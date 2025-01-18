158
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone considering benching Palmer(mci) next week?

    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      No

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      I'm sure some do. Sounds insane!

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nah he’ll show Pep what he’s missing by letting him go & keeping Phil

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don’t be daft

    5. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      No I can see Palmer getting an assist easily in this one or even a pen goal is likely

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yea you're probably right

    6. tricky80
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am. He's not done it in the big matches for Chelsea so far.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea got nothing in the reverse fixture

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anything further said about Jota injury?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have got rid of him this GW.

  3. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any Liverpool fans on here think Gakpo will be fairly nailed over the next few weeks?

    1. Captain Mal
        30 mins ago

        I think Slot will try to play with a regular 9 (Jota/Nunez) more often, meaning it will be between Gakpo and Diaz for LW. Gakpo is 1st choice, but Diaz will start some games. Let's see how they line up in the CL game.

      • putana
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        depends on Jota injury. If he's fine then DIaz goes back to LW and takes minutes off gakpo

      • Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yup. Has been for a while.

      • Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks for the replies peeps

    2. Earn your Spurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Which 3 liverpool players will you have for gw24?
      I've got Salah and VVD. Maybe TAA to avoid the minutes sharing upfront, or go for Gakpo?

      1. Captain Mal
          7 mins ago

          I have Salah and Trent. Between Konate and Gakpo I think.

          1. Khark
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            This is where I’m at. Was wanting to take advantage of the Ipswich fixture but think I might just have to wait till gameweek 24 to be certain. Decisions decisions

      2. Earwicker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Next week conundrum...
        A Palmer away to City
        B Diallo away to Fulham

        1. Earwicker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Context...rival does not have Diallo

        2. MBK 42
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Have to play Palmer; law of the ex

          1. Earwicker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thank you, that sways it.

      3. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Still set on moving Jackson, although Bruno blank would make me sell him and Sarr instead, anyway, thoughts on Mateta vs Gakpo va Solanke? Gakpo too xMins uncertain?

      4. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        I want to get Mateta, but who do I bench in that case?

        Salah Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Amad
        Isak Wood

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Adam or Wood

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Wood or Amad

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Amad probably

        4. dhamphiir
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Amad

      5. Meta12345
          17 mins ago

          Play mbeumo or sarr?

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Mbeumo and not even close

        • Assisting the assister
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Double planning
          A. Saliba >Trent
          B. Saliba Pedro >Konate Gakpo

          Which one’s best?

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A

        • Count Olaf
            11 mins ago

            Do you think Mbeumo is likely to drop in price the following days? -35% right now.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              no

            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              No

            3. Count Olaf
                just now

                Thanks

            4. Soyland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Som help for next round.
              Bench one, and why:
              A) Amad (ful)
              B) Rogers (WHU)
              C) Wood (bou)

