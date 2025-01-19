178
178 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which of these for the Liverpool DGW?
    1. VVD
    2. Díaz
    3. Gakpo
    4. Jota(if fit)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      5. Mac Allister

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I am doing Jackson > Gakpo.

      If it doesn’t pay off, then so be it.

      Ipswich (H), DGW 24. Perfect time to try it out.

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Million pound question. 1 is surely the least attractive defensive pick as hes not Trent and hes more expensivee than Alli or Konate. 2/3/4.. one of them will be great, the others probably net you single figures over the double. No idea which. Could even be Darwin now.

      Open Controls
  2. Slaps
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I've gone with VVD, together with Salah and TAA. Only on on your list who will get 180 mins

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have Virg and Gakpo alongside Salah. Didn’t want pool double defence after the double

      Open Controls
      1. Slaps
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeh I think VVD is a 2 week thing for me, lucky to escape with a CS yesterday tbf

        Open Controls
  3. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Lads. Champions League this midweek, 21st, 22nd, and next, 29th, could be a factor for PL rotation, managing minutes, resting players close to fitness. Even if teams are sure of 1-8, 9-24 finish after next two rounds, their seeding is important. Not sure on Europa League and Conference dates but could impact players gametime too.

    https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0290-1b9c211303c8-e419a4471514-1000--new-champions-league-format-getting-to-grips-with-the-maths/

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I cant see what benefit finishing 1st has over finishing 8th myself. You can't really control who you play in the next round, depends as much on what everyone else does as what you do.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        It's seeded I think so you get a much better run to the final by finishing in the top spot.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        It's the luck of the draw alright. Playoffs could end up with a few upsets, teams scraping in there with some momentum, could put out teams from say 9-15 who are deflated they didn't make top 8 and avoid qualifier games. Teams do get extra money for win or draw in group stages.

        Open Controls
  4. Slaps
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is anyone thinking Moyes assistant manager from GW24, seems ideal to me, 4 games, 3 against higher opposition and get it out the way. But then I'm sure I haven't done as much research as others ..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      The higher opposition doesn’t really matter unless they’re 5 places higher than you in the table though. Makes palace and United irrelevant unless they’re table changes between now and then

      Open Controls
      1. Slaps
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Ah, might have to read back over. Thought it was all teams higher

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Considered this too but they don’t score goals

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don't see much win potential in Everton yet. Might pick 2 or 3 assistant mananagers with win potential over higher opposition. But waiting after GW24. Have 2 Pool, might get another and maybe an Everton player for that GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Slaps
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeh I would like to see a few games under Moyes first. Just really want the AS done and dusted to free up the chips for doubles etc

        Open Controls
    4. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      No because Everton cant score goals and until they do they wont be beating anyone. Lets not forget this Everton side lost to Southampton. Yes they are that bad.

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    After keeping clean sheet against Southampton people will start doubling up on Forest defence,
    Imo they keep 1 clean sheet over the next 6 gws: bou, BHA, ful, new, ARS, MCI

    Open Controls
    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      They are solid so we'll see, clean sheets hard to come by but their position is built on defense

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah tricky run. I’m just going to have Sels, I think

      Open Controls
  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Just watched MOTD. May actually move on from Jackson to Darwin Nunez.

    Frying pan, fire, anyone? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Might join you, Solanke owner lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Ouch. Anyone nice coming from the bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Babit1967
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          He's the n the bench already haha

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Don’t buy bad players

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        He’s certainly not bad. Streaky, confident player.

        I’ve had Jackson since he was 7.6m. He went up to 8.2m so clearly was doing something right. I’ve maybe been guilty of holding for too long but let’s see how he does in the Wolves game.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          He's inconsistent.

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Would you say he’s inconsistent game to game or streaky. I think he’s one of those players who can be explosive over a few games then go cold again.

            Worth the upside if I think he’s going to get enough minutes in the DGW, I reckon.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Both. His concentration is often terrible, does the wrong thing at the right time. Plenty of ability, good attitude but lacking in application.

              Open Controls
  7. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Really need that Palmer Captain appearance after some bad game weeks recently.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Good luck! A nice captain differential this week

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers mate, fingers crossed

        Open Controls
  8. WVA
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    This might not be popular but based on fixtures, Robinson to TAA for free?

    Sels
    Munoz Kerkez Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Wood
    Fab Pedro Robinson* VdB

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Similar defence. I have Munoz, Hall, Castagne, Huijsen and Trent.

      I wouldn’t lose Robinson though, he’s so attacking.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I’ve had Robinson since the start too and he’s been wonderful, but Munoz Kerkez and Hall have the better fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I’d argue Robinson has better fixtures than Hall actually. Look passed the Saints fixture

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            I see 1, maybe 2 clean sheets for Fulham all season?

            Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Please can I get a vote on what chip people are using in DGW24?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Tc but not sure

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        The Bournemouth away fixture looks very tricky now.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Not to mention the way he’s played

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The chips on me shoulders! But probably no chip yet.

      Open Controls
  10. PapaWengzz
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    3FTs, would you make these moves? Have exact funds:

    Jackson, Sarr, Timber > Mateta, Mbeumo, Konate

    Open Controls
  11. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I have Raya still. Sell for Pickford, Alisson or Sels? Not sure Everton will be as solid at the back now. Liverpool look a bit shaky at the back and Nottingham have some tough fixtures coming up. I am also keeping an eye on Pope for his return.

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Brought Sels in this week.... Now having regrets and thinking I should have gone Allison.

      Open Controls
  12. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Jackson > Mateta for a FT if nothing else necessary?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      This close to a DGW maybe wait and see if Gakpo or Nunez become tempting options?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Good point but don't you think they'll alway be a rotation risk ?

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          I do. Short term punt only

          Open Controls
  13. Tore Andre Flo
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Trossard or Martinelli?

      Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Pickford (fab)
      Tas Gabriel hall(timber Lewis)
      Salah Palmer Sarr amar (Dibling)
      Isak Jackson wood

      3fts 2.1 itb

      A Jackson to Solanke
      B Dibling to Rogers and bench Jackson
      C timber to konate . Play 442 and bench Jackson

      Cheers and gl

      Open Controls
    • New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/19/fpl-notes-darwin-v-diaz-a-record-shot-count-brentford-positives

      Open Controls
    • Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Time to get off ars double def, (Raya gab) 1 cs in 5,

      Others in my ml getting decent scores with just one or none,!have likes of hendo, Munoz , hall etc

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.