We reflect on Everton 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton in our latest Scout Notes, including an injury update on Dominic Solanke (£7.5m).

MOYES’ NEW SYSTEM

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.4m) lit up Goodison Park on Sunday, as Everton recorded an impressive 3-2 win over Tottenham.

On the front foot from the first whistle, the Toffees looked rejuvenated in a new system, which effortlessly flipped between a 4-2-3-1 and a back three.

With Jesper Lindstrom (£5.0m), who was a real livewire throughout, and Jack O’Brien (£4.5m) adding a new dynamic on the right, Everton served up a timely reminder of their qualities ahead of Double Gameweek 24.

Indeed, their expected goals (xG) total was 2.03, their highest of the season so far.

“I actually thought Jesper had an influence in a lot of the goals today. I thought he did a really good job as well. I remember him really well [when I played against him while manager of West Ham] against Eintracht Frankfurt and he was a really talented footballer. I thought today he was quite impressive in what he did. We didn’t want him to be an out and out wing-back, we wanted Jake [O’Brien] sometimes to be right-back and on the build, a bit wider, so we tried to get Jesper in two or three different roles – but I thought defensively for us he did a pretty good job as well. I think he showed a little bit of grit about his game.” – David Moyes on Jesper Lindstrom

Everton’s average position map v Tottenham in Gameweek 22, including O’Brien (No 15), Lindstrom (29), Ndiaye (10) and Calvert-Lewin (9)

As for Calvert-Lewin and Ndiaye, both forwards got on the scoresheet and will no doubt benefit from a welcome shot of confidence.

This was, of course, Calvert-Lewin’s first goal since Gameweek 4.

Always a threat in behind, he registered six shots and 12 penalty box touches against Spurs, the most he’s managed in a single match all season.

“Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] had three big chances in midweek and was a little bit unlucky. If they get chances you are saying ‘come on, it is your job to score it’ so maybe confidence is coming back into his game. He played more like a traditional centre forward today and was a real handful for them. He probably could have scored another one today but that is a good start for him. Sometimes centre forwards just need goals and then can start to work on things they need to do better. He doesn’t feel like he’s been getting chances but the past couple of games he has been.” – David Moyes on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Ndiaye, one of the few bright attacking sparks for Everton this season, also impressed, smashing a super effort into the roof of the net.

“I thought he took his goal brilliantly well. I want him to ball carry more than he is at the moment… I actually think he’s got more to come, I really do. We need goals from the front players and if we can get Iliman Ndiaye closer to the goal then we think he’s a threat.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye

SOLANKE + JOHNSON INJURY LATEST/SPURS IN CRISIS

Dominic Solanke missed Tottenham’s trip to Everton on Sunday after twisting his knee in training.

Ange Postecoglou provided an update in his post-match interview, confirming Solanke will be out for “a few weeks”.

“It was just one of those things. It wasn’t like it was even a challenge. It was just him trying to shoot and twisting his knee. It’s just one of those things that, unfortunately, we’re going through at the moment. We’ll get the full extent of it. We’re hoping that it is not too serious, but it will certainly keep him out for a few weeks.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke

In addition to Solanke, Brennan Johnson (£6.3m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.9m) were also absent on Merseyside, making it 11 players unavailable for Spurs in Gameweek 22.

“[For Brennan] It’s probably three or four weeks. He did it in the second half against Arsenal the other night. So yes, we’re looking at three to four weeks. “Biss was a knock. We’re hoping that he should be right by next weekend.” – Ange Postecoglou on Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma

With key players out, Spurs switched to a 3-4-3 formation at Goodison Park, with Son Heung-min (£9.8m) playing through the middle as a number nine.

The experiment didn’t last long, however.

After a shambolic first half in which they conceded three goals, Postecoglou sent on Richarlison (£6.8m) at the break, quickly changing back to a 4-3-3.

From that point onwards, Spurs improved, although that is not saying much after that shambles of a first half.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m), easily Tottenham’s best player this season, got one back with a delightful chip (he also registered five key passes), before Mikey Moore (£4.5m) whipped in a superb cross for Richarlison to score. That was his second assist of the day.

But it was too little too late for Spurs, who have now managed just one Premier League win in 10 games.

Even then, their sole victory was against bottom-side Southampton, with pressure starting to mount on Postecoglou as a result.

WOOD SCORES AGAIN/DIBLING INJURY

Gameweek 22’s most transferred-in player, Chris Wood (£7.0m), scored his 14th goal of the season on Sunday with a lovely header.

Having previously supplied an assist, the New Zealand international served up 12 points in total, with some decent underlying stats to back it all up: four shots, three shots in the box and two key passes.

Despite a nervy finish at the City Ground, it was a deserved win for Nottingham Forest, who have remarkably now moved level on points with Arsenal in second.

Three first-half goals arrived courtesy of Elliot Anderson (£5.0m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) – who was later forced off with an injury – and, of course, Wood. That’s despite having an xG of only 0.28 at half-time.

Forest looked in total control with that lead, only for a fortuitous Jan Bednarek (£4.0m) goal and Paul Onuachu‘s (£4.9m) thumping header to set up a tense finale.

Prior to that, Matz Sels (£5.0m) and the Forest rearguard had barely anything to do.

Ola Aina (£5.3m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.4m) got in on the act with assists, while Nikola Milenkovic (£4.8m) could consider himself unlucky not to have got on the scoresheet after his goal was ruled out by VAR.

Anthony Elanga (£5.3m) would have claimed the assist for that goal if it had stood.

As for Southampton, they almost did the impossible but it’s another defeat for them under Ivan Juric and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table on just six points.

Incredibly, they have now made 17 errors that have ended in a goal for the opposition, at least seven more than any other side.

In a further blow, the Saints will be without Tyler Dibling (£4.5m) for a while.

“We will see. They told me it’s not a good situation. We have to wait one week and then they will do another exam to be sure how many he will be out. Today I think we missed him, because he is good in some moments. Now we have to play without him.” – Ivan Juric on Tyler Dibling

