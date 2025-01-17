We should get the Gameweek 22 team news from at least 12 Premier League managers on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 22: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 22: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s #FPL Press Conferences 🍒 Iraola – 9am

🔴 Slot – 9.15am

⚫️ Howe – 9.30am

🔵 Guardiola – 12.30pm

🐓 Postecoglou – 1pm

🧿 Maresca – 1pm

⭕️ Arteta – 1pm

🦅 Glasner – 1.30pm

🌳 Nuno – 1.30pm

🐺 Pereira – 1.30pm

🍬 Moyes – 1.30pm

🟣 Emery – 2pm pic.twitter.com/uYWVv6YGto — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 17, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot says the Reds will assess the fitness of Diogo Jota ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

The forward reported some discomfort after his goalscoring cameo performance at Nottingham Forest in midweek and will be checked by the Reds’ medical team.

“There is no doubt about the fact that Jota is an important player for us but he wasn’t, like you said, on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is. “So, it is not sure that he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today. “He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that’s why he didn’t train yesterday. “We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

Slot was also asked whether the slightly injury-prone attacker is on a specific training programme to try to maintain his fitness.

“Not because it’s Jota but I think every player has an individual programme. I said this last week I think as well, 80 or 90 per cent of [the time] they do the same but of course, every individual has things he wants to improve or to prevent him from getting certain injuries that he maybe had in the past. “Of course, there is an eye on him doing some individual work to prevent him from getting injured but that is not only with him, that’s for all the others the same. “There is a special programme for him, as there is for every single player – there is a special programme for every single player – but 80 or 90 per cent is for every player the same.” – Arne Slot

An absence for Jota would potentially be good news for Luis Diaz, then, although he first has to shake off an illness.

“I assume he is [fine], yeah. Yesterday he was not allowed [to train] because he had, I think it was, a bit of a sore throat but I assume he will be training with us today. I still have to hear this but we are expecting him to train with us today.” – Arne Slot on Luis Diaz

Slot’s third option through the middle, Darwin Nunez, returns from suspension here.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar will be assessed today after missing out in midweek with an illness.

“We’ll make a decision today. Fabby trained yesterday but was not 100% himself in terms of his wellbeing. Nasty cough, I think he had a nasty illness, so we’ll see how he’s recovered today and then make a decision whether he’s fit enough to be involved.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

The return of Nick Pope (knee) is imminent, although the visit of Bournemouth likely comes too soon. A Gameweek 23 comeback is possible.

“I think tomorrow might be a little bit too early but certainly he’s going to be close for next week. He’s not trained with us yet but he’s certainly building up to that moment, we’re happy with where he is at and I think mentally he’s getting there, ready to play.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the Magpies.

Howe hinted that Newcastle have no fresh concerns for the clash with his former club.

“I think it’ll be pretty much the same squad.” – Eddie Howe

The ex-Bournemouth boss was also asked whether two starts in less than 72 hours would be too much for the newly fit-again Sven Botman.

“Yeah, of course, we monitor all the players. It’s a quick turnaround in games, it’s an early kick-off as well, so we lose a couple of hours there. “So, we’ll try to make the right decisions for the team and for the squad and for the individuals.” – Eddie Howe

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola confirmed that the Cherries would not get any of their injured players back this weekend.

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

James Hill (hamstring) was added to the injury list in midweek.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is available, at least, having been ineligible to face parent club Chelsea in midweek.

“No, we are not going to recover anyone from the other day, no. It’s just three days, so no.” – Andoni Iraola

New loan signing Julio Soler is now at the South American U-20 Championship, so he too is unavailable.



