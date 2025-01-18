After the conclusion of the day’s Gameweek 22 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Saturday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

For the second Gameweek running, some Fantasy managers will be cursing a yellow flag.

Just as Alexander Isak‘s (£9.4m) ‘75%’ status might have deterred a few from handing the armband to the Newcastle United striker in Gameweek 21, Enzo Maresca’s cautionary words about Cole Palmer (£11.4m) on Friday changed plenty of minds about the Gameweek 22 captaincy.

Before Maresca’s presser on Friday, these were the captain poll results:

But this is how the poll looked on Saturday lunchtime:

Isak and Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) benefitted from the extra support in the captain race but couldn’t reward their backers on Saturday.

Newcastle’s striker never looked like scoring in a resounding win for Bournemouth on Tyneside. Salah, however, was involved in 10 chances (seven created for others, three shots of his own) in Liverpool’s last-gap win over Brentford.

Ultimately, though, the end result was the same: a blank. That was the first time Salah has blanked in successive games since April 2024.

Advantage to those who held firm on the Palmer captaincy:

Above image from LiveFPL

As for the rest of the day’s action, Liverpool racked up a season-high 37 shots at Brentford in west London.

Darwin Nunez (£7.0m) muddied the Double Gameweek 24 waters with a brace but Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) cemented his place in a few squads ahead of Liverpool’s early-February double-header. The right-back supplemented his clean sheet with an assist and two bonus points.

Alexander-Arnold is the only defender ahead of Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) for returns (attacking and defensive combined). Fulham’s clean sheet at Leicester City was Robinson’s 13th return of 2024/25.

Crystal Palace matched the Cottagers’ result with a just-as-comfortable 2-0 away win, this time against striker-less, 10-man West Ham United. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m) bagged a brace; he’s doubled his season goals total in three Gameweeks.

Arsenal looked like they were heading for their own 2-0 win but blew it, further denting their title aspirations. It’s now just four clean sheets in 18 league matches for the Gunners.

Ollie Watkins’ (£8.9m) goal means he’s now reached 10+ goals in all five of his PremierLeague seasons.

But Justin Kluivert (£5.1m) was the star of Saturday, top-scoring with 22 points. A second treble of the season, this time without the help of penalties, took him to 10 goals for 2024/25 – only the fourth FPL midfielder to hit that tally so far.

GAMEWEEK 22: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 22: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

