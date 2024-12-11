360
  1. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Finally a good chip!
    After 15 years of introducing mind-numbingly dumb chips that only increase variance, they've done something good.
    We might actually have a more interesting game to play now.

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Fair play Zalk. A bit of positivity. Haven't read the ins snd outs but was wondering would they have a chip fior autoCaptain best points player, quadruple if he was your Captain. First quick glance looks interesting. Could be for a team not in European action at the time?

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      The stuck around for at least 13 of them so it can’t have been that bad

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        You’ve

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should have been revealed prior to start of the season. I want my money back! Oh wait...

  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Could be worse, the new chip could have been another new tax.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is that you Liz Truss?

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who are we captaining?

    A. Salah
    B. Palmer

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Palmer, Brentford leak goals for fun.
      (Flekken owner)

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Currently B

      Fulham are a handful.

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      A.

      Palmer is magic but could split points with Chelsea mortals whereas Salah is usually top dog. Not convinced just yet though!

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same. I'm about 60/40 in favour of Salah.

    5. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hard to go against Salah, even now his returns are increasing to braces....do we see anything other than 2 or 3 goals for pool ?

    6. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You just can't go against Salah atm. Impossible.

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Any news on Gabriel or Veltman?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Arteta says Gabriel is touch and go.

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Never trust a man with 3D printed hairline.

        Arteta’s comments are irrelevant, the man is a liar.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yup. It's opposite day every day with Arteta.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    The chip isn't terrible IMO. Makes people have to think about the game and plan a bit.

    If you use this chip in a double with the right manager/team, someone like howe or glasner, and the results go your way. You could get around 50 points or so over 3 gameweeks. Its therefore got a better points potential than BB or TC.

    Yes, you get that extra fixture if its used on a double gameweek.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Be interesting to see where the 1.5m comes from.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yea. I have 0 in the bank currently, but I do have the fourmium. I assume when I use my next WC, I wont be on that anymore, so I'm sure 1.5 wont be that hard to find.

        You can make a good team now with like 95 mill or so.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          this chip will make it tricky for low value teams however.

    2. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      It doesn’t really require them to think about the game, it requires them to think about an entirely new mini game with its own elaborate rule set that no one signed up for.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        nah, its simple, you're overthinking it.

        1. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          You could say the same about FPL in general

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            indeed

  6. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Are the planning tools and apps going to be able to adjust to this quickly?. If I can't use my FFS app to plan ahead I'm lost....

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      liveFPL will hate this chip lol

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        RIP

  7. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    For those with TC still left, I think 31-33 for Arsenal/Liverpool might be the safest play for this chip if they get into EFL Cup final.

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Surely Salah in dgw when they reschedule Eve v Liv

  8. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Back in the pre fpl days, when I ran my own fantasy football league I added managers. Same sort of scoring system as this too, extra points for results against teams above them in the league.

    Just need to dig out that copyright documention from the loft now.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gateway to gambling imo. Becomes a straight do you back this team to win type scenario, nothing else comes into the equation. Writings on the wall.

  9. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    On WC, I know bench is a little weak but will prob do Dibling and Cunha to Rogers and JPedro in 2 weeks.
    Any changes recommended?

    Henderson
    TAA Saliba Timber
    Salah Palmer Saka Enzo
    Isak Jackson Cunha

    Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Timber might be injured. A barebones bench is not a good idea cristmas time.

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Content creators huddling together to get their uniform statement on the new mystery chip ready.

  11. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best mid as 7th attacker, starting almost evry week 6.0m and under?

    1. Captain Mal
        7 mins ago

        Semenyo or Iwobi.

        Open Controls
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rogers, Enzo

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Massively overcomplicated that mystery chip. I'm just picking a manager out of a hat, can't be arsed working out the permutations.

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Is it your magic manager hat?

    3. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      If I wasn’t already fed up of the game, this has done it for me. This is so overly complicated it’s ridiculous.

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        I don't think it is. It's just about risk, take an easy 25pts or go for 50+.

      2. Tango74
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think it’s good , it be harder for the casuals . Plus more strategy involved

      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        You'll be sound when it's available. Will be loads of try this try that posts here beforevthen for a few pointers.

        1. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Exactly, it’s only going to magnify the problems that influencers have brought to the game

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I was thinking yesterday, why does no one call Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Megahãuls??

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Indeed

      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I suppose it's because he rarely gets 'mega hauls', making it something of a misnomer.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'll save it for his next 15 pointer 😀

    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      So easy. Stick it on whoever the Palace manager is when they have DGWs at the end of the season. Next.

      (Am sure someones already suggested this, but cba to scroll through).

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Palace around gw33 seems tempting. There might be a dgw and think all 3 qualify atm for opponents worth extra 10p winpoints. And BOU/NFO certainly winnable.

    6. J to the T
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I haven’t used my wildcard and was looking at how to use it. Then j discovered I can do the below three moves for a -4.

      Bruno. Gvardiol & Wood -> Enzo. TAA & Isak

      Current team is
      Henderson
      Gabriel Gbardiol Lewis Hall
      Salah Saka Palmer Bruno
      Wood Solanke Joao Pedro
      (4.0 AitNouri Bednerak Rogers)
      .
      A. Save wildcard and do the moves to get Isak and Trent for their fixtures
      B. Save wildcard and keep current team for another week
      C. Wildcard now! Do those moves and fix Bednerak and possibly sell Solanke

      1. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would WC and set yourself up for the festive fixtures

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You got 4 gameweeks to play it before it expires right?
        Just use it, no hits taken and roll the FT: s forward.

    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bring in Munoz or Kerkez?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Munoz

    8. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should have added yellow ,(and red) cards to the managers scores.
      Imagine the meltdowns on here

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        These meltdowns have been pretty good already

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It's 7:30 am and I've woken to find an empty can on the kitchen counter and worms everywhere. Something's happened overnight?

    9. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't think I saw them mention anything about Managers being subject to price rises or drops. You'd assume they are exempt.

      1. Tango74
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        They’re exempt

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Did they mention about Managers getting yellow or red cards? Do point deductions come in?

    10. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I guess Ange will be a pretty bad pick for this chip, given spurs wild inconsistency.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not when Southgate replaces Ange and nicks 3 horrible wins with his terrorball

    11. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Late to the mystery chip party, so apologies if I'm going over old ground. This seems a bit half-arsed and over complicated to me. I remember back in the day, when I were a mere lad, we had the the option to pick a manager for the season from within our budget, and they scored 3, 1 or 0 points as per the real life result. I forget which game it was, but I think it was the Telegraph one from the mid-90's, which also included SPL teams. Walter Smith was almost a guaranteed 3 points every week. (the days of Laudrup, Gascoigne & the one-season wonder Marco Negri)

      That said, there is potential for the truly engaged to score some serious points here.

    12. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol at people complaining about the chip - Frauds..

      Best addition to FPL in years. Complex enough that it's very hard to just listen to content creaters about when to use it optimally.

