts towards the allowance you get for each club.

So, for example, if you select Arne Slot, you can only own a maximum of two Liverpool players during the same period.

4. YOU CAN’T USE ANOTHER CHIP AT THE SAME TIME

This is a biggie.

The initial thought was that a Double Gameweek would be a good time to use the Assistant Manager chip, as you’ll get an extra fixture out of the three-Gameweek period.

However, you can’t use another chip at the same time the Assistant Manager is in play.

So, no Free Hit, Triple Captain, Bench Boost or Wildcard during those three Gameweeks.

An example: if you activate the Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 24, you won’t be able to use another chip until Gameweek 27.

That’ll give FPL managers a real dilemma as to how to order their chips.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

We’ll have more content to come on the Mystery Chip later in the day.



