48
48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Captain Mal
      42 mins ago

      Anyone else thinking of not playing any chip in the upcoming DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 12 Years
        40 mins ago

        TC on Salah

        I’m pretending the assman one doesn’t exist

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Don't think I'll be playing any chips anytime soon as I got 90 points this GW mate.

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Planning to get AM out of the way

        Open Controls
    • james 101
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      A. Keep Pickford (DGW but includes pool)

      B. Swap in Sels (basically on fire)

      (Have milenkovic also)

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          30 mins ago

          I'd keep.

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thanks. Tough one.

            Open Controls
        • JBG
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          I'd keep Pickford for the double.

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers. Reckon I will.

            Open Controls
        • Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Definitely A as you already have a Forest cover. Plus, their fixtures get trickier after Soton.

          Open Controls
      2. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Robertson&Martinelli to Milenkovic&Gibbs-White for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't sell Robertson before the DGW.

          Open Controls
          1. Legohair
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Im planning to do AM chip then,i already have TAA&Salah

            Open Controls
      3. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Is Neco Williams nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Nuno played Moreno ahead of him early in the season, so it's never guaranteed.

          Open Controls
      4. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Hello everyone

        Open Controls
      5. #FPLBhuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Good afternoon!

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Afternoon 🙂

          Open Controls
      6. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Luis Diaz was not seen in Liverpool training on Thursday.

        Diogo Jota was taking part in individual training with no concern over his involvement at Brentford.

        https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1879928596896022619?t=b2NKnCri1rJbd9jvomax-w&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Diaz found out Darwin earns 2,5x more than him.

          Open Controls
      7. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Do we think PEDRO plays ?

        Open Controls
        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          He bloody better as I get shafted sideways by The Knights Template having Semenyo as first sub in an H2H Cup if he is a no-show.

          Open Controls
          1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Nobody deserves that amount of jam lol

            Open Controls
        2. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          He was already training with the team on Monday/Tuesday, so he should definitely be involved.

          Open Controls
        3. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          I have so many thoughts and very few of them centre around this despite Joao Pedro being in my team.

          If you did think of it, as soon as you did, i'd hope it would disappear as there is very little point in directing your attention towards this matter. Your thoughts will do nothing but occupy your mind. This isn't inherently bad but the team sheets will be coming in in a couple of hours or so.

          You could do some press ups and chins ups, and make a tasty chicken foot broth in the mean time.

          Open Controls
      8. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        GTG?

        Had 1 FT: Jesus > Wood. 0.0 ITB.

        Raya (Fabianski)
        Gabriel Aina Hall
        Amad Salah Palmer Bruno
        Wood(v) Isak(c) Watkins

        Subs: Enzo Greaves VDB

        Open Controls
        1. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Great team. Definitely no need for a hit.

          Open Controls
      9. Thicksolidtight
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        In terms of assman, is there any one better than Billy Gunn?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Cosmo Kramer?

          Open Controls
      10. james 101
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Diaz

        A. Keep.

        B. Kneejerk out due to massive frustration

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Keep for the DGW

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Easy sell

          Open Controls
        3. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'd keep for now, unless he loses his starting spot to Jota.

          Open Controls
        4. THAT'S LIFE
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Done with him will replace with Mbeumo/Foden/Bruno tbc. Have VVD and Salah so can make a decision on Slot or Jota/Gakpo for 24.

          Open Controls
        5. james 101
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Split verdict. As expected.

          He SHOULD be a good choice to keep.

          He’s frustrating though!

          Open Controls
      11. Cesc Pistols
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Raya
        TAA, Robinson, Munoz
        Salah (C), Palmer, Gordon, Amad
        Isak, Wood, Pedro

        Fab; Rogers, Lewis, Greaves.

        A) Raya ➡ Sels
        B) Lewis ➡ Hall (and bench Munoz)
        C) Roll FT

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Luxury move this GW with the double and blank so depends how each move impacts future transfers/chip plans

          Open Controls
          1. Cesc Pistols
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            You're probably right. Thanks, Tony!

            Open Controls
      12. Meta12345
          14 mins ago

          Play mbeumo home to liverpool or sarr away to west ham?

          Open Controls
          1. Cesc Pistols
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Definitely Boomo. At home and on pens. Plus, Pool haven't looked solid of late.

            Open Controls
        • Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sarr or exe?

          Open Controls
          1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            "eze

            Open Controls
          2. Cesc Pistols
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Flip a coin. Sarr's underlying stats look phenomenal, but Eze has returned very consistently since coming back to the team.

            Open Controls
        • Kno
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Struggling to bench one of these boys. Currently on timber. thoughts?

          Aina Hall robinson munoz timber

          Open Controls
          1. Cesc Pistols
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Munoz, then Timber.

            Open Controls
        • Legohair
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I already have three Liverpool player,would you sell Robbo before GW24,so oi can use the AM chip?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.