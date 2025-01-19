15
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    A Amad
    B Semenyo

    1. Orion
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Captain Mal
      16 mins ago

      Bruno and Kulusevski slightly easing the pain, a terrible week nonetheless.

    • Orion
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Raya to Alisson or Pickford? Have TAA and Myko as well…

      1. Captain Mal
          10 mins ago

          Definitely Pickford if you don't have Fabianski.
          Otherwise I might be tempted to go for Alisson, 2x Everton probably too much.

        • MikeS
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Keep for wolves then reassess

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        I would like to recommend to Maresca to give Palmer gets extra time off to get fully recover

        My vc Wood is waiting in the wings

      3. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jackson mega haul badly needed now

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That's like hoping for snow in July.

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Curious to see who folks would start here

        A. Rogers v WHU (H)
        B. Wood v bou (A)

        Rest of the attackers:
        Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
        Isak Pedro

        1. Khalico
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe Bruno instead

        2. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

      5. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pretty gutted my Elanga signing didn’t work out today. How did he look anyone?

      6. I Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Downgrading Jesus to an Everton forward for a DGW punt so that I can upgrade Lewis to Konate. Would you go DCL or Ndiaye?

      7. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        all 6 forwards blank ,just palmer to go,*sighs*oh and pedro in the wings

