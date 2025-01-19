35
Scout Notes January 19

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Watkins v Duran + why Maatsen started

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) third-most-owned defender, William Saliba (£6.3m), was absent as Arsenal’s title bid suffered yet another blow on Saturday.

We pick the bones out of Aston Villa’s comeback draw at the Emirates in our first Gameweek 22 Scout Notes.

SALIBA INJURY

While Saliba’s 27.7% ownership is slightly distorted due to long-abandoned teams, he nevertheless finds himself in around 15% of active squads – so he’s still a semi-popular pick.

A muscular injury was cited as the reason behind the Frenchman’s absence on Saturday. His sprint upfield in the dying minutes of the north London derby on Wednesday might well have been the cause.

As you’d expect from Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss didn’t offer much detail – and based on experience, we cannot expect a lot of it in upcoming press conferences.

“Not yet, I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have more tests on him and we will be more clear about it.

“Yes, for sure [I am worried], especially with the numbers we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried.” – Mikel Arteta on whether he has any more information about William Saliba

Jurrien Timber (£5.7m) filled in at centre-half alongside Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and was solid. The problem with Timber relocating was that Thomas Partey (£5.0m) had to play as an inverted right-back, a tactic that tends to have mixed results. One win in six league games when using it, in fact.

Failure to adequately track runners (Partey being culpable for the second) led to the two Villa goals. It’s now just four clean sheets in 18 league matches for Arsenal – and yet, they’re still the stingiest team for expected goals conceded (xGC) in that time (15.62).

You’d also hope for at least two clean sheets from the next four Gameweeks:

JOY FOR THE ATTACK

It makes a change for Arsenal’s defence to be under the spotlight. For the last few weeks, it’s firmly been on the attack.

Credit where credit’s due, as Leandro Trossard (£6.8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) and Kai Havertz (£7.8m) all contributed attacking returns on Saturday. The two wingers especially caused trouble, with Trossard delivering two excellent crosses for his fellow attackers to score. He finished the game top for both shots (six) and chances created (three).

Martinelli looked a threat from the right, too, although he was ably assisted by Unai Emery’s curious decision to start Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) at left-back.

Inconsistency is one of the main deterrents to those three Gunners; it was only a week ago that they were being derided for their part in Arsenal’s FA Cup exit at the hands of 10-man Manchester United.

And even with Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£6.7m) out, Arteta still finds a way to make them minutes risks – as evidenced by Martinelli’s benching in Gameweek 21.

EMERY ON WATKINS/DURAN

A minutes risk is also what Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) has been for the last few weeks and months. Jhon Duran‘s (£5.8m) emergence has made the former 90-minute man too rich for most FPL managers’ blood.

In fact, just seconds before Watkins scored the equaliser at the Emirates, he was about to get the hook.

“Yes, yes, I wanted to change with fresh players like Jhon Duran but after his goal, I tried to take my time as well to find again my target with the minutes we were playing.”

“Of course, both strikers are helping us. Again, Jhon Duran has to be playing minutes.” – Unai Emery on whether he was about to take Ollie Watkins off when he scored

Watkins ran the channels well here and was a threat, the main problem being Villa’s inability to support him on breakaways. His goal was well taken, and he’s now got 10 for the season in just 18 starts. Not bad, really.

If this were last season, we’d be all over Watkins given the above upcoming run. But with Duran still lingering, and with two midweek European fixtures to come in the next 10 days, there’ll always be that uncertainty over game-time.

Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), who has started every league game he’s been available for this season, will be enough Villa representation for most.

WHY MAATSEN STARTED OVER DIGNE

Maatsen’s inclusion was an odd one, given that he’d started just two league games all season – both home fixtures against sides in the bottom three. He’s generally been someone Emery has turned to later on in games, to provide an attacking spark from left-back.

So to see him included at the Emirates, even taking into account Arsenal’s injuries, was a surprise.

We witnessed the good and bad: one run and shot that David Raya (£5.6m) repelled but plenty of scares from Martinelli at the other end, culminating in a goal from the Brazilian when he evaded Maatsen’s attention.

The Dutch defender, on a booking, was hooked at the break – and Lucas Digne (£4.6m) responded with a solid showing in his place.

 

Emery praised both his left-backs after the game but this was definitely a ‘win’ for Digne, who also supplied the assist for Youri Tielemans‘ (£5.5m) header.

  1. Norco
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who's using AM Chip for GW24-26 or are you using TC Salah GW24?

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I like the look of AM better, but I already have 3 pool so will have to 'settle' for TC

    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      I have TC but i don't love that double for Liverpool, so i think I'll use the Assman chip but on Moyes for the dgw, they should win against Leicester then anything can happen in the derby, I'll have 1.5m itb to swap the Assman to whoever I want the following week, there will be other dgw opportunities for the TC and I'll be capping Salah anyway so I think the Assman is worth more potentially

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      No TC left, still deciding on AM24.

  2. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    assuming no additional injuries:
    save FT??

    Sels
    TAA Hall Gab
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Havertz Isak Gakpo
    (Vald Sarr Robinson Benderak)

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks good

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (375 teams)

    Current safety score = 20
    Top score = 52

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      this is my year

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Nice jinx.

  4. Hurnt
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Raya
    Taa Munoz Timber
    Salah Plamer Rogers Sarr
    Watkins Isak Wood

    Vald Robinson Gvardiol Choudary

    2ft 0itb

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wait to see what happens tomorrow

      1. Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Very true let’s hope for no surprises

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would play Robinson over Timber

      1. Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair point close call I think

  5. Price Changes
    Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    RISES
    Savinho : 6.5 -> 6.6
    Amad : 5.5 -> 5.6
    N.Williams : 4.3 -> 4.4

    FALLS
    Johnson : 6.4 -> 6.3
    I.Sarr : 5.9 -> 5.8
    Szmodics : 5.8 -> 5.7
    J.Timber : 5.7 -> 5.6
    Enzo : 5.0 -> 4.9
    Brereton Díaz : 4.9 -> 4.8
    L.Guilherme : 4.7 -> 4.6
    Collins : 4.6 -> 4.5
    Lewis : 4.6 -> 4.5
    Vestergaard : 4.0 -> 3.9

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      The perfect formatting. Much better than how scout does it. Please take this over.

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers mate

  6. nanxun
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thx, Tony! Glad to have unloaded Enzo this week.

  7. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    GTG?

    Alisson
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Fabianski Raul Mazraoui Lewis

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Great team

  8. putana
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Enzo drop again is annoying. Bum is even hurting me sitting on my bench

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Trossard looking gd ytd, will u sell iwobi to trossard?
    Also do we think watkins will start vs westham?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Trossard maybe in the short term

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't chase last week's points

  10. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any changes needed for this setup?

    Alisson
    TAA, Hall, Kerkez
    Bruno, Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Wood, Isak

    Fabianski, Raul, Aina, Robinson

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      The Forrest game is big for your team, a defender vs an attacker likely means one fails.

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Could either play Raul over Wood or Aina over Kerkez

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          just now

          B'mouth seem to score every week. I'd be tempted to play Robinson.

  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wasn't Digne in the scout's predicted line ups?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah, they are terrible.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nah. They are the best in the business. But they can always be better.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Did anyone pick Digne to be benched?

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Believe it or not, I'm still a Digne owner. So to read the below is music to my ears...

      "Emery praised both his left-backs after the game but this was definitely a ‘win’ for Digne, who also supplied the assist for Youri Tielemans‘ (£5.5m) header.*

      Although nothing makes up for Mark saying he was bringing in Digne on black box (and seducing me into getting him in the process) only to get Hall the following morning. I was left behind with the ultimate FPL troll Digne while Mark -- whose word meant literally nothing -- went on to chow down on an obscene number of points gameweek after gameweek while I was left behind, slipknot style. The resulting points divergence has been brutal for me.

